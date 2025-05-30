Phuket dominates southern Thailand tourism
Public Relations Office reveals top 14 southern provinces’ tourism income
Phuket continues to crush the competition as Thailand’s top southern tourism hotspot, raking in a staggering 188.9 billion baht in revenue in just the first four months of 2025. Leaving rivals in the dust, this “Andaman Pearl” proves why it remains the go-to destination for beach lovers and luxury seekers alike.
The Public Relations Office Region 6 has released the latest figures revealing the 14 southern provinces generating the highest tourism income from January to April 2025. Phuket tops the list by a wide margin, followed by Surat Thani and Krabi, which are fast emerging as strong contenders.
Phuket’s appeal is undeniable — world-class beaches, luxury resorts, a wide array of water activities, and vibrant tourist attractions keep both domestic and international travellers flocking to the island. This year, the island province earned 188,991 million baht, far surpassing Surat Thani’s 49,162 million baht and Krabi’s 36,416 million baht.
Surat Thani’s revenue benefits from its famous islands, Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, and Koh Tao, which attract nature lovers and partygoers alike. Meanwhile, Krabi’s Railay Bay and Koh Phi Phi continue to draw visitors with stunning natural beauty and sea adventures.
The data shows a positive outlook for southern Thailand’s tourism industry, with strong growth in Phuket and promising potential for secondary provinces. The key to sustained success will be focusing on sustainable tourism practices, infrastructure development, and targeted marketing strategies.
While Thailand’s overall tourist numbers from January to May this year slightly dipped by 2.55% compared to last year, signs of recovery shine through with increased visitors from nearby countries such as India and Singapore. The government’s Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign and Ease of Travelling policy are also expected to boost visitor numbers further by simplifying travel processes, reported Bangkok Biz News.
The top five source countries for tourists visiting Thailand remain:
-
China: 1,890,929 visitors
-
Malaysia: 1,799,423 visitors
-
Russia : 947,352 visitors
-
India: 935,256 visitors
-
South Korea: 654,261 visitors
Beyond the familiar giants, the southern provinces are carving out their niche markets. With the right investments and policies, southern Thailand’s tourism industry looks set to thrive and maintain its place on the global map.
Summary of Tourism Income in Southern Thailand (Jan–Apr 2025):
-
Phuket: 188,991 million baht
-
Surat Thani: 49,162 million baht
-
Krabi: 36,416 million baht
-
Phang Nga: 20,079 million baht
-
Songkhla: 16,648 million baht
-
Nakhon Si Thammarat: 5,651 million baht
-
Satun: 4,734 million baht
-
Trang: 3,271 million baht
-
Yala: 2,573 million baht
-
Chumphon: 2,530 million baht
-
Narathiwat: 1,609 million baht
-
Phatthalung: 1,441 million baht
-
Ranong: 1,183 million baht
-
Pattani: 671 million baht
With such vibrant activity and growing markets, southern Thailand’s tourism landscape in 2025 looks more promising than ever.
Latest Thailand News
Heavy rain forecast for 47 Thai provinces, warns of flash floods
Follow The Thaiger on Google News: