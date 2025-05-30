Thailand rights commission probes ex-Stark exec’s hospital perks

The National Human Rights Commission of Thailand (NHRC) has requested clarification from the Police General Hospital (PGH) regarding the treatment of a former executive and significant shareholder of the embroiled Stark Corporation, who reportedly received special treatment at the facility.

Yesterday, May 29, an NHRC source revealed that a letter was sent to the hospital’s chief medical officer seeking further information about the care provided to Vonnarat Tangkaravakoon, who is a defendant in a prominent case involving fraud and corporate misconduct.

The Stark Corporation scandal, which involved accounting fraud and embezzlement, was one of Thailand’s largest corporate fraud cases in 2023, resulting in damages estimated at 14.7 billion baht and impacting at least 4,000 investors. The company’s cable-making subsidiary, Phelps Dodge International (Thailand) Ltd, reported 12 billion baht in damages from over 200 suspicious transactions between 2021 and 2022. Two other Stark units revealed an additional 3.6 billion baht in irregular dealings.

Police issued arrest warrants for Vonnarat and several other executives, accusing them of falsifying financial records, misleading investors, and causing significant losses within the Thai stock market.

Vonnarat was apprehended by the Department of Special Investigation at Bangkok Hospital on February 10 last year and subsequently taken to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) for formal charges two days later. The Criminal Court denied his bail application, leading to his transfer to Bangkok Remand Prison.

While detained, Vonnarat developed several health issues, including an inflamed mass in his groin. He was initially treated at the Corrections Hospital on February 13, 2024 before being moved to the Police General Hospital for testicular surgery.

The NHRC’s inquiry is driven by concerns that Vonnarat may be receiving preferential medical treatment compared to other detainees, according to the source.

He has been accommodated in a high-level private room on the 14th floor, prompting scrutiny over fairness and transparency within the detention system, reported Bangkok Post.

The NHRC expressed gratitude to the hospital for its cooperation but noted that essential details remain lacking.