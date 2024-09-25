Goalbusters: EPL kicks off anti-piracy push in Thailand, targets illegal streamers

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

As the English Premier League (EPL) kicks off another thrilling season, it’s not just goals being scored — the EPL has launched an aggressive anti-piracy campaign in Thailand, warning illegal streamers to boot out bad habits.

For the second year running, the EPL, in collaboration with the British Embassy in Thailand, is driving its Boot Out Piracy campaign, aiming to protect exclusive broadcasting rights and promote legal viewing. Thailand, alongside Indonesia, has been targeted in Southeast Asia for this push, as football piracy continues to undermine the sports industry.

Key stakeholders, including Thai law enforcement agencies and True Visions, the country’s official EPL broadcaster, gathered in Bangkok for a special reception to hammer home the devastating impact piracy has on football.

British Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West stated that Thailand has some of the most passionate football fans in the world, at the same time warning about the dangers of illegal streaming.

“Illegal sites put fans at risk, with many filled with malware, viruses, and illegal gambling. A recent study revealed that 90% of ads on pirate websites contain high-risk content.”

Despite over 38 million Thais watching EPL matches legally, piracy remains a serious problem, with many fans turning to unauthorised streams.

Sean Godfrey, head of legal at the Premier League, stressed the importance of supporting football the right way. He urged fans to back the league by subscribing to legitimate services.

“Legal viewing generates revenue that can be reinvested into grassroots football and youth programmes.”

West acknowledged that while progress has been made, more needs to be done. With a final plea, she urged Thai fans to watch the Premier League in the best, safest way – through official channels, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) stormed a seemingly innocent car wash shop in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district. The shop turned out to be a front for a sophisticated network broadcasting overseas football matches illegally.