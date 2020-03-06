Document confirms Covid-19 case at Vachira Hospital Phuket | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Document confirms Covid-19 case at Vachira Hospital Phuket
A document from the Bangkok Disease Control Department has confirmed that there was a 35 year old Chinese patient at Phuket’s Vachira Hospital with coronavirus last month. The documents were made available at a media conference confirming the latest figures from around Thailand yesterday. One of the listings of confirmed cases was the Phuket patient (below).
The patient’s listing was for February 3.
The information came to light on a Thai media outlet called The Southern TH, and has been shared on many other local Phuket media outlets, including Phuket People’s Voice and Newshawk Phuket. The report was also made on the BBC Thai.
The commissioner of the Bangkok disease control department said in the regular press update about Covid-19 around Thailand that the documents “are real documents, but internal documents for medical personnel”.
“The documents weren’t for the general public as they didn’t want people to panic”.
The commissioner also said that there were currently 3,895 people around Thailand who were under observation. And 8 people had been identified upon arrival at the Phuket International Airport with routine screening and currently isolated pending tests.
Vachira Hospital Phuket held a media conference on March 3 and told the attending media that there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in Phuket. Two days later the Bangkok Disease Control Department confirmed that there had been one confirmed case.
Further official comments have not been made by officials at Vachira Hospital Phuket as of the time of publication. It is not known if the patient is still under care at the hospital.
SOURCES: The Southern TH |Newshawk Phuket | Phuket People's Voice | BC Thai | Bangkok Disease Control Department
Coronavirus
Top tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Worried about coronavirus? Do you or someone you know exhibit symptoms? If you live in Thailand, your risk of contracting Covid-19 is exceedingly low, so there’s no need to panic.
Here’s what you need to know to make good decisions to plan, prepare and even prevent the spread of the virus:
This virus is contagious, but so far it’s not as deadly as other outbreaks
Compared to prior outbreaks of novel viruses, this coronavirus appears less deadly than other human coronaviruses that have spread in recent years. For instance, the death rate was about 34% for MERS and about 10% for SARS.
Contrary to some earlier reports, Covid-19 is not airborne but particle-borne, meaning you won’t catch it floating through the air.
Wash your hands
Why? Viruses can spread from person to person via respiratory droplets. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, close contacts can be infected. In addition, the virus can end up on doorknobs, elevator buttons and other surfaces. If you touch those surfaces and then touch your eyes, nose or mouth, you could become infected. So while a mask may not be a bad idea (as it will stop you touching your mouth and nose), its far more important to keep your hands clean and observe good personal hygiene, especially after using public transport or the toilet.
“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the toilet, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.”
Other precautions
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth (you’d be surprised how many times you do these things subconsciously)
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the rubbish.
• Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Don’t panic, but be prepared
• Think about the threat of a possible outbreak in your community the way you’d think about a big typhoon. If it never hits, great. If it does, you’ll be glad you prepared. Don’t hoard, but perhaps stock your cupboards with some extra food and cleaning supplies.
• When grocery shopping, buy a few extra items. Stable foods such as beans and rice that can last a long time are good options. Also, use your freezer to preserve foods, from meats and vegetables to cooked grains and even bread. Think about having enough on hand to last a few weeks.
• Check the medicine cabinet to ensure you have basic medications. If you take a daily prescription medication, have a supply on hand if possible. Think about a back-up plan if schools were to close during an outbreak.
• Ask your employer about a work-from-home options or at least explore whether you have all the technology available to complete your work away from the office if the need arises.
Postpone non-urgent travel
The US Centres for Disease Control updates its travel advisory information frequently. Most governments use the same four-level scale to rank risk, with Level 1 being the lowest risk and Level 4 the highest. For parts of Italy, where there’s been sustained spread of the novel coronavirus, there’s now a Level 4 alert.
The CDC also advises older adults and those with chronic medical conditions to consider postponing nonessential travel.
“Travellers should avoid contact with sick people and clean their hands often by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with 60%-95% alcohol.”
Check your health insurance to see if it includes international travel coverage. Also, consider travel health insurance and medical evacuation insurance. It’s estimated, that without insurance, a medical evacuation could cost over three million baht. If you’re planning a cruise or overseas travel, consider the possibility of travel disruptions.
If you were quarantined, what would be your back-up plan for your work and family responsibilities back home?
SOURCE: NPR
Coronavirus
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has posted a notice to clarify the “self-quarantine requirements” of all visitors coming to Thailand from “risk area” countries, relating to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The clarification comes after two days of confusing announcements coming out of the Thai Public Health Department. On Tuesday night a document was released on the Thai Public Health Minister’s Facebook page, and then shared and written up on Thai news outlets, only for the entire Facebook page to disappear hours later.
Updates from the Department of Disease Control can be read HERE.
The TAT have release this information in the hope of clarifying the Minister’s earlier announcements…
“Currently, Thailand does not recommend any travel or trade restrictions against China or other affected areas.”
“Also to date, the Thai government has not made any official announcement regarding self-quarantine for travellers from affected areas.”
The Department of Disease Control says they’ve ramped up disease surveillance protocol for visitor arrivals “at 46 point of entries including airports, sea ports and ground ports, aimed at safeguarding the public health for both Thais and foreign visitors”.
The TAT provided a list of recommendations for tourists…
• Tourists are advised to “travel safely” by practising frequent hand hygiene measures (washing with soap or using alcohol-based gel).
• Kindly comply with the primary fever screening at attractions. Travellers showing any signs of the COVID-19 symptoms (fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose and panting) are subject to further medical evaluation and treatment.
• Kindly wear a hygienic mask while travelling, avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, and avoid visiting crowded places.
• If feeling sick, do seek medical care as soon as possible and inform the healthcare worker about the details of your travel history.
The latest media release from the Department of Disease Control reads…
• The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak which was first reported in Wuhan, China spread across the regions of China. There have been confirmed cases in many countries outside of mainland China.
• Currently, people are recommended to avoid visiting mainland China in accordance with China’s announcement on 24 January 2020 halting all departing flights from Wuhan. The effective date of the announcement was extended to 31 March 2020.
• The Ministry of Public Health, Thailand recommended Thai people who arrive from affected areas and develop symptoms including coughing, sneezing, panting or runny nose within 14 days of return to seek medical care at the hospital immediately and inform the health care provider regarding the history of recent travel to China.
The update from the Department of Disease Control was released on March 4.
Coronavirus
Second Princess cruise ship held over virus “links”
After the nearly month-long ordeal of the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan on which more than 700 Covid-19 coronavius cases were confirmed, now a second Princess Cruises ship, the Grand Princess, is reportedly being held off San Francisco after authorities discovered “links” to the virus onboard.
According to the Los Angeles Times the liner returned to San Francisco on Wednesday, and is currently being held there as authorities test 11 passengers and 10 crew with coronavirus symptoms.
Passengers interviewed by the paper say Princess Cruises was lax with health screenings before boarding the ship and did not inform customers of risks.
California’s governor declared a statewide emergency Wednesday after the state’s first coronavirus death, a 71 year old passenger with preexisting medical conditions, who was exposed to the virus while on board. A second passenger from the Grand Princess has been hospitalized with the virus.
The governor confirmed that about half of the 2,500 passengers on board the Grand Princess Californians, and says health authorities are trying to track down those people.
Princess Cruises released a statement saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it is investigating a cluster of cases involving the ship. The company said it is working alongside the federal agency for aid.
“We are working in support of the California Health Department that’s in the process of evaluating another cruise ship where they do have confirmed cases,”
“We’re at the very beginning of that, looking at the manifest to make sure we understand who’s gotten off the cruise and where they got off the cruise, and we’re really involved in that entire contact follow up as we speak.”
The governor says the ship will remain offshore until all passengers at risk are tested for the coronavirus. Several passengers interviewed by the Times say they learned about their situation from the media before any announcements were made by the crew.
“I found out from CNN.”
As of today, California has confirmed 63 cases of the virus.
SOURCES: The Hill | Johns Hopkins CSSE
