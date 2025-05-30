Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road

Highway turns into deadly trap as routine drive ends in heartbreak

Bright Choomanee
2 hours ago
Last Updated: Friday, May 30, 2025
138 1 minute read
Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred when a pickup truck collided with a 10-wheel truck making a U-turn, resulting in the death of the pickup truck driver.

Rescue workers took over an hour to extract the body. The incident was reported at 9.12pm yesterday, May 29, when Police Lieutenant Colonel Jiraphorn Phoolpipat, deputy inspector of Mueang Phetchaburi Police Station, received a report of a collision between a pickup truck and a 10-wheel truck at a U-turn on Phetkasem Road, heading towards Bangkok, kilometre 152-600 in Hua Saphan subdistrict, Mueang Phetchaburi district, Phetchaburi province.

The accident resulted in a fatality trapped inside the vehicle. Police and rescue workers from Sawang Sanphet Thammasathan Foundation, Phetchaburi, were dispatched to the scene.

At the site, a grey, half-cab Toyota pickup truck with red licence plates, registered as ก-1230 Ratchaburi, was found. It had been modified with a high steel cage and had its front severely damaged, wedged against a fully loaded 10-wheel mango truck.

Related Articles

Inside the wreckage was the deceased driver, with a fractured skull, trapped in the vehicle. Rescue personnel utilised cutting tools for over an hour to retrieve the body, later identified as 38 year old Saneh, a resident of Suphan Buri province.

The truck driver, 53 year old Adirek, stated that he and his partner had picked up a full load of mangoes from Chiang Mai province and were en route to deliver them in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province.

Upon reaching the location, he realised he had forgotten his mobile phone in the restroom of a petrol station they had stopped at earlier. Deciding to retrieve it, he made a U-turn, during which the deceased’s pickup approached rapidly from the opposite direction and collided forcefully with the side of the truck.

The police subsequently transported the body to the hospital, initiating legal procedures and contacting the family to arrange for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Bright Choomanee
2 hours ago
Last Updated: Friday, May 30, 2025
138 1 minute read

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

