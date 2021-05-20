Top 5 Cooking Schools in Thailand

Thai food is renowned worldwide for its colourful and exciting recipes and ingredients. Many of Thailand’s popular dishes, such as Tom Yum, are closely linked to the community’s culture and way of life. As a result, food is one of the best ways to learn about Thai life and it also provides an excellent opportunity to bond with locals. While you can gain a certain level of knowledge eating out in Thailand, nothing beats a cooking class to learn about, and indulge in Thai cuisine. But with so many cooking schools to pick from, it can be hard to choose. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the top 5 best cooking schools you can take in Thailand.

5 Best Cooking Schools in Thailand

1. Silom Thai Cooking School

Silom Thai Cooking School is perfect for people who are passionate about Thai food and culture. The classes are taught in small groups of 9 – 10 people, resulting in a “highly personalized and rewarding experience”. Furthermore, each class is led by certified Thai cooks in a “traditional open plan kitchen”.

During the morning, students take a guided trip to a local market to purchase fresh ingredients. There, students can get acquainted with the smells and flavours of local ingredients in Thai markets. Afterwards, the teachers will assist students in preparing a lavish 5-course meal. All meals are made from scratch, including the curry paste, which is made using traditional utensils (the pestle and mortar).

With 8 different courses to choose from, there’s something for everyone, this cooking program is the perfect way to immerse yourself in a genuine cultural and culinary experience. It’s also ideal for committed home cooks interested in learning how to prepare authentic Thai cuisine.

Pricing:

Daily courses: 1,000 Baht.

Intensive courses: 3-day course: 800 Baht.

7- day private courses: 1,500 Baht. Team building course: 1,200 Baht.

Locations: Silom Thai Cooking School 6/14 Decho Road, Bangrak, Bangkok, 10500 Thailand.

Website: http://www.bangkokthaicooking.com

Contact Info: info@bangkokthaicooking.com / +668-4-726-5669

2. Thai Cooking Academy

The Thai Cooking Academy offers a “hands-on” approach to Thai cooking. It offers a variety of courses, including fruit carving classes, vegetarian, beginner and even professional cooking classes. It does not have a set menu, allowing students to choose which dishes they want to learn how to cook. Additionally, every student also receives their own recipe book, allowing them to continue cooking the recipes long after they leave Thailand. Classes are available in the morning and evening, as well as half-day and full-day options. Lastly, long-term classes of up to 8 weeks are also available.

Each of the chefs on hand has a diverse range of skills – they are all highly qualified so you’ll undoubtedly leave the class with more than a few new tricks up your sleeve. One thing is for certain; after learning from the pros at Bangkok Thai Cooking Academy, your dinner parties will be spectacular!

Pricing: Prices range from 1,200 Baht to 90,000 Baht depending on the type of course and duration.

Locations:

Bangkok: 1979/13 Soi 75/1, Sukhumvit, 1/2 block from Sukhumvit Rd. Phra Kanong Nua, Wattana, Bangkok, Thailand 10260.

Phuket: 81/23 Soi Chang, Kathu, Phuket, 83120.

Hua Hin: 210/4 Phetkasem Rd., Soi 82, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, 77110.

Website: https://www.cookly.me/by/thai-cooking-academy/

Contact Info: Ron@BangkokThaiCookingAcademy.com

Bangkok: 080 770 6741

Phuket: +66 807-706-741

Hua Hin: 086 004 0839

3. Amita Thai Cooking Class

This canalside house in Thonburi hosts one of Bangkok’s most charming cooking schools. Amita Thai Cooking Class is a top 5 contender not only for the delicious dishes it prepares but also for its convenient location on the banks of the Chao Phraya River. Your class will begin by selecting fresh ingredients from Amita’s own nursery herb garden. Then you’ll learn how to make some of Thailand’s most famous dishes, such as spicy prawn soup and mango sticky rice, using hands-on Thai techniques. In addition, the cost of a course includes transportation to and from the class, a welcome herbal drink, four delectable dishes, and a daily recipe. The menu varies depending on the day of the week, so plan accordingly when booking your class.

Each cooking class at Amita Thai Cooking Class is a half-day course that runs from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Pricing: Prices start from 3,450 Baht.

Location: 162/17 Soi Wutthakat 14 Wuttes:hakat Road, Talad Plu Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand.

Website: http://www.amitathaicooking.com/

Contact Info: info@amitathaicooking.com / +66-2-466-8966

4. Blue Elephant Cooking School

The Blue Elephant Cooking school has more than 30 years of experience and 12 restaurants around the world. As a result, it is one of the most sought-after cooking schools in Thailand. Visitors can choose between two classes: one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The morning class starts with a trip to a local Thai market, where instructors help participants select the freshest ingredients for their meals. The afternoon class prepares a second Thai dessert, ending your evening with a delicious sweet treat. Every student receives a free apron, cookbook, and a collection of dried herbs, spices, and curries to take home. Finally, the four courses offered at Blue Elephant are a morning class, a team-building course, a carving class, and an ancient Thai cuisine cooking course.

Pricing: 2,500 + (2,943 net) Baht, per person.

Location:

Bangkok: 233 S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Yan Nawa, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep, Maha Nakhon 10120.

Phuket: 96 Krabi, Tambon Talat Nuea, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83000.

Website: https://www.blueelephant.com/

Contact Info: school.mg@blueelephant.com

Bangkok: +66 (0)2 673 9355

Phuket: +66 (0)76 354 355

5. Chiang Mai Thai Cookery School

Founded in 1993, one of Chiang Mai’s first cooking schools is run by TV chef Sompon Nabnian and his troops. Classes are taught in a rustic, rural location on the outskirts of Chiang Mai and there is a choice between 5 different courses. The classes let you discover the secrets of Thai cooking and teach you how to prepare and combine ingredients to create exceptional dishes using only the freshest ingredients. Seminars are taught between 10:00 a.m. to 15:00 p.m, Monday to Sunday and vegetarian options are also available for each course.

Pricing:

Beginner class (with choice of 5 different courses):

1 day : 1,450 THB

2 days : 2,800 THB

3 days : 4,050 THB

4 days : 5,400 THB

5 days : 6,700 THB

Location: 47/2 Moon Muang Rd. (opposite Tha Phae Gate) Chiang Mai 50200 Thailand.

Website: https://www.thaicookeryschool.com/

Contact Info: booking@thaicookeryschool.com / 053-206-388, 053-206-315

Thailand offers an incredible variety of cuisine, and if you pick up a few recipes while you’re there, you’ll be sure to impress your friends and family with your culinary creations. In the meantime, read our articles on spicy food and Thai favourites to get some inspiration for your class.

