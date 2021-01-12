Roi Et records first case of Covid-19 in employee from Chon Buri karaoke bar | The Thaiger

image
image
image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Roi Et records first case of Covid-19 in employee from Chon Buri karaoke bar

Maya Taylor

Published 

17 mins ago

 on 

Roi Et records first case of Covid-19 in employee from Chon Buri karaoke bar
PHOTO: Kane Reinholdtsen on Unsplash
The north-eastern province of Roi Et has confirmed its first Covid-19 case since last month’s resurgence of the virus. Governor Chayan Sirimas says the patient is a female employee from a karaoke joint in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri province, in the east of the country.

“She had close contact with another patient from Chon Buri province (her younger sister) who tested positive earlier on January 9. She then took a test on January 10 at Roi Et Hospital and found that she was also infected. Both patients have symptoms of coughing and sore throat with no fever.”

According to the Nation Thailand report, the travel history and timeline of the woman’s positive test is as follows:

January 1: She travelled with her sister and the sister’s husband from Sri Racha in Chon Buri to the Muang district of Roi Et. The journey was undertaken in a personal car.

January 4 – 6: The woman visited a local market while wearing a face mask.

January 5: Her sister and sister’s husband left Roi Et and returned to Chon Buri in their car.

January 7: The woman is contacted by Sri Racha health officials, who tell her she is “high risk”, after a customer at the karaoke business where she works has tested positive for the virus. The woman does not get tested that day, but her sister, also employed at the karaoke joint, is tested at Chon Buri hospital the next day.

January 9: The sister’s test result comes back positive.

January 10: The sister’s husband also tests positive. The woman then gets tested and is also confirmed as positive.

According to Sri Racha health officials, 10 employees from the karaoke business have tested positive for the virus. 9 family members who had close contact with the 2 sisters have all tested negative. There are 7 people who had close contact with the sister’s husband. Of those, 3 have tested negative and 4 are waiting for their results.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Maya Taylor

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions

Maya Taylor

Published

46 mins ago

on

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

By

Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
PHOTO: Braden Jarvis on Unsplash

Officials in Bangkok say they may look at lifting some restrictions in the capital, despite yesterday’s cases going up by 37, to a total of 1,989. The Bangkok Post reports that officials are optimistic the overall situation will improve. Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, says provided the capital avoids any further “super-spreader” events, officials may consider lifting restrictions in the coming weeks.

“If the number of new cases drops within a fortnight and clusters in other provinces are confined, the BMA might consider lifting restrictions.”

Pongsakorn says officials have already traced the origins of the latest infections, with 2 clusters of 135 cases under observation. Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang says patients in the first cluster visited or worked at restaurants, nightlife venues, or massage parlours in the capital. Officials are now tracing other customers or employees from those venues. In addition, Aswin adds that 15,908 “at risk” people who visited markets in the city have already been tested.

The second cluster is from Si Racha district, in the eastern province of Chon Buri. Pongsakorn says a number of Bangkok residents who spent the New Year holiday in Si Racha have brought Covid-19 home with them.

Meanwhile, in the central province of Samut Sakhon, believed to be the starting point for Thailand’s second wave, officials have reported 176 new cases, also split into 2 clusters. The first involves 121 migrant workers and 5 Thais. They have all been designated as a “risk group” and are in quarantine. The second group consists of 2 migrant workers and 19 Thais who asked to be tested.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai health officials form vaccine rollout committee

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

By

Thai health officials form vaccine rollout committee
PHOTO: Lex18

Health officials have formed a sub-committee to oversee the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand. The Bangkok Post reports that the sub-committee will be headed up by Sophon Mekthon, chairman of the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation and adviser to the Public Health Minister. The team will be responsible for the overall vaccine programme, including deciding priority groups.

Meanwhile, Opas Kankawinpong from the Department of Disease Control, says private hospitals can also go ahead with offering approved Covid vaccines, outside of the government’s free programme.

“The situation with the pandemic is changing fast. We are going to see more pharmaceutical companies requesting Thai Food and Drug Administration approval and that means private hospitals will be able to provide Covid-19 vaccines.”

Last month, a private hospital in Bangkok was ordered to stop advertising the Moderna vaccine, which has not yet been given Food and Drug Administration approval. The hospital had been running an advertising campaign, offering the vaccine at a cost of 10,000 baht per person. The only vaccines currently approved for use in Thailand are the Chinese CoronaVac offering, as well as the AstraZeneca/Oxford University jab.

The Thai government has ordered 2 million doses of the Chinese vaccine, and 60 million doses from AstraZeneca. It’s understood frontline medical workers, healthcare volunteers, and high-risk groups will be the first to get the 2 million Chinese doses when the rollout begins next month. Thailand has also signed a technology transfer agreement allowing local firm Siam Bioscience to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine here.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has switched to saliva examination over throat swabs when conducting Covid-19 testing. Dr Opas confirms the method has been proven to be over 90% accurate.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

21 Thais test positive for Covid-19 after allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally

Avatar

Published

17 hours ago

on

Monday, January 11, 2021

By

21 Thais test positive for Covid-19 after allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally
PHOTO: Mae Sot Hospital

21 Thai returnees tested positive for Covid-19 after they were detained for allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally, fleeing from a Covid-19 outbreak at the Sky Complex Casino where they had worked. The returnees are now in quarantine at a Mae Sot district hospital.

Around 300 Thais work at the casino in the neighbouring country’s Myawaddy town just across the Moei River from Tak’s Mae Sot district. Since news of the rise in coronavirus cases just across the river, Thai officials prepared and even reopened a border checkpoint to allow Thais to return home, as long as they go through a mandatory quarantine.

Director general of the Disease Control Department Opas Kankawinpong says they expect hundreds of Thai workers to pass through the border checkpoint.

“We have estimated hundreds of Thais are stuck there. We don’t know how many of them have been infected.”

He says the border checkpoint is reopened to prevent people from “sneaking” in and potentially spreading the virus. Many have been concerned with border breaches after Thai returnees from Myanmar’s Tachileik district tested positive after entering the country illegally as well as the large cluster of Covid-19 cases at a Samut Sakhon seafood market, affecting a large migrant community.

“There will be no more Thai people sneaking into Mae Sot as their illegal movement could pose health dangers to residents in the district and the country.”

SOURCE: Thairath Online| Bangkok Post

