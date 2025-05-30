Thailand video news | Bangkok Bank shuts door on short-term foreign accounts, Amad Diallo’s middle finger was a response to personal abuse, not fans

The Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. News stories include Bangkok Bank tightening rules for foreign account holders amid a fraud crackdown, and a Bulgarian hacker arrested for installing malware in Thai ATMs. The program also covers a British family’s holiday nightmare in Phuket, a tragic police helicopter crash raising questions about corruption, and a viral TikTok trend sparking child safety concerns. Other highlights range from Pattaya’s peaceful yoga countdown to the International Day of Yoga, rising border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, Vietnam’s censorship of The Economist, and a shocking viral scene from the streets of Manila. In sports, Amad Diallo responds to controversy following Manchester United’s match in Malaysia.

Bangkok Bank has introduced stricter rules for foreign nationals opening or maintaining accounts, aiming to combat financial fraud and mule accounts. Effective since January, only foreigners with long-term visas, Thai spouses, or property ownership can open new accounts. Tourists, including those on the new Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), are excluded and may face frozen or restricted accounts. Expats and digital nomads without permanent status are urged to verify eligibility. The move aligns with Bank of Thailand directives to boost cybersecurity and enforce identity checks. Other Thai banks may soon follow suit.

Thai police have arrested 50-year-old Bulgarian national Ivan Valtsev for installing malware-laced cables in ATMs, rendering at least 13 machines inoperable. Disguised as a maintenance technician, he used a master key to replace data cables with ones containing the “Jackpot” virus, which allowed remote control of cash dispensers via internet signals. Authorities linked Valtsev to a broader international cybercrime ring and seized stolen equipment from a house in Nonthaburi. He faces multiple charges including cyber sabotage, data theft, and tampering with critical infrastructure. Police are searching for his accomplices as concerns grow over banking cybersecurity in Thailand.

A British family’s Christmas holiday in Phuket turned into a nightmare after they arrived to find their £4,000 villa booking through Booking.com was a scam. Judy and Richard Loader, travelling with children and grandchildren, were left stranded after a 30-hour journey. Booking.com failed to assist for six hours, forcing the family to find last-minute shelter. Although the listing fee was later refunded (minus £80), extra costs were not compensated, and the scam listing remained active. The case highlights calls for stricter online booking regulations and better fraud protection for travellers.

A Thai police helicopter crash on May 24 in Prachuap Khiri Khan killed all three officers on board and has sparked allegations of poor maintenance and corruption. Leaked chat messages from one of the deceased pilots described the aircraft as “completely unsafe” the day before the flight. A friend of the pilot publicly blamed the crash on neglect, while Facebook page CSI LA alleged that only 9 of 63 police aircraft are operational, hinting at possible budget misuse. Police Chief General Kittirat has promised a full investigation and fleet review.

TikTok creator @mmfuwongg has gone viral for her ultra-realistic edible cakes shaped like phones, soap, and lipstick — but her videos have ignited a wave of concern. While many praise her baking artistry, critics warn that young children might try to imitate what they see, mistaking real hazardous items for food. One parent reported stopping their child from biting into a bar of soap. Though some videos carry subtle disclaimers, safety advocates argue they aren’t clear enough for kids. The trend has reignited debate over content responsibility on social media, especially when young audiences are involved.

Pattaya Beach set a tranquil tone as the city launched its “25 Days to International Day of Yoga” event, uniting locals, tourists, students, and Indian community leaders. Co-hosted by the Indian Association Pattaya, the beach yoga session highlighted the growing popularity of yoga in the city and symbolised cross-cultural harmony. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet praised yoga’s benefits for balance and inner peace, while the event echoed the global spirit of the UN-designated International Day of Yoga on June 21. More wellness activities are planned as Pattaya positions itself as a mindful, holistic health destination.

Tensions flared along the Thai-Cambodian border after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a brief firefight in the disputed Preah Vihear region. Each side blames the other for firing first. Cambodian PM Hun Manet, speaking from Japan, urged calm and stressed his control over military operations. Thai Defence Minister defended Thailand’s actions as self-defence, while both nations’ leaders affirmed their commitment to de-escalation. A history of border disputes, including clashes in 2008 and 2011, underscores the sensitivity. Talks between military commanders are expected, with hopes to restore stability and prevent further conflict.

Vietnam has reportedly banned the May 24 print edition of The Economist featuring Communist Party chief To Lam on the cover, according to local distributors. The issue, titled “The man with a plan for Vietnam”, depicted Lam with stylised flag imagery and critiqued his leadership. Distributors were instructed to remove the article and cover, then halt sales entirely. While the digital version remains accessible, the ban highlights Vietnam’s ongoing media censorship. The move follows Lam’s rise from security chief to top leader, amid calls for economic reform. Vietnam ranks near the bottom of global press freedom indices.

A haunting scene unfolded in Manila’s Makati district as a woman emerged from a storm drain, startling onlookers and sparking viral attention. Captured by street photographer William, the woman, dirty and dishevelled, smiled before fleeing as a uniformed man gave chase. The drain’s size and a visible crawlable pipe suggest she may have been sheltering underground. Officials later repaved the area but admitted they didn’t know where the pipe led. The incident underscores Metro Manila’s homelessness crisis, with over three million people living in extreme poverty—some literally beneath the city’s streets.

After Manchester United’s shock 1-0 loss to the ASEAN All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur, a photo of Amad Diallo giving the middle finger went viral. While initially speculated to be about his name, Diallo clarified on Twitter that it was a response to personal abuse targeting his mother. He acknowledged the gesture was inappropriate but said he doesn’t regret standing up against the insult. The incident was isolated, and Diallo praised the overall experience in Malaysia. A later photo showing him and teammate Garnacho flashing the gesture in a lift appears to have been done in jest.