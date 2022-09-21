The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day

Organisation, details, style, taste levels and logistics are the most important things to make your dream wedding come true. At first, this may seem daunting and can often lead to a fair share of stress. This is further intensified when executing a destination wedding, like in the tropical haven of Phuket, as unique obstacles can arise. Thus, to ensure maximum ease and effect, we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 wedding planners in Phuket. Each offers wedding packages for all budgets or full-service planning. Furthermore, they can take on the most creative of challenges and elevate all expectations for your special day.

1. The Wedding Bliss

Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 – 18:00

Address: Bangjo, 38/184, Si Sunthon, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

Services: Venue hunting, budget management, concept & theme creation and full-detail orientated wedding design. Furthermore, vendor selection, schedule arrangement, guest accommodation, activity coordination, legal advisory and pre-wedding ceremony rehearsal is also included.

Number 1 on our list is The Wedding Bliss which offers full-service planning and design. Their services are extensive and cover all key aspects of wedding planning and more. From the usuals of venue hunting and schedule arrangement to legal advisory – they do it all. Furthermore, they know the importance of communication. As such, they stay in touch regularly to ensure that every detail of your wedding aligns with your aesthetic. With The Wedding Bliss, your wedding will be a one-of-a-kind event but with a touch of their signature etherealness and authenticity.

As wedding planners, they are well in tune with Phuket. Thus, they know the best venues on the island that cover all settings, such as 5-star hotels, luxurious villas, resorts and beaches. They cater to other locations too, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Hua Hin to countries outside of Thailand. Overall, they’re a wedding planner you can trust to make the process seamless and enjoyable.

2. ME Events Phuket

Opening hours: Online appointment only

Address:4, 34 ม.4 Wirat Hong Yok Rd, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Services: Wedding coordinator, venue selection, props and Photo Booth.

ME Events adopt a modern, luxurious and cinematic approach. Their expertise lies in transforming every detail, big or small into a sense of awe that follows guests after the party ends. Their floral and table arrangements, in particular, are mesmerising with delicate touches throughout. Moreover, they specialise in highly custom handmade pieces, such as wooden and rustic decor. They even provide playful elements like props and a Photo Booth so guests can capture every moment.

3. Wedding Boutique

Address: Soi Pasak (Laguna Area Tambol Cherngtalay Amphur Talang, Phuket 83110

Services: Destination weddings, beach elopements, wedding packages, engagement proposals and LGBT weddings.

Pricing: Packages from 55,000 Baht.

Founded in 2015 by Italian designer Ilaire, the Wedding Boutique is another popular choice. They cater to destination and LGBT weddings as well as beach elopements. In addition, they’re all about attention to detail and creating weddings that reflect their clients history, style and energy. These are integrated with their own global intuition to create an experience that’s fresh and unconventional.

The Wedding Boutique will be by your side every step of the way. They deliver services such as trends review, theme selection, professional vendors, photography and even wedding live streaming. Moreover, they assist all cultures and traditions including Thai, Western, Chinese and Indian. Their wedding packages are a great choice for the full round-up at an affordable price. However, whatever you choose, they’ll walk you through planning and design from conception to conclusion.

4. Unique Phuket Wedding Planners

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 20:00

Address:Mountain View, 79/61 Moo 6. Wichit Songkran Road, Soi Namtok Kathu Kathu District, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83120

Services: Villa, destination and beach wedding planning and venue selection.

Pricing: Packages for only the ceremony start at 60,000 THB, and complete weddings start at 100,000 THB.

Unique Phuket pays homage to the classic and timeless tradition of weddings. Their venue roster is broad, encompassing beach, villa, hotel and garden sites. This variety extends to their services as well as they provide florists, budget management, venue choice, and hair and make-up styling.

As wedding planners, their look is tastefully layered with their client’s vision. Furthermore, they can conjure up large-scale instalments to create drama with small details for a lasting impression. They produce events for all cultures and religions, such as Thai and Buddhist marriages, and all budgets. In their own words, Unique Phuket is “affordable without comprising on quality”.

5. Thailand Wedding Planner

Address: Online appointment

Services: Wedding packages, venue selection, flower design, photography & film, wedding coordinator, hair and makeup styling.

Thailand Weddings create tailor-made weddings in Phuket, Khao Lak, Krabi and beyond. They have years of experience, hosting around 750 nuptial events since 2008. They offer planning, design, production and full-service floral design, sourcing only the best products for their events. Whilst each wedding is different, its goal is always to deliver a sophisticated, elegant and bespoke experience. Furthermore, their process is first and foremost focused on their clients and nothing is beyond their reach. Moreover, all events, “from huge gala weddings, to small elopements and vow renewals” are provided with the same passion and dedication.

Their wedding packages are some of the cheapest on our list. If you don’t want to splurge, opt for their Budget Ceremony (22,000 Baht) which offers essential services at a reasonable price. Other packages include their Thai Ceremony & Monk Blessing and Beach Ceremony.

Wedding planning doesn’t have to feel like a chore and with the right wedding planner for you, it won’t. With their meticulous approach and seamless designs, these wedding planners will make your event one remember.

