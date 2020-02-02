Hazy days and Sundays – Bangkok has fifth highest air pollution in the world | The Thaiger

Air Pollution
Hazy days and Sundays – Bangkok has fifth highest air pollution in the world
“Unhealthy”. That about sums up the air Bangkokians are breathing this morning, a situation almost completely avoidable but allowed to continue by the Thai Government. Bangkok is in bad company today with other polluted cities in Asia – Lahore, Hanoi, Delhi and Dhaka – as the fifth most polluted city in the world, a headline the Thai Government would prefer to avoid.
Right around the capital this morning, a day of the quietest traffic, and stretching around the central Thailand region and down to Pattaya, the smoke and haze caused by the plantation burn-offs is palpable as people try and find some respite from the poor air quality.
The northern airflows are blowing all the smoke from the field fires lit by farmers back into the city today. The city, already in a mild panic over the Coronavirus cases in Thailand, is short on masks and probably even shorted on patience as the Thai Government continues to put lives at risk by doing little about solving the smog crisis.
Let’s be clear, this has almost nothing to do with old buses and factories, and burning incense sticks (all which have been blamed in the past), and EVERYTHING to do with the annual burn-off season, mostly sugar cane, corn and rice fields.
Even the sugar industry, the source of much of the pollution, has been pro-active enough to offer solutions to encourage, or force, farmers into harvesting the crops and using machinery to prepare the paddocks for the next crops, instead of resorting to the cheap solution of burning.
Sugar factories are campaigning to cut and harvest raw sugarcane, instead of boring it first, for processing. The conglomerates are recommending that the government offer funding at low interest rates to farmers to buy harvesters as the prices of the equipment are quite high (6-12 million baht).
The Thaiger has published countless articles over the past few years about the pollution problem HERE, HERE and HERE. There’s even been a ‘crackdown’ on the plantation fires with police being given the power to prosecute farmers who continue to light the fires.
“National Police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda has ordered deputy chief Pol General Suwat Jaengyodsuk to be the central administrator of these measures. They are to be enforced at traffic routes, industrial factories, construction sites and burnt crop fields where the PM2.5 comes from nationwide.”
But here we are, on a Sunday, in one of the world’s most visited cities by tourists from around the world, enveloped in choking pollution that measures up to 4 times the Thai Government’s own classification of a safe upper limit. And up to 8 times what the World Health Organisation deems as ‘safe’.
If the map readings of Unhealthy and Very Unhealthy aren’t enough to scare a Thai Government public servant into action this morning, perhaps they should just look out of their windows at the pall of smoke descending on the city. Or perhaps they should go and greet some arriving visitors at the country’s largest international port, Suvarnabhumi Airport, where this morning’s reading is 205 microns (of 2.5 micron particulate per cubic metre of air).
Welcome to Bangkok.
PS. If the police need any help to find where the fires are burning, 1) look for the smoke or 2) log onto the NASA satellite fire map HERE (screenshot below) for some live data about fires burning around Thailand. Hundreds and hundreds of fires.
Maps courtesy of AirVisual
Air Pollution
2015 plan dusted off as North suffers severe pollution levels
All 77 of Thailand’s provinces have been told to adopt the 2015 disaster prevention and mitigation master plan to address the current PM2.5 air pollution crisis. The decision was approved by the cabinet this week after it was proposed by Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda. He says the 133 page plan contains guidelines for action on risk reduction, emergency response, international cooperation and restoration.
“The situation in individual regions varies, so governors are allowed to adjust the action plan to suit their local situations.”
The move comes after air pollution from seasonal fires set by farmers to clear their land rose to hazardous levels in four northern provinces this week. Levels of PM2.5 pollution exceeded the government’s threshold of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) in Lampang, Nan, Phayao and Phrae provinces. Thailand’s “safe” level is twice that of the World Health Organisation, 25µg/m³.
The real-time PM2.5 level surged to over 400µg/m³ in parts of Phrae and Chiang Mai provinces on Monday, a level considered ‘hazardous’.
The Pollution Control Department also reported Tuesday’s PM2.5 levels were building again in greater Bangkok after a few days of respite, though they remained below the safe threshold at 16-41 µg/m³ as of Tuesday morning.
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has ordered officials to “enforce stringent legal actions” against burning outdoor fires.
SOURCE: The Bangkok Post
Air Pollution
Haze and coronavirus killing tourism in northern Thailand
It’s the smoke and Wuhan effect. Haze and the Novel Coronavirus are having a brutal effect on northern Thailand tourism. With numbers already low, China’s recent outward travel ban on tour groups coupled with dangerous haze levels are likely to hit tourism hard. Northern Thailand has a high proportion of Chinese tourists.
Residents of Nan province are concerned over the health hazard from the smog. At least one child care centre in Nan City has installed air purifiers to protect the children.
More than 80 hotspots have been reported in the province as farmland burning continues despite prohibitions on plantation burn-offs. The level of PM2.5 now averages 111 micrograms per cubic metre, more than double Thailands “safe” level of 50 micrograms (and four times the World Health Organisation’s upper limit of 25 micrograms).
PM2.5 levels in Chiang Mai are even worse, soaring to 313 micrograms yesterday. Authorities expect the situation to worsen as burning is still widespread and uncontrolled.
Because of the high levels, agencies have launched a public relations campaign to inform people of how to protect themselves and how to help curb the problem, and urging them to stop burning.
Health officials recommend those with respiratory problems and young children wear face masks to protect against both PM2.5 dust particles and viruses.
The Tourism Council of Thailand says the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak has hit northern Thailand tourism industry hard, causing tour cancellations and suspensions of tour services with an estimated loss of over10 billion baht across Thailand.
Manop Saejia, the head of a tour guide association in Chiang Mai, says he’s concerned about the effectiveness of the quarantine system.
“About 40 percent of Chinese tourists in Chiang Mai travel in group tours while the rest are independent. These independent tourists could spread the deadly virus if strict quarantine measures are not in place.”
Air Pollution
Severe air pollution forces Nok Air flight back to Bangkok
The severe air pollution which has plagued much of Thailand’s central and northern regions for weeks is showing signs of subsiding, with many areas reporting “moderate” to “good” air quality levels yesterday. But in the north levels remain high, with the pollution in Phrae province preventing a Nok Air plane from landing and forcing it back to Bangkok.
Meanwhile, Bangkok ordered 437 schools to close last week because of the hazardous pollution levels. The schools have since reopened after the air quality improved slightly.
Back to Phrae, and the PM2.5 dust particles were found to be 564 micrograms per cubic metre in the province yesterday, more than ten times Thailand’s “safe” standard of 50. The World Health Organisation rates that level as “hazardous”.
The haze was visible in 191 hotspots across the North. Locals were urged to spray water to protect themselves. The smog reduced visibility to such an extent that the Nok Air flight was turned back to Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport.
People on an 11:30am flight from Phrae had to travel to Chiang Mai or Lampang airports to catch a flight to Bangkok.
“However, those passengers did not need to buy new tickets to take a new flight.”
Those wanting to travel to Phrae from Bangkok were forced to wait for the 6pm flight.
“The flights tomorrow will operate as usual. However, if we experience the same problem again, we will do as we did today.”
PM2.5 dust, particles with a diameter less than 2.5 microgams, is extremely harmful as the particles are small enough to pass through the lungs and enter the bloodstream, with long-term exposure leading to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases such as lung cancer, heart disease or stroke.
UPDATE: Phrae province cited an unsafe level of PM2.5 particulate dust of 305 micrograms per cubic metre of air as of 6am today.
SOURCES: The Nation | The Bangkok Post
