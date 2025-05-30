Over 10 assailants attack Narathiwat Police Station with M60s

Over 10 armed assailants launched an attack on the Chanae Police Station in Narathiwat using two M60 machine guns, as revealed by the Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 9.

The violent incident saw 30 year old Sergeant Major Abdullor Makaseng, bravely respond to the attack but was fatally shot. Meanwhile, 33 year old Police Lance Corporal Jesada Promrat, sustained severe injuries to his chest during the 15-minute exchange. The attackers eventually retreated. This incident occurred on May 28.

Yesterday, May 29, Police Lieutenant General Piyawat Chalermsri, Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 9, reported that he, along with the Fourth Army Area Commander, personally inspected the site.

He described the attack as meticulously planned, with attackers setting up an 80-metre assault line in front of the station, utilising two M60 machine guns as their primary weapons, supplemented by rifles, with the clear intent of causing significant damage to state officials.

The officers involved were commended for their bravery, particularly given the heavy weaponry used against them. Police General Kittirat Phanphet, the national police chief, emphasised the importance of welfare for officers and suggested increasing the presence of special operations units in remote areas to better prepare for and respond to such incidents.

Police are currently collecting evidence from the scene and intensifying efforts to track down the attackers, who are believed to be hiding nearby. Security measures have been tightened to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the near future, rpeorted KhaoSod.

In similar news, two members of a local volunteer protection unit were killed, and two others injured, in a shooting on May 19 in Pattani province. The attack occurred around 5.30pm as five volunteers were out jogging along the main road in Don Sai subdistrict, Mueang Mai Kaen district.

The gunmen, disguised in hijabs to appear as Muslim women, approached on motorcycles before opening fire with unidentified long guns, hitting four of the group. Tragically, 31 year old Suhaimi Abu and 29 year old Marosalee Tosing lost their lives, while two others were wounded in the ambush.