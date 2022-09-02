How to plan a destination wedding in Phuket 2022 – Step by Step

If you are looking for how to plan a wedding in Phuket, you have come to the perfect place! Going to a foreign land to marry your love can offer you that amazing once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, planning the perfect wedding can sometimes be a daunting task. But don’t worry as we are here to guide you through the steps of how to plan a wedding in Phuket 2022 so you can enjoy your life’s biggest moments to the fullest.

How to plan a wedding in Phuket 2022 -Step by Step

1. Choose a date

Choosing a date should be the first item on your wedding planning checklist. Each couple’s process for selecting a wedding date is different, but a good place to start is to consider how much time you’ll need to spend on wedding planning.

Furthermore, it is also important to consider the weather of the destination you plan to get married in. With the exception of a few showers during the prolonged rainy season, the climate in Phuket is typically warm all year round. The wet season in Phuket, which has a tropical monsoon climate, lasts from July to October, and the dry season is from November to May.

November to May are the best months to plan a wedding in Phuket. These are the finest months if you want to ensure clear skies and sunny weather on your wedding day, even though the weather can be fairly hot and sticky from March to May

2. Work out your budget

So yes, now that you have shared the great news with your family and friends, it is time to figure out how much you want to spend on your wedding. Are you looking for a grand wedding at a luxury hotel in Phuket or do you want a simple wedding by the beach?

If you have any of your family members who can offer financial help, ask them how much they can contribute before making any plans. This amount will influence every decision you make about how you plan your wedding, as well as the purchases you make, so make an effort to set aside time to discuss expectations. While it may feel awkward at first, having this budget talk early on will keep you and any financial contributions focused on your ideals and goals as you move forward, avoiding miscommunication or confusion.

3. Create a checklist

The first and most important step to starting your wedding process is to create a checklist. So you have decided that you want to get married in Phuket but now it’s time to decide what type of wedding you and your partner want to have. With a proper wedding to-do list, you can properly sort out your agenda so that you can get things done in a timely manner.

4. Decide on a wedding venue

Considering that Phuket is one of the most popular wedding locations in the world, there are plenty of venues to choose from there. Phuket has everything, from 5-star hotels and resorts to exclusive luxury villas perched on a cliff to hip beach clubs. If you choose to get married in a resort, you won’t have to worry about the small details and can easily plan your wedding from a distance. Below are some of the suggested resorts to get married at.

Trisara

For a truly romantic destination wedding, Trisara offers the perfect venue. The 1,000 square meter teak deck, which overlooks the sea and is shady by large palm trees, is the ideal location for your vows to be said. Additionally, they provide a variety of roomy private residential villas for intimate weddings with up to 60 guests.

Keemala

If you want a wedding with an enchanting backdrop of forest, lush landscape and water features then Keemala is the perfect place. Have a small gathering to celebrate your love or organize a grand celebration to recognize the special occasion. At Keemala, you can have a unique marriage ceremony, particularly for you and your guests, making sure your day is seamless, whether you want to make your union with a Thai-inspired ceremony, a Western ceremony, or our Keemala Signature Enchanting wedding.

The Surin

If you’ve always wanted a beach wedding, you can exchange your vows in a breathtaking ceremony at sunset on Pansea Beach’s fine sands, creating an intimate, loving celebration. The Surin Phuket’s breathtaking setting makes for a lovely backdrop and an excellent venue for getting married!

The Surin Phuket can house up to 100 visitors. The staff there are happy to tailor every arrangement to your unique wishes and needs.

The Naka Phuket

The Naka Phuket offers a range of exotic wedding sites, including a white sand beach, beautiful green grass, and a private chapel with an ocean view. The best part is that, wherever you choose to stay, you will undoubtedly enjoy the seclusion and peace that abound in this area.

This resort also offers special wedding packages which include the Western Wedding Package, Traditional Thai Wedding Package and Renewal of Vows Package or Just the Two of Us Package.

Once you have decided on a venue, make your visit there to get a sense of the overall vibe of the location. Also, get as much information as possible to help you organize your special day.

5. Choose a wedding package

All-inclusive resorts’ destination wedding packages are made to give couples as much or as little as they desire. You get a lot included at an all-inclusive resort, from decorations, cuisine and live bands and a wedding certificate. On top of that, many resorts also offer Professional Photography Services, Hair and make-up for the bride and in-room honeymoon set up on the wedding night. The wedding team at the hotel will be able to handle all of your needs, including the wedding theme you want, the food and drink menu, and the vendors you want to book.

If you have the budget, you can also consider hiring a wedding planner as this can make organising your wedding way easier. By having a planner you don’t have to spend hours on the phone attempting to overcome a language barrier or making important decisions from afar. A wedding planner can ensure that things run smoothly on your special day. A wedding planner will be able to manage all the tasks on your checklist and make your destination wedding vision into reality.

6. Create a guest list

Now you have a rough estimation of how many people you can invite based on the wedding package you have selected. Suppose the package allows a maximum of 60 people, you will have to be very selective about the people you want to invite.

The first thing is to find out which of your friends or family will be able to travel all the way to be with you on your big day. It is also suggested to invite people that are very close to you or will be an important presence on your big day. Don’t worry if you might have to cut some people from the list as you can always host another reception back in your hometown.

Furthermore, for the people, you plan to invite to your wedding you will have to decide whether you will cover all of their lodging costs. All this depends on your wedding budget. However, if you do decide to pay for the accommodations, it is essential to reserve the rooms as soon as possible.

7. Shop for your wedding attire

This is your big day, so make sure you look your best. Purchase your wedding attire as soon as possible. In order to provide time for fittings and alterations, it is best to make your purchase months before the wedding. Also, remember that you will need outfits for pre-wedding events.

8. Send out those invitations early

So you have selected the venue, created a guest list, picked out your attire and now it’s time to create the invitation card. A wedding card tells a beautiful story of two people joining lives together. Everyone will be filled with anticipation and delight when they receive a thoughtfully designed wedding invitation card. Think about the design you want and how much are you willing to invest in the card. There are countless ways to make your wedding invites more imaginative. Once your card is ready send them out soon as possible to give guests time to save up for travel plans and vacation time.

9. Touch base with the wedding team again before you travel

In the days and weeks leading up to your big day, you most likely kept in touch frequently with each of your wedding coordinators in Phuket. However, it is important to do a final touch base with them to make sure everything is ready. You may also ask the wedding coordinator if there are any last-minute things they require from you.

Also, make a call to the wedding your family members and wedding attendees to ensure that everyone is happy with the schedule.

10. Arrive in Phuket and Get Married!

In order to be there to welcome your guests, you should arrive a few days beforehand. Make a walkthrough of the venue of your wedding and reception. Meet with the other vendors and your coordinator. To get rid of any wrinkles brought on by travel, steam your wedding dress or suit. Then, on the big day, allow yourself plenty of time to get ready and then go and make priceless memories.

I hope some of these tips were helpful. However, keep in mind that this guide does not cover every aspect of wedding planning in Phuket. There are other elements to a wedding, such as documentation required for a destination wedding, gifts to give your guests and other small elements.

We also have an article on the Top 5 Wedding Planners in Phuket that may assist you in planning your perfect wedding with ease.