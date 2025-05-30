Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya

Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A surreal rescue unfolded yesterday afternoon when Pattaya authorities scrambled to save a 26 year old Chinese tourist who jumped into a water tank atop an eight-storey condominium.

The unusual incident took place at 5pm yesterday, May 29, at a condo on Soi 17 off Thepprasit Road, leaving rescuers grappling with the challenge of extracting the man from the cramped tank while battling language barriers and concerns over his mental health.

The Sawang Boriboon Foundation Radio Centre first received the report, prompting rapid coordination between rescue teams, Pattaya City Police, and related agencies. The rooftop water tank measured approximately 2 metres in length and height, making the extraction physically demanding. Rescue workers lugged equipment up the building, using ladders and ropes to haul the tourist out. The operation lasted over 30 minutes due to the tank’s height and the man’s incoherent state.

The foreign tourist, identified as Qiyang Song, was found floating in the tank wearing his pajamas. According to a Thai friend accompanying him, the man had been suffering symptoms akin to depression and had not taken his medication for two days. The friend also revealed the tourist had recently argued with his girlfriend and had been missing since the previous night, sparking a search, reported The Pattaya News and Channel 3 Plus.

Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

“Last night he wandered off and didn’t return,” the friend explained. “Today, he climbed onto the water tank and jumped in like he was swimming, which prompted condo staff to alert us immediately.”

Police reviewed CCTV footage to understand how Song accessed the rooftop and began gathering evidence. Following the rescue, he was swiftly taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation and treatment.

Officers pledged to continue investigating the circumstances leading to this baffling incident.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

