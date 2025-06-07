2 teenage girls rescued from Chon Buri karaoke bar prostitution

Police in Chon Buri raided a karaoke venue yesterday as part of a human trafficking investigation. The 59 year old owner is accused of exploiting underage girls for prostitution and operating without a licence.

Police Major General Songkrot Krakritaya, commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD), directed the operation in collaboration with local police in Mueang Chon Buri district.

Officers confiscated items including a condom, three 1,000 baht notes used in a sting operation, copies of liquor and tobacco licences, QR code payment sheets, and receipts for food and drinks. The arrest took place at a karaoke establishment on Sukprayun Road, Napha subdistrict, in Mueang Chon Buri district.

The investigation began last year following complaints about the venue, reportedly owned by Ro, where underage girls were employed as waitresses. The girls, under 18, were allegedly involved in inappropriate activities such as hugging and touching, and were also available for sexual services. The owner allegedly took a commission from the girls’ earnings.

Undercover agents, disguised as customers, negotiated sexual services with two girls aged 15 and 16 for 2,500 baht each, plus an additional 1,000 baht commission for the venue. Once evidence was gathered, officers moved in to arrest Ro and rescue the girls, identifying them as victims of human trafficking.

Ro denied the charges and was handed over to the ATPD for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Police continue their efforts to support and protect the young girls involved in the case.

In similar news, police in Chiang Mai have arrested a 16 year old girl suspected of arranging sexual services for a 14 year old girl. The arrest followed a sting operation at a hotel, where the suspect allegedly brokered a 3,500 baht transaction, keeping a 500 baht commission.

In other news, Khon Kaen Provincial Immigration Bureau officers raided the “Secret Club” spa in Phimanchon Village on May 21, after discovering it was a front for illegal prostitution.

