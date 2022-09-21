Phuket
Paragliding accident in Rawai puts 78 year old man in hospital
At the Khao Dang View Point in the Phuket district of Rawai, a paragliding accident left a 78 year old man seriously injured. The incident took place near Naiharn Beach at a spot also called Windmill Viewpoint late in the afternoon on Monday.
Officials have not released many details about the victim, only saying it was a 78 year old man, but not saying if he was a tourist or expat, nor what country he is from. Emergency responders from the Rawai Municipality rescue team also did not disclose if he was paragliding with a professional company or with friends or just alone.
He was paragliding from the viewpoint when he was caught by a large gust of wind. The elderly man lost control and plummeted with his gliding equipment to the ground. Rescue workers reported that he was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a broken right arm as well as injuries to his right leg and hip.
This isn’t the first time the area has seen paragliding accidents. The Rawai Municipality has been actively trying to stop paragliders from using the area for the sport. They have already created rules and regulations that forbid gliding in the area and frequently warn companies, locals, and tourists about the dangers of paragliding in the area.
After accidents in the past from the viewpoint, warning signs were posted in the area specifically telling people not to go paragliding. Officials say they are still struggling to curb people with gliders and other similar airborne activities in the area.
SOURCE: The Phuket Express
