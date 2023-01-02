Talking With Gary Butler About How ‘The Roaming Cook’ Began

https://youtu.be/HXyo1n5kIdg

Gary Butler is an Englishman who creates fun and informative videos about the street food of Bangkok on his YouTube channel. He takes viewers on an exciting culinary journey, exploring the diverse range of dishes available in the city’s bustling street markets. With a keen eye for detail, Butler expertly captures the colors, aromas, and flavors of Thai cuisine, giving a unique insight into the local culture.

His videos also feature interviews with locals, providing an interesting glimpse into the country’s food culture. Whether you’re looking for a new way to spice up your dinner table or just want to learn more about the food of Bangkok, Gary Butler’s videos provide an entertaining and educational experience.

#theroamingcook #youtuber #streetfood #bangkok

