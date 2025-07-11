Thailand video news | Russian tourists steal ฿160K worth of cannabis from Thai clinic, Malaysia police helicopter crashes during drill

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you top stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. This episode features a bold cannabis heist by Russian tourists in Chon Buri, a dramatic visa crackdown on Koh Phangan, and a controversial call to ban sex for under-22s in Thailand. We also cover a bus crash in Phetchaburi, a heartwarming birthday for a pygmy hippo, and Thailand being ranked the world’s safest holiday destination for 2025. Plus, we take a look at a helicopter crash in Malaysia, a tragic Houthi attack on Filipino seafarers, a shocking privacy scandal in China, and a GrabBike fare dispute in Vietnam.

Three Russian nationals are accused of stealing 2kg of premium organic cannabis, valued at 160,000 baht, from a clinic in Banglamung, Chon Buri. The incident occurred on July 4, after the men posed as customers, negotiated a deal, and fled while the owner momentarily turned away. CCTV shows them exiting with the product at 9:57pm before fleeing in a blue Ford sedan. The clinic owner, Chuwanchom Panboon, has filed a police report and is offering a 20,000 baht reward for information. Police are urging the public to help identify the suspects.

Thai tourist police have arrested two foreigners on Koh Phangan for overstaying their visas. South African national Schalk Jacobus Botha, 51, was detained after reports of him harassing tourists—he had overstayed by 1,255 days. Myanmar national Zaw Ni Tun, 30, was caught separately after trying to flee police; he admitted to overstaying by 510 days. Both men cited financial hardship as the reason for their failure to renew visas. Authorities emphasise that the crackdown reflects a zero-tolerance stance on illegal residency.

Thai activist Mongkolkit Suksintharanon has sparked backlash by proposing a law banning sexual activity for those under 22 to combat rising HIV cases. The suggestion came in response to a public health campaign distributing free condoms to students and promoting sex education. Mongkolkit, citing a talk with his daughter, claimed such a law would prevent STIs, unplanned pregnancies, and academic decline. He also proposed university penalties for violators. Critics slammed the idea as impractical and hypocritical, especially after Mongkolkit admitted he had sex at 16. The debate highlights tensions between public health, personal freedom, and policy effectiveness.

A long-distance passenger coach travelling from Bangkok to Phuket skidded off a wet road and overturned in Phetchaburi on the night of 8 July. The crash, which occurred on Phetkasem Road, left 11 of the 28 passengers—both Thai and foreign nationals—injured. Many escaped by breaking windows. Emergency services responded swiftly, and injured passengers were hospitalised. The driver cited slippery conditions from light rain as the cause. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Beloved pygmy hippo Moo Deng is celebrating her first birthday at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo. Since her birth, the playful “hippo princess” has captured hearts worldwide with her viral videos and watermelon obsession. To mark the occasion, the zoo launched “Cook for Moo Deng,” an interactive experience letting fans help prepare her lunch. Running through July, the event offers two families daily a chance to feed and learn about her care. Moo Deng’s charm has made her a global conservation icon and online sensation.

Thailand has been named the world’s safest holiday destination for 2025, according to UK travel firm Travelbag, using Numbeo safety data. It topped the list ahead of Seychelles, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, thanks to strong safety scores and its reputation for warm hospitality. Chiang Mai ranked as the safest city in ASEAN, with Bangkok and Pattaya also in the top ten. The report credits Thailand’s secure environment, tourism infrastructure, and cultural emphasis on community, making it an appealing and reassuring choice for global travellers.

A Royal Malaysia Police AS355N helicopter crashed into a river near the MMEA Jetty in Gelang Patah on July 11 during a ceremonial flypast for the Mitsatom 2025 security exercise. All five officers aboard survived but required hospitalisation, with two in critical condition. The aircraft had departed from Tanjung Kupang police station minutes before the crash. While questions were raised about the helicopter’s age, police officials stressed that maintenance, not age, was key. An official investigation is now underway by Malaysia’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau.

Eight of 21 Filipino seafarers aboard the MV Eternity C have been rescued after a Houthi rebel attack in the Red Sea. The Philippine government remains hopeful for the 13 still missing, though unconfirmed reports indicate at least three may have died. The vessel was struck by sea drones and RPGs while sailing through a high-risk zone. The Department of Migrant Workers has suspended the ship’s manning agency for multiple safety violations. Officials are now reviewing tighter regulations to protect Filipino seafarers amid escalating regional threats.

A 38-year-old Chinese man, known as “Sister Hong” or “Uncle Red of Nanjing,” was arrested for distributing pornography after allegedly filming secret sex videos with over 1,600 men in his apartment. Disguised with makeup and wigs, he lured men in and shared the videos in paid online groups. Victims, some unaware of the filming, have reported him after recognising themselves in leaked clips. The scandal has ignited outrage over privacy violations and public health fears, with authorities offering medical support but withholding details about his health status. He may also face charges for privacy violations beyond the pornography offence.

In Vietnam, a GrabBike passenger caused controversy after booking a ride for herself and two large suitcases. The driver called in a second rider to help transport the luggage, reportedly with the passenger’s consent to a combined fare of 70,000 VND. However, upon arrival, the passenger refused to pay more than the 30,000 VND listed in the app for a single driver. The incident has raised concerns about unclear fare agreements and passenger accountability in ride-hailing services.