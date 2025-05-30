Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam

On the evening of May 28, Thai police successfully apprehended 41 year old Chinese national, Wu Feng Ma, also known as Amah or Afei, in Din Daeng district, Bangkok. Ma is a major suspect in a call centre gang operation, allegedly defrauding fellow Chinese citizens of over 10 billion baht (US$306 million) and suspected of facilitating illegal Chinese migration into neighbouring countries.

The arrest was directed by senior officials, including Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, and coordinated by Police Colonel Warut Kumla of the Metropolitan Police Division 3. Ma was arrested in connection with a warrant issued by the Mae Sot Provincial Court on February 16, on charges of harbouring illegal immigrants.

The investigation had been ongoing since March 3, 2022, when immigration officers in Tak province detained Ekkanat, who was transporting three illegal Chinese immigrants in a Toyota taxi. Ekkanat’s actions were traced back to multiple people, including Pittiphat, who hired him to transport these immigrants from Mae Sot to Chiang Rai.

Further investigations revealed that on March 2, 2022, before the immigrants stayed at a hotel in Mae Sot, Laoching, another suspect, had arranged their accommodation by transferring payment to the hotel. On the same day, Wirayut, the third suspect, used a black Toyota Fortuner to transport the immigrants to the hotel.

Financial tracking showed that Ma was responsible for transferring funds to Laoching for the accommodation and other expenses, leading to legal actions against all involved.

The police‘s investigation also disclosed Ma’s ownership of an illegal entertainment venue in Din Daeng, which was raided on November 5 last year, resulting in the discovery of 31 tourists and staff, along with drugs and paraphernalia. Ma was reported to be frequently seen near this venue, leading to his arrest.

Chinese arrest

Despite being detained, Ma has yet to provide a statement to the police. Coordination with Chinese police unveiled Ma’s involvement in a call centre scam that defrauded Wuhan residents of over 10 billion baht (US$305 million), making him a highly wanted figure in China. He is also linked to human trafficking operations into Myanmar, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, Ma’s connection to Ekkanat, a former navy officer, was discovered. Ekkanat was linked to the murder of Lim Kimya, a former Cambodian opposition MP, on January 7, when Ma was found to have stayed in Chiang Rai at a hotel booked by Ekkanat. Ma is now set to be transferred to the Mae Sot Police Station in Chiang Rai for further legal proceedings.