World
A bed in the sky: Shanghai opens world’s highest luxury hotel
China’s largest city has just opened the world’s highest luxury hotel – and it doesn’t come cheap. The J Hotel in Shanghai has a restaurant 120 floors up and wealthy travellers (who don’t suffer from vertigo) can enjoy personal butler service 24 hours a day. The hotel is located on the top floors of the Shanghai Tower, in the financial district of the city. At 632 metres high, the tower is the world’s second tallest building after the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
As with countless events around the world, the hotel’s opening was delayed as a result of the pandemic but it is now up and running. Elevators fly up through the skyscraper at 18 metres per second, making guests’ ears pop as they are transported to one of 165 luxurious rooms.
The hotel boasts 7 restaurants in total, as well as bars, a spa, and a swimming pool on the 84th floor. But if you want to treat your loved one to a Shanghai city break once travel restrictions ease, you’re going to need deep pockets. The hotel is currently offering a special rate to celebrate its opening that will only set you back 3,088 yuan (over 15,000 baht) a night. If however, you’d prefer to stay in one of the “J Suites”, which come with a personal sauna and crystal chandeliers, you’re looking at around 67,000 yuan (330,000 baht). Despite the steep prices, spokesperson Renee Wu says there has been a lot of interest.
“On the day of our opening even the web page was overloaded with so many visitors with strong interest and they have such a strong will to come and experience our hotel. Of course, this is very encouraging to all of us, but at the same time, we are committed to making sure that all our guests are well taken care of.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
