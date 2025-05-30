Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing

Vanished without warning again, and this time, tracking devices fail

Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 30, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Runglamai Jaisooksern

A Thai woman appealed to an online community for help after her husband, who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), also known as multiple personality disorder, went missing from their home in the northern province of Chiang Mai on Monday, May 26.

The wife, Runglamai Jaisooksern, took to Facebook to urge netizens to assist her and her daughter in locating her husband, 39 year old Sorasak “Nui” Intakad. He left their home on a Honda Wave motorcycle, bearing the registration plate 1 กถ 1733 Nakhon Pathom.

Runglamai expressed deep concern due to Sorasak’s rare mental health condition. DID is a psychological disorder in which a person experiences two or more distinct personality states, each taking control of the patient’s behaviour at different times.

She explained that Sorasak developed the condition in mid-2023. When a personality shift occurred, he would lose consciousness, become dizzy or disoriented, and be unable to recall his identity. He would typically regain his usual personality within six to ten days.

Runglamai admitted this was not the first time her husband had gone missing. On previous occasions, he had left without any personal documents, a mobile phone, or a wallet. After regaining his identity, he would contact her to come and collect him.

Photo via Facebook/ Runglamai Jaisooksern

On this occasion, Sorasak had just returned home after picking up their daughter from school when the condition seemed to recur. While Runglamai was busy cooking, he slipped out of the house, vanishing within ten minutes. She and her daughter immediately began searching for him but were unable to locate him.

This time, Sorasak still had his wallet with him, as it had remained in his trousers after returning from school. He left home wearing a black T-shirt, long jeans, and black flip-flops, although Runglamai noted he may have since changed his clothes.

Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลคนหาย มูลนิธิกระจกเงา

Runglamai later provided an update via Facebook, stating her husband was last spotted on Tuesday, May 27, near the Bangchak Petrol Station in Chiang Mai’s Jed Yod area. He was reportedly riding his motorcycle, wearing a helmet and a dark blue jacket.

Thai netizens, along with the Mirror Foundation, helped share the missing person notice. However, some online users criticised Runglamai, accusing her of negligence that led to her husband’s disappearance.

Responding to the criticism yesterday, May 28, Runglamai explained that both she and her husband had taken numerous steps to prevent such incidents. She showed various tracking devices she had installed in their vehicles and urged her husband to wear some of them.

The tracking devices that the family used. | Photo via Facebook/ Runglamai Jaisooksern

Unfortunately, the devices he wore had either run out of battery or had broken without her knowledge. In her heartfelt message, Runglamai wrote…

“Many may see him as just another missing person and wonder why it should be a big issue. But for our family, there are only three of us, we love each other deeply. Losing anyone due to a medical condition is a significant crisis in our lives. For our family, nothing matters more than being together.”

Sorasak and his family | Photo via Facebook/ Sorasak Intakad

She also expressed her gratitude to everyone and every organisation assisting in the search. She vowed not to sit idly by, but to do everything she could to gather information and bring her husband home.

Chiang Mai News

Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

