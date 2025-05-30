Thai-Cambodian tensions ease as leaders seek peace

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia are anticipated to ease as both nations engage in talks to address recent conflicts, said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra yesterday.

The Thai PM’s comments follow a Facebook statement by Hun Sen, Cambodia’s former prime minister and father of the current leader, after a brief gunfight on Wednesday, May 28, resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

Paetongtarn, upon reviewing Hun Sen’s message, remarked that he ultimately does not seek conflict or confrontation. She highlighted the natural inclination of national leaders to assert their countries’ positions to safeguard national interests. Following discussions on Wednesday night, army commanders from both sides were scheduled to meet yesterday, May 29, to formalise their stances.

The Thai PM pointed out that since Wednesday, no violent incidents have occurred, as both sides have reached a mutual understanding and agreed on the importance of maintaining peace, leading to the withdrawal of forces from the immediate area.

The tensions between the Thai and Cambodian militaries escalated after the brief exchange of gunfire in a disputed border area in Ubon Ratchathani on Wednesday. The incident occurred near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district around 5.45am and marked the first shooting incident in a series of border confrontations this year.

Ongoing discussions since Wednesday have seen both countries express a desire to avoid violence, according to Paetongtarn. Military commanders from both sides are expected to resolve the issue through direct talks. She stated, “The situation will be peacefully resolved and tensions along the border will de-escalate.”

The 38 year old Pheu Thai leader emphasised that leadership-level discussions have proceeded smoothly. To formalise the agreement, both countries have tasked their army commanders with further talks, reported Bangkok Post.

When questioned about troop reinforcements following reports of a Cambodian military buildup, she described such measures as standard protocol during heightened tensions.

Paetongtarn noted, “No country would allow a serious incident to occur without taking appropriate measures — and Thailand is no exception.”

However, she added that if calm prevails, Thailand is ready to de-escalate to restore peace.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai indicated that the issue arose from a misunderstanding between the two sides. He acknowledged mutual accusations of territorial encroachment in the contested area.

After speaking with Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha, he stated, “In principle, both sides agreed that we do not want confrontation and should instead make every effort to resolve issues through dialogue.”