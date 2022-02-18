Travel
City Guide: Why you should visit Chiang Mai in 2022
Are you looking for a reason to go to Chiang Mai? You’ve come to the right place. To begin with, it’s Thailand former capital, as seen by the numerous temples and ruins spread across the city. So a trip to Thailand is arguably incomplete unless you visit this historic city.
If you’re still not persuaded to make a trip to Chiang Mai, keep reading to find out why you should visit Thailand’s ancient capital of the north.
Weather
Thailand is hot all year round, especially the further south you travel. Since Chiang Mai is located in the northern part of the country, it gets to experience relatively chilly weather.
If you prefer to avoid the heat, then it’s best to visit the second largest city in Thailand. The best time to visit is from November to February, during Thailand’s cool season.
This time of year is typically mild and comfortable, with a gentle breeze, which is why it’s also peak tourism season. Another great time to visit Chiang Mai is during one of the city’s festivals when the city really comes alive.
Nature
Chiang Mai provides a pleasant contrast to Bangkok’s shopping malls, food stalls and noisy traffic. If you’re someone who loves nature, the mountains and the greenery, you’ll fall in love with Chiang Mai.
Going on a Night Safari is a great idea, whether you’re traveling solo, with family or with your significant other. There is something for everyone to enjoy for, as you sit in a train while it loops around the zoo at night.
Elephants, how can we forget? If the only place you’ve seen elephants is in movies, then you can’t skip Chiang Mai. You can visit Elephant Nature Park to get up close and personal with them.
A tip from us is it’s best not to ride them. Instead, participate in other activities like feeding them bananas or giving them a bath in the river.
Northern Thai Culture
Even though the city is far more developed than it was previously, it still retains ancient sites and spectacular architectural structures with eye-catching designs.
There are numerous temples across Thailand, and it’s as amazing the Grand Palace is in Bangkok, you can’t miss the temples in Chiang Mai. They are beautifully built and generally decorated with golden monuments.
The temples were constructed to symbolize the ruling kings over the years. Moreover, some monks might be willing to speak with you about life and share their experience, if the timing is right.
The Cuisine
Thai food is already widely popular, but Khao Soi is a must try when you’re in Chiang Mai. It’s a traditional Northern Thai food that can be found across the city.
Chicken, curry broth, soft egg noodles and spicy coconut milk make up this amazing dish. It can be found in Bangkok and other cities in Thailand, as well, but it’s recommended to eat it in Chiang Mai.
Recently, vegan and vegetarian food is gaining popularity. You’ll be likey to stumble upon some on your travels. This goes for coffee lovers too. There are a many good cafes to choose from,and their coffee beans come from the hill tribes.
Affordable
Thailand is known for its affordability, but it’s not always the case. In Chiang Mai, almost everything is at least a few baht cheaper. It’s a down to earth place with markets, many local restaurants and cafes, temples, and nature areas to visit.
It’s a completely different ball game compared to Bangkok. The average price of a hotel room is around B1,000 to B2,000. Of course, you can find places cheaper or more expensive, depending on your preferences.
Honorable Mentions
- The “Festival of Lights” is a northern Thai festival that takes place on the full moon of the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar (normally in November). It is celebrated in connection with Loy Krathong. Thousands of lanterns will float into the sky all across Chiang Mai.
- There are plenty enjoyable activities in Chiang Mai. From jungle trekking to elephant bathing, as well as hiking, rock climbing, river rafting and ziplining through the forest.
- It’s a great place for families, with many fun activities to do together, tasty foods to eat and interesting things to see.
