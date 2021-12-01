Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM will decide on need for lockdown if and when Omicron found in Thailand
The health ministry says the Thai PM will decide what steps to take if and when the Omicron Covid-19 variant is found in the kingdom. The Bangkok Post reports that the relevant agencies have been instructed to continue monitoring the situation and the Public Health Ministry will review the country’s re-opening in 2 weeks’ time.
Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Sathit Pitutecha from the Health Ministry says people shouldn’t panic and that border officials are ramping up surveillance measures to prevent migrants from entering illegally and bypassing health checks. According to Sathit, a lockdown has not been discussed, but the government will continue to monitor developments concerning the new variant.
“The situation will be monitored closely. Measures will be reviewed based on new information coming in. If the Omicron strain is found in Thailand, the country will have to face another lockdown. It is the prime minister’s policy and he will make a quick decision as director of the CCSA.”
Sathit adds that the proposed re-opening of entertainment venues and nightlife could still go ahead on January 16, subject to Omicron not being detected in Thailand. The Bangkok Post reports that he has stressed the ongoing need to adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures, including mask-wearing, regular hand-washing, social distancing, temperature checks, and use of the Thai Chana app.
Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is currently attending the World Health Assembly in Switzerland, says Thailand is monitoring developments in the race to develop effective vaccines, with Thai scientists also working on new vaccines.
In related news, the emergence of Omicron has prompted the CCSA to backpedal on a plan to replace PCR testing on arrival with antigen test kits. At yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, it was decided PCR tests will remain in place for international arrivals.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Moderna leader says vaccine likely less effective against Omicron
PM will decide on need for lockdown if and when Omicron found in Thailand
Si Racha sushi restaurant patrons warned to test for Covid-19
Siam Seaplane makes getting to your destination so much easier
Thailand News Today | Thailand calm over Omicron variant, Crackdown on Human trafficking | Nov 30
Cabinet okays new visa scheme allowing a 1 year stay for medical tourists
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says PCR tests will remain a requirement for foreign arrivals
More venues in Thailand require proof of vaccination, or ATK test, at the door
Pfizer CEO says new version of vaccine under development to target Omicron
Taiwanese co-pilot pays off NT$800,000 fine for breaching quarantine rules
Shanghai halts 500 flights, issues closure order after 3 three local Covid cases
Bangkok’s SRT Red Line launches commercial service, fares 12 to 42 baht
Two South African travellers test positive for Omicron at Singapore airport
Tuesday Covid Update: 4,306 new cases; provincial totals
Verdicts in Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi trial postponed until Monday
Legalise porn, Thai names, More vaccines | Thaiger Bites | Ep.71
Chiang Mai street vendor goes viral for showing skin to sell sweets
UPDATE: Deadline for 60-day “Covid” visa extension being pushed to January 25
Thailand entry may be simplified by switching to antigen test
Easier entry for foreign tourists: CCSA approves ATK for on-arrival screening
Transport Ministry says Thai land bridge will become transit port to rival Hong Kong
Covid-19 infections hit Phuket schools and Bangla Road
Sexy street vendor’s sales spike after busty shirt goes viral
Miss Universe Thailand sued over inappropriate use of national flag in promo photo
Thailand Top Stories | Thailand Pass review today, will bars reopen? Chiang Mai street vendor | Nov 26
How non-native English speakers can teach in Thailand
No sex please, we’re Thai
Philippines prepares for reopening as quarantine lifted for 44 countries
Phuket daily Covid infections rise over 100 again, cluster reported on Bangla Road
Thailand’s nightlife venues and bars told to keep closed until January 16
UPDATE: What we know about “Omicron,” new travel restrictions to Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Media3 days ago
No sex please, we’re Thai
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s nightlife venues and bars told to keep closed until January 16
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: What we know about “Omicron,” new travel restrictions to Thailand
- Press Room2 days ago
Siam Seaplane makes getting to your destination so much easier
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Omicron causing concern, Thai authorities ban travellers from 8 countries
- Thailand3 days ago
New variant could dampen Thailand’s reopening enthusiasm
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Latest news on Omicron – what we know
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Thai man dies by flurry of bullets while going to get 2nd Covid shot
Recent comments: