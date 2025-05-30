Phuket dominates southern Thailand tourism

Phuket continues to crush the competition as Thailand’s top southern tourism hotspot, raking in a staggering 188.9 billion baht in revenue in just the first four months of 2025. Leaving rivals in the dust, this “Andaman Pearl” proves why it remains the go-to destination for beach lovers and luxury seekers alike.

The Public Relations Office Region 6 has released the latest figures revealing the 14 southern provinces generating the highest tourism income from January to April 2025. Phuket tops the list by a wide margin, followed by Surat Thani and Krabi, which are fast emerging as strong contenders.

Phuket’s appeal is undeniable — world-class beaches, luxury resorts, a wide array of water activities, and vibrant tourist attractions keep both domestic and international travellers flocking to the island. This year, the island province earned 188,991 million baht, far surpassing Surat Thani’s 49,162 million baht and Krabi’s 36,416 million baht.

Surat Thani’s revenue benefits from its famous islands, Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, and Koh Tao, which attract nature lovers and partygoers alike. Meanwhile, Krabi’s Railay Bay and Koh Phi Phi continue to draw visitors with stunning natural beauty and sea adventures.

Loading…

The data shows a positive outlook for southern Thailand’s tourism industry, with strong growth in Phuket and promising potential for secondary provinces. The key to sustained success will be focusing on sustainable tourism practices, infrastructure development, and targeted marketing strategies.

While Thailand’s overall tourist numbers from January to May this year slightly dipped by 2.55% compared to last year, signs of recovery shine through with increased visitors from nearby countries such as India and Singapore. The government’s Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign and Ease of Travelling policy are also expected to boost visitor numbers further by simplifying travel processes, reported Bangkok Biz News.

The top five source countries for tourists visiting Thailand remain:

China: 1,890,929 visitors Malaysia: 1,799,423 visitors Russia : 947,352 visitors India: 935,256 visitors South Korea: 654,261 visitors

Beyond the familiar giants, the southern provinces are carving out their niche markets. With the right investments and policies, southern Thailand’s tourism industry looks set to thrive and maintain its place on the global map.

Summary of Tourism Income in Southern Thailand (Jan–Apr 2025):

Phuket: 188,991 million baht

Surat Thani: 49,162 million baht

Krabi: 36,416 million baht

Phang Nga: 20,079 million baht

Songkhla: 16,648 million baht

Nakhon Si Thammarat: 5,651 million baht

Satun: 4,734 million baht

Trang: 3,271 million baht

Yala: 2,573 million baht

Chumphon: 2,530 million baht

Narathiwat: 1,609 million baht

Phatthalung: 1,441 million baht

Ranong: 1,183 million baht

Pattani: 671 million baht

With such vibrant activity and growing markets, southern Thailand’s tourism landscape in 2025 looks more promising than ever.