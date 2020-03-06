Document confirms Covid-19 case at Vachira Hospital Phuket | The Thaiger

Worried about coronavirus? Do you or someone you know exhibit symptoms? If you live in Thailand, your risk of contracting Covid-19 is exceedingly low, so there’s no need to panic.

Here’s what you need to know to make good decisions to plan, prepare and even prevent the spread of the virus:

This virus is contagious, but so far it’s not as deadly as other outbreaks

Compared to prior outbreaks of novel viruses, this coronavirus appears less deadly than other human coronaviruses that have spread in recent years. For instance, the death rate was about 34% for MERS and about 10% for SARS.

Contrary to some earlier reports, Covid-19 is not airborne but particle-borne, meaning you won’t catch it floating through the air.

Wash your hands

Why? Viruses can spread from person to person via respiratory droplets. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, close contacts can be infected. In addition, the virus can end up on doorknobs, elevator buttons and other surfaces. If you touch those surfaces and then touch your eyes, nose or mouth, you could become infected. So while a mask may not be a bad idea (as it will stop you touching your mouth and nose), its far more important to keep your hands clean and observe good personal hygiene, especially after using public transport or the toilet.

“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the toilet, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.”

Other precautions

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth (you’d be surprised how many times you do these things subconsciously)

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the rubbish.

• Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Don’t panic, but be prepared

• Think about the threat of a possible outbreak in your community the way you’d think about a big typhoon. If it never hits, great. If it does, you’ll be glad you prepared. Don’t hoard, but perhaps stock your cupboards with some extra food and cleaning supplies.

• When grocery shopping, buy a few extra items. Stable foods such as beans and rice that can last a long time are good options. Also, use your freezer to preserve foods, from meats and vegetables to cooked grains and even bread. Think about having enough on hand to last a few weeks.

• Check the medicine cabinet to ensure you have basic medications. If you take a daily prescription medication, have a supply on hand if possible. Think about a back-up plan if schools were to close during an outbreak.

• Ask your employer about a work-from-home options or at least explore whether you have all the technology available to complete your work away from the office if the need arises.

Postpone non-urgent travel

The US Centres for Disease Control updates its travel advisory information frequently. Most governments use the same four-level scale to rank risk, with Level 1 being the lowest risk and Level 4 the highest. For parts of Italy, where there’s been sustained spread of the novel coronavirus, there’s now a Level 4 alert.

The CDC also advises older adults and those with chronic medical conditions to consider postponing nonessential travel.

“Travellers should avoid contact with sick people and clean their hands often by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with 60%-95% alcohol.”

Check your health insurance to see if it includes international travel coverage. Also, consider travel health insurance and medical evacuation insurance. It’s estimated, that without insurance, a medical evacuation could cost over three million baht. If you’re planning a cruise or overseas travel, consider the possibility of travel disruptions.

If you were quarantined, what would be your back-up plan for your work and family responsibilities back home?

