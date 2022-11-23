Video
Thai wife leaves husband and runs off with lover & 6mil lottery prize | GMT ON TOUR
Wife returns lottery winnings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of the family home. Row erupts over Thailand’s unfair allocation of World Cup games. A Thai-Italian teen allegedly tries to steal a motorcycle taxi in Pattaya. MPs ‘may resign’ if ganja bill stalls. Thai activists and politicians show support for protesters blinded by rubber bullets. District in northeast Thailand organising two-month long “Christmas Festival”. – all are coming up today.
