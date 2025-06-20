Thailand video news | Thai opposition urges house dissolution as leaked call deepens political crisis, Thailand approves 5-year crypto tax break to spur growth

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay present key developments from across the region, spotlighting political tensions, diplomatic fallout, and shifting expat sentiments. Thailand’s government faces mounting pressure after a leaked call with Cambodia’s Hun Sen triggered coalition fractures and calls for new elections. Meanwhile, Phuket eyes cannabis zoning to protect its tourism image, and police crack down on fraud with the arrest of a Dutch expat. On the regional stage, Putin and Prabowo strengthen Russia-Indonesia ties, while Trump stirs controversy with claims about India-Pakistan diplomacy. As Vietnam rises in popularity among expats, Thailand faces fresh challenges in retaining its appeal.

Thailand’s political turmoil has intensified as opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut calls for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to dissolve the House following a leaked phone call with Cambodia’s Hun Sen. The call, in which Paetongtarn labelled a Thai general as “the opposite side,” has sparked backlash, leading to Bhumjaithai’s coalition exit and the deputy House speaker’s resignation. Natthaphong slammed the government’s failure to deliver on key reforms and warned that continued instability could provoke unrest. He demanded new elections to restore democratic legitimacy, while also cautioning against any military coup response.

The Bhumjaithai Party has withdrawn from Thailand’s coalition government, effective 19 June 2025, following a controversial phone call between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen. The party claims the call undermined Thailand’s sovereignty and national honour. All Bhumjaithai ministers have submitted their resignations and urged Paetongtarn to take responsibility for the diplomatic fallout. The party has reaffirmed its commitment to defending Thailand’s sovereignty and supporting the military.

A 65-year-old Dutch expat has been arrested in Phuket for allegedly defrauding a German woman of around 350,000 baht. The arrest, part of a nationwide Thai police crackdown on crime from 14–20 June, followed a tip-off and a warrant issued in July 2024. The man, reportedly a restaurant operator in Patong, had evaded arrest until 17 June. Police stress that this successful operation sends a clear message: foreign fugitives are not above the law. Authorities continue to urge locals and tourists to report suspicious activity to maintain safety in key destinations.

Phuket officials are moving to create designated cannabis “green zones” in response to growing complaints from locals and tourists about the unchecked spread of cannabis shops since its 2022 decriminalisation. Governor Sophon Suwannarat announced the plan to regulate sales and consumption, aiming to protect Phuket’s reputation as a family-friendly destination. Proposed zones would keep cannabis businesses away from schools, tourist landmarks, and residential areas. The initiative, backed by local and national officials, reflects rising concern over public health, youth safety, and tourism. Zoning guidelines are now being escalated for central government approval.

A security guard in Buriram bravely foiled a knife-wielding bank robbery on 18 June. The suspect, 38-year-old Somphon, attempted to rob the Bank for Agriculture but was disarmed and restrained by 59-year-old guard Somphop Chansiri. CCTV showed the guard swiftly reacting to the threat. The suspect claimed he acted out of desperation to fund his mother’s dialysis treatments. His father confirmed the family’s financial struggles. Police say Somphon also tested positive for drugs. He now faces charges for attempted robbery and narcotics use, with possible prison time and fines under Thai law.

Thailand has approved a five-year capital gains tax exemption on cryptocurrency sales made through licensed platforms, effective from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2029. The move aims to boost Thailand’s role as a global financial and digital asset hub while aligning with Anti-Money Laundering guidelines. Authorities expect this policy to add over 1 billion baht (~$30.7 million) to the economy. The announcement comes as Thailand’s SEC tightened control, recently blocking five unlicensed crypto exchanges. Meanwhile, licensed players like KuCoin and Tether continue to expand in the Thai market.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on 19 June to strengthen bilateral ties. Discussions focused on enhancing military, trade, and nuclear cooperation as part of a budding strategic partnership. Putin welcomed Indonesia’s entry into BRICS, while Prabowo reaffirmed non-alignment and interest in nuclear energy development. Russia’s Rosatom is among firms eyeing Indonesia’s first nuclear plant by 2032. The meeting reflects Moscow’s push to deepen ties with Global South nations amid Western isolation over the Ukraine war, raising concerns in countries like Australia.

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the White House in a rare meeting without Pakistani civilian leaders, stirring controversy with India. Trump claimed he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during last month’s conflict, though India denied any U.S. involvement. Trump praised both Munir and Modi and said he prevented a potential nuclear war. The meeting also covered trade, Iran, and cryptocurrency. While Pakistan welcomed U.S. mediation, India reiterated it rejects third-party involvement, insisting the ceasefire was arranged through direct military channels. The episode risks straining U.S.-India ties.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has ordered heightened surveillance and intelligence efforts amid increased Chinese military activity in the Pacific. Two Chinese aircraft carriers, the Shandong and Liaoning, are conducting simultaneous operations near the first and second island chains, regions key to Taiwan’s defence. Lai warned that China’s military pressure remains intense despite global focus on Middle East tensions. He urged stronger coordination with allies and faster emergency response capabilities. China claims the drills are routine, but the activity has raised international concern about regional stability and China’s expanding naval reach.

Thailand is losing its appeal among expats due to rising costs, complex visa processes, and perceived exploitation through dual pricing. Many long-term foreigners feel unwelcome, citing bureaucratic red tape and a commercialised, aggressive atmosphere in once laid-back nightlife hubs. In contrast, Vietnam is emerging as a preferred alternative, offering lower living costs, simpler visa rules, and a warmer reception. Cities like Da Nang and Hoi An are drawing expats seeking authenticity and value. Unless Thailand reforms, it risks being overtaken by Vietnam as Southeast Asia’s top expat destination.