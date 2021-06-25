Connect with us

Airlines participate in trials of IATA Travel Pass app

Maya Taylor

Published 

22 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/International Air Transport Association (IATA)

A number of airlines worldwide are participating in trials of a Travel Pass app from the International Air Transport Association. TTR Weekly reports that at Montréal-Trudeau airport in Canada, Air France is trialling the app for outbound flights until July 15, just one of a number of airlines testing it globally.

The app is designed to ease passengers’ concerns about travel and Covid-19 certification requirements. Passengers will be able to use the app to check the latest entry requirements for their destination. Covid-19 test results can also be sent directly to the app via partner laboratories. Documents related to a passenger’s Covid-19 status can be stored securely on the app, allowing travellers to present them to airlines and airport authorities when requested.

In the Montreal trial, Covid-19 testing is carried out at a dedicated facility at the airport. Passengers booked to fly to Paris with Air France, receive a notification via the app a few days beforehand with testing available on the day of departure for unvaccinated travellers over the age of 11. Catherine Guillemart-Dias, vice-president at Air France KLM Canada says the app offers travellers a secure way in which to store their test results and speed up checks at the airport.

“So we may improve our customers’ experience, our team is delighted to be trialling this digital solution that enables passengers to safely store their Covid-19 test results and thus streamline their time at the airport.”

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

 

