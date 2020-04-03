Is a 24 hour national curfew next? | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Is a 24 hour national curfew next?
The Thai government may impose a 24-hour curfew if the rate of new Covid-19 infections does not slow to a manageable level after this current national trial curfew of 10pm to 4 am and 8pm to 3am in Phuket now in effect. The national curfew was announced yesterday by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and came into affect from today. There are number of provincial curfews already in place.
Government spokeswoman Mrs Narumon Pinyosinwat made the comment today that the Government will assess the results of the nationwide partial curfew. If the curfew is not having the desired effect, the Government may take a more drastic step but she said that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha does not want to resort to such a “bitter pill”.
Pinyosinwat says it may not be required if the public cooperates with public health advice to stay home and observe strict social distancing when in public.
SOURCES: Chang Rai Times | Thai PBS
Google will publish user location data to aid in the fight against Covid-19
Today in Paris, Google has announced that it will start publishing location data from its users located in 131 countries, starting today. This will be done to allow the governments to indicate the performance of social distancing to help in the combat of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Reports of users’ movement will be recorded on a special website and will ‘chart movement trends over time by geography’. Trends will be displayed as ‘a percentage point increase or decrease in visits’ to locations like parks, shops, homes and places of work.
Leader of Google Maps Jen Fitzpatrick, and the company’s chief health officer Karen DeSalvo says…
“We hope these reports will help support decisions about how to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, this information could help officials understand changes in essential trips that can shape recommendations on business hours or inform delivery service offerings.”
Similar to the measurement of traffic on Google Maps, the new reports will use “aggregated, anonymised” data from users who have activated their location history. No “personally identifiable information,” such as a person’s location, contacts or movements, will be made available. To ensure this the reports will also employ a statistical technique that adds “artificial noise” to raw data, making it harder for users to be identified.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Onerous new document requirements for stranded foreigners announced
Thailand’s Immigration Bureau announced yesterday that 9 separate documents are now required for foreigners stranded here to extend their stay for up to 30 days. New requirements include land deeds, rental contracts, even selfies of foreigners at their accommodations, even as scenes of chaos and massive queues at immigration continue unabated. A Thai Immigration spokesman defended the inconvenience on the grounds of “national security.”
Countless long queues have been packing immigration offices around Thailand as foreigners scramble to sort out their visa situation and apply for extensions to avoid overstays. The long queues, many in stinking hot conditions around the country at the moment, are putting Thai immigration staff, and the applicants, in a dangerous NON social distancing situation.
Be aware that the same requirements may not be required at every immigration office on every day as the situation remains fluid and immigration officials are working hard to process all the paperwork and adapt to the changes in rules.
“Indeed, we are requiring more documents than usual because there are those who want to exploit the opportunity. We are doing our best to provide the best service, but bearing in mind that national security is our utmost priority.”
The new rules were brought to public attention in a photo posted yesterday by prolific travel blogger and longtime British expat Richard Barrow.
Apart from the usual TM7 application form, copies of passports, and applicants’ photos, the new rules require a certificate from their respective embassies, a copy of a rental contract, a document confirming their stay at the accommodation, a copy of the landlord’s ID card and house registration, and a map showing the location of their residence.
The landlord must accompany the applicant in person when submitting the documents (!!!??###!!!???) The applicant must also provide at least four photos of themselves at the accomodation, preferably showing the house or apartment number, to prove their residency.
The spokesman said these new regulations are “in accordance with immigration protocols.”
Speaking by phone, the spokesman also shot down news reports that the Cabinet has approved automatic visa extensions for foreign tourists.
“In fact, the matter is still being deliberated.”
SOURCE: Khaosod English | Twitter/Richard Barrow
30 arrested for violating emergency decree, 18 teens jailed
18 teenagers have been jailed for violating the Emergency Decree by holding a party and abusing drugs in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok. Yesterday prosecutors indicted the teenagers for breaching the decree, taking part in a mass gathering and drug use.
The teens were arrested on Monday after officials got a tip off from local residents. Homeowners reported illegal drugs were being taken at a party held at a raft house on the Chao Phraya River. Authorities seized marijuana, ketamine, ecstasy pills and drug paraphernalia from the teens in the house.
The court sentenced two defendants to a month in jail for defying the Emergency Decree. The remainder got four month jail terms for violating the decree and drug abuse.
Meanwhile, police in in the northern Udon Thani province, near the Laos border, arrested 12 men yesterday for gathering and drinking in breach of thedecree on Thursday. Local officials went to a house Ban Na Sai after hearing about a group of men drinking together. Police say they were disturbing the neighbours by playing loud music from a car.
The men told officers that they were debt collectors but had been laid off due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. They said they were having a birthday party for a friend before they returned to their homes in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, and Uthai Thani provinces .
The men at first resisted arrest, saying they only partied in the house, and didn’t go out anywhere else. This prompted police to call for reinforcements to arrest them. They’ve now been charged with defying the emergency decree and face a jail term and/or a fine of no more than 40,000 baht each.
Source: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
