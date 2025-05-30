Motorcycle collision with truck in Ratchaburi leaves one dead

A tragic accident occurred involving two women on a motorcycle returning from the market. While carrying bags of rice and dried food, they collided with a trailer truck, resulting in one fatality and critical injuries.

The incident took place at 5pm yesterday, May 29, on Phetkasem Road, near the entrance of Wat Don Sai, Mueang subdistrict, Photharam district, Ratchaburi province.

Upon arrival, Police Colonel Uthen Amnuay, an investigator from Photharam Police Station, coordinated with medical personnel from Jet Samian Hospital and rescue teams from Sawang Ratchaburi. At the scene, they discovered the body of a woman between 25 and 30 years old, with significant injuries.

Nearby, a Honda motorcycle with registration 8 กฐ 4482 Bangkok was found overturned, and items such as rice, dried food, eggs, and pork were scattered around. Another woman, between 20 and 25 years old, sustained a broken right leg and had already been transported to the hospital.

The truck involved in the collision had visible damage at the rear. The deceased woman was later identified as a Myanmar national.

The driver of the trailer truck, 33 year old Chaikiat, explained that he was collecting goods from Nakhon Pathom province. As he reached the accident site, the motorcycle veered from the side of the road, losing control and colliding with the trailer, causing the fatal accident, reported KhaoSod.

The police transported the body to Ratchaburi Hospital for further examination. Legal proceedings are underway, and the deceased’s family will be allowed to retrieve the body for religious rites.

