The best places in Thailand to retire

Stock photo via About Thailand Living

Thailand is a magical place for travellers. And, if you are planning to retire, you can certainly do so in style in the Land of Smiles. If you have retirement funds or will get a pension, this tropical country is definitely something to consider living out the rest of your time on Earth. With exotic locations and delicious food among its features, you can be sure to make your money go further here. Thailand is full of places that are well-known among expats as the best locations in which to retire. Here, we name the top 5.

Thailand’s Best Places To Retire

1. Hua Hin

Hua Hin is reminiscent of a Scandinavian town, as plenty of northern European expats flock here. Moreover, as it features laid-back vibes, enjoying the tropical weather comes with fun social gatherings.

With coastal views that rival many other tropical paradises, Hua Hin offers the best of island life without compromising modern amenities and facilities. Moreover, Bangkok is only a 3 hour drive away, if you yearn to go shopping in a big city.

Hua Hin Hotels | Anantara Hua Hin Resort Official Site

Hua Hin

2. Pattaya

Just 150 km from Bangkok, Pattaya is the nearest beach town outside of the Big Mango. Here, you can enjoy sunbathing on the beach, while still having access to top-notch amenities and hospitals. As Pattaya is a huge expat town, you can be certain to find a support group among the thriving expat community.

Although Pattaya is world-famous for its seedy nightlife, it offers many other fun things to do and see for families. Shopping malls, golf courses, and scenic island hopping are just a few other things you can do in this beach town.

The best places in Thailand to retire | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: FreePiks

3. Phuket

Phuket is very popular for expats as it is like staying in a big city but not as big as Bangkok. Moreover, it is technically an island, meaning you will be right by some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Here, you can find a plethora of attractions and activities that cater to many types of travellers. Moreover, as it houses the biggest expat population outside of Bangkok, it will be easier to find a group of like-minded people.

Additionally, the Andaman Sea features stunning islands that are easily accessible by the many boat tours that are budget-friendly. Here, you can snorkel to your heart’s content, or just spend a day people watching on the white sand beaches. Although Phuket is a bit pricier than other places in which to settle in Thailand, it can be argued that it truly offers a magnificent life for those looking to retire on this beautiful island.

The best places in Thailand to retire | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: FreePiks

4. Koh Samui

Although getting to Koh Samui is a bit more tedious and expensive, once you arrive, you will surely be in heaven. Known as an upscale island with plenty of relaxing spas and activities, expats love this island as it truly feels like they are in paradise. As Phuket and Hua Hin are undoubtedly bigger areas, those expats on Koh Samui enjoy the island-style vibe, which is much calmer and serene.

However, despite featuring a more laid-back atmosphere, Samui also has all the amenities you need for living here comfortably. Additionally, expats with all types of budgets are welcome as the island has many types of housing available. With pristine, white-sanded beaches, Koh Samui offers a beautiful island life without compromising necessary amenities.

THE TOP 10 Things To Do in Koh Samui | Attractions &amp; Activities

Koh Samui

5. Chiang Mai

For those who may want a cooler place in which to settle, the northern city of Chiang Mai offers a mountainous backdrop with cooler temperatures. As it is known as the Bangkok of the North, Chiang Mai is great for families and those wanting everything a big city has to offer, without the annoyances. Although there are some things that you can’t avoid when living in a larger city, Chiang Mai is known to be relaxing and breathtaking.

Moreover, it features a Lanna culture and heritage, making its atmosphere unique from Bangkok and southern beach towns. The locals here are known for being quite hospitable and it is easy to find accommodations for every budget. Nature lovers love this city as it provides many places in which to enjoy the outdoors. Furthermore, Chiang Mai is cheaper than the island towns, making it a great place for retirees.

Chiang Mai travel | Thailand, Asia - Lonely Planet

Chiang Mai

Whether you want to enjoy the beautiful outdoors of this Southeast Asian country, or dine on excellent cuisines, Thailand is a great place in which to stretch your money. Offering world-class attractions and beaches, it is easy to see why so many expats choose this country as their new home.

 

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

