Street food returns to the streets of Bangkok in four districts | The Thaiger

Street vendors are not to be more rigorously controlled in relation to their location and conduct. Bangkok authorities are now set to apply its new registrations to hundreds of street side food vendors in four districts of the capital.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has agreed to the setup of 191 stalls. The registration process will be complete by February and before sales start in March.

Bangkok’s Governor Assawin Khwanmuang announced that five areas in four districts of Bangkok have been designated as vendor zones…

• Soi Bang Khunthian 69 in Bang Khunthian district (45 stalls)

• Saleeratthawipak Road in Phaya Thai District (36 stalls)

• the area opposite Pata department store in Bang Phlat district (66 stalls)

• an area close to Central Plaza Pinklao (20 stalls)

• and an area near Tesco Lotus Pinklao in Bangkok Noi district (24 stalls)

The BMA says they are completing the drafting of regulations and criteria by next Monday and will announce the official registration date within 15 days. To be eligible for registration vendors will need to apply as a low-income earner and qualify for a state welfare card. The BMA will prepare the sites for sales to begin on March 5, according to The Nation.

Registered vendors will be prohibited from selling or renting their stalls, they must leave a 2 metre-wide passage for pedestrians and disabled people beside the stalls, the stall area will be 1 metre deep, 2 metres wide and .5 metre away from the road, and vendors will be prohibited from placing items beyond the allowed space.

