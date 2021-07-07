Best of
Top 5 hotels in Udon starting from $20
Travellers to Udon Thani will no doubt find its unique history quite exciting. Known as 1 of the 4 big cities in Northeastern Thailand, or Isaan, Udon was the first thrust into the spotlight for featuring a large US military base. Since then, the city has grown popular with tourists, and locals alike, who look to experience traditional Thai culture. From khit patterned silk textiles to pre-historic bronze age civilizations, the city is considered a cultural and religious hub of Thailand.
But, guests will surely be pleased with the variety of accommodations as Udon Thani offers some beautiful hotels. From a budget traveller’s dream to a luxurious home away from home, each hotel offers something different for guests looking for a good night’s sleep.
5 Top Hotels In Udon
1. The Old Inn
For those wanting a bit of a rustic setting in which to spend the night, The Old Inn is perfect. Just 500 metres away from Bus station 1, its location means guests don’t have to travel far for activities. The Central Plaza shopping mall, UD Town, and Krom Luang Prachaksinlapakhom Monument are all nearby. Despite its convenience, the hotel offers all the amenities one would expect, including a restaurant, shared lounge, and garden.
Each room features a balcony so guests can enjoy the fresh air. Moreover, WiFi and a flat-screen TV in each room also allow visitors to access interesting cable channels. And, if guests are having trouble, the front desk is also open 24 hours to assist those needing some extra help.
Facilities: Balcony view, air conditioning, en suite bathroom, flat-screen TV, terrace, minibar, free WiFi, free toiletries, shower, toilet, towels, linen, cleaning products, tile/marble floor, refrigerator, telephone, tea/coffee maker, hairdryer, electric kettle, cable channels, wardrobe or closet, clothes rack, toilet paper
Pricing: 757 baht-1187 baht
Address: 9/2 Sampanthamit Street Mak Khaeng, Mueang Udon Thani, 41000 Udon Thani, Thailand
2. Wara Boutique Hotel
Wara Boutique Hotel definitely feels like an apartment as its interior caters to functionality. The hotel is 1 km away from Nongprajak Public Park, offering a beautiful excursion. Furthermore, the hotel features a garden and restaurant. Here, guests can order an individual meal or an Asian breakfast.
Visitors can also enjoy the nearby Udon Thani Provincial Museum which houses ancient relics and art. Additionally, Central Plaza Udon Thani is close, giving visitors access to shopping. After returning to the hotel, guests can also enjoy satellite channels on their TV. Moreover, sinking into the comfortable bedding will surely amount to a good night’s rest.
Facilities: Free WiFi, air conditioning, TV, telephone, minibar, desk, free toiletries, hairdryer, mini refrigerator, shower, safety deposit box, towels, desk, refrigerator, telephone, satellite channels, hairdryer, electric kettle, upper floors accessible by elevator, clothes rack, toilet paper
Pricing: 591 baht-799 baht
Address: 49 Phibun Soi 2, Mak Khaeng, Mueang, 41000 Udon Thani, Thailand
3. Thanburi Hotel
For a more modern stay, travellers can try Thanburi Hotel. Thus, upon entering, visitors will find modern decor that breaks from traditional Thai surroundings. Just 5 minutes to the Central Plaza shopping mall and 10 minutes to UD Town, the hotel’s location is quite convenient.
Moreover, each hotel room offers a flat-screen TV with satellite channels with some even offering a seating area. Thanburi also features an on-site fitness room for those who want to get a bit of exercise during their stay. And, while relaxing in the comfortable rooms, guests can take advantage of the balcony views that come with a breath of fresh air. For assistance, the front desk welcomes guests 24 hours a day.
Facilities: Balcony, city view, air conditioning, private bathroom, flat-screen TV, terrace, free WiFi, free toiletries, shower, toilet, towels, socket near the bed, desk, refrigerator, telephone, satellite channels, towels/sheets (extra fee), cable channels
Pricing: 637 baht-812 baht
Address: 123 ถนน Adulyadej Road, Mak Khaeng Sub-district, Mueang Udon Thani District, Udon Thani 41000
4. 2 Feel Bed Station
This aparthotel offers guests a modern and urban feel as its decor and design is that of a big city accommodation. Featuring a garden, guests can still feel like they are enjoying their natural surroundings while enjoying updated amenities. 2 Feel Bed Station rooms include a private shower and bath, a flat-screen TV and a refrigerator.
Located just 400 metres from Bus station 1, popular sights include the Central Plaza Udon Thani, UD Town, and the Krom Luang Prachaksinlapakhom Monument. The Udon Thani airport is also only 2 kms from the hotel. Thus, visitors can definitely take advantage of the cheap room rates, while being near major landmarks.
Facilities: Garden view, city view, air conditioning, private bathroom, flat-screen TV, free WiFi,
free toiletries, shower, towels, slippers, refrigerator, satellite channels, wardrobe or closet
Pricing: 690 baht-1,600 baht
Address: 539/60 Sai-uthit Road, Makkhaeng, Muang, 41000 Udon Thani, Thailand
5. Clay Hotel Udonthani
Guests looking for a more natural and eco-inspired hotel can book a room at Clay Hotel. The hotel is decorated in natural wood and rose gold furnishings, making it relaxing and peaceful. Rooms are equipped with a flat-screen TV, desk, WiFi, and private bathroom for convenience.
Furthermore, Clay Hotel’s location is convenient as it is just 2.1 km from Bus station 1, 2.2 km from UD Town and 2.6 km from Nongprajak Public Park. Additionally, it is only 1.7 kms from Central Plaza Udon Thani shopping mall. For those bringing along the entire family, the hotel also offers spacious family rooms to help everyone get a better night’s sleep. For those arriving by plane, the airport is just 3 kms away from the hotel, making transfers easy and fast.
Facilities: Flat-screen TV, cable channels, telephone, tv, towels, bath or shower, shared toilet, private bathroom, free toiletries, hair dryer, shower, free WiFi, parking
Pricing: 810 baht-900 baht
Address: 1 1 Athipbodi, Road, Amphoe Mueang, Udon Thani, Chang Wat Udon Thani 41000
Travelling to Northeastern Thailand definitely gives visitors a real sense of traditional Thai culture. The rice fields and Isaan-inspired traditions, alone, make this area quite magical. However, Udon Thani is no exception, as visitors can enjoy ancient bronze relics as well as real Thai silk in markets.
Conveniently located hotels in Udon Thani are easy to find, as the city is somewhat smaller than others. However, each hotel offers a different vibe, with the help of different types of unique decor. Moreover, travelling to Udon Thani is something everyone visiting Thailand should do, as its old-world Thai charm is simply majestic.
