Pattaya
Angry passenger attacks motorbike driver following collision in Pattaya – VIDEO
An angry motorbike passenger involved in a collision that injured 3 in Pattaya has attacked the driver for crashing. The Pattaya News reports that 3 people have been injured after a motorbike drove into road barriers at an intersection on South Pattaya Road.
Emergency workers arrived at the scene to find a damaged motorbike and the injured driver and his 2 passengers. The driver had sustained injuries to his face and was bleeding heavily. Both passengers had sustained minor injuries. None of the injured have been named.
While the driver was being treated by emergency workers, 1 of the passengers began physically attacking him, saying he’d told him to be careful. Medical personnel were able to stop the dispute and get the driver to a local hospital for further treatment. It’s understood the 2 passengers refused treatment.
The police have not yet confirmed if there will be any charges arising out of the collision.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Transport
Pattaya motorbike taxi commended after returning wallet to foreigner
A Pattaya motorbike taxi driver is being commended online after finding and returning a lost wallet to a foreigner. The woman, 43 year old Kelaya Supaphol, was dropping off a customer by the McDonald’s on Pattaya’s Second Road when she says she saw the wallet on the ground.
She picked up the wallet and checked inside, with another motorbike taxi driver acting as a witness. They discovered multiple valuable licenses and identification documents that identified the foreign owner of the wallet and arranged to meet him at a restaurant in the Pratumnak Hill area to return the wallet.
The foreign man was so pleased with the woman’s honest behaviour that he gave her 1,000 baht. The other motorbike taxi posted pictures of the incident on a well-known Thai social media group called Pattaya Talk. It was there that she received praise for her actions that left both her and the wallet’s owner happy with how the situation ended.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
16 foreigners, 5 Thais arrested in Pattaya for illegal gambling
Pattaya police have arrested 16 foreigners and 5 Thais for illegal gambling in a Pattaya condo. They raided the Espana Condominium & Resort at 1am yesterday morning, arresting the lawbreakers, after receiving a tip that an illegal gambling casino was being hosted at the condo.
Officials found 21 people gambling inside rooms 517 and 518 located on the 5th floor. The people included 14 Chinese nationals, 5 Thais, a Cambodian and a Singaporean. Gambling chips, tables and cards were found and seized by officials.
An officer involved in the raid says the operation was part of a policy to contain the spread of Covid-19. After an initial investigation, police found that 5 of the Chinese nationals had overstayed their visas, and the Cambodian had illegally entered Thailand. All of those arrested were ordered to take Covid-19 tests.
In light of the recent findings of illegal gambling dens in Bangkok and the eastern provicens, Thailand’s national police chief transferred the commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 2 to an inactive position after illegal gambling dens in his region were found. Thailand’s deputy PM, Prawit Wongsuwan also scoffed at the very idea of illegal casinos and gambling dens existing in Thailand but has since walked back his comments.
The transfer circled around reports on gambling dens in Rayong, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces, which led 4 police commanders of those provinces to be transferred out of their posts.
The national police chief has formed a committee to investigate the illegal gambling dens in Rayong and Chon Buri provinces after it was found that the gatherings were spreading Covid-19. The committee will also investigate if any local police officers were involved in allowing the illegal activities to continue, by way of bribe or leniency.
Now, officials are warning of stricter punishments for those involved in gambling, with a new order making it possible to penalise people who conceal their travel histories in Thailand.
Thailand’s Public Health Minister has also mulled making lawbreakers pay for their own Covid-19 treatmentas he says it takes away from others’ medical treatment who did not contribute to the virus’ spread.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pattaya
Australian dies after falling from Pattaya condo balcony
A 58 year old Australian man has died after falling from the 8th floor of a condominium in Pattaya last night. It happened around 10pm on Thappraya Road in Nongprue. The name of the condo has not been announced.
Police and rescue workers arrived to find the condo residents gathered around the area where the man fell.
The body of the Australian citizen, whose name has been withheld at this stage, was found on the ground at the base of the condo after allegedly falling from the balcony on the 8th floor of the building.
A 34 year old Laos citizen was waiting to assist police with their enquiries over the incident. He told police that he was the victim’s partner.
The police report said that both men had been drinking alcohol since earlier in the day and that “the victim was heavily intoxicated”. The two engaged in an argument which allegedly became “heated”.
The man’s partner told police that the Australian went onto the balcony and allegedly “threatened to jump”. The man then climbed onto the railing of the balcony. This had happened before, according to police.
The Lao man claims that he attempted to stop the victim from jumping but that the Australian man fell to the ground and was later pronounced dead. Police detained the Australian’s partner for additional questioning.
The body of the victim was taken to a local Pattaya hospital for a post mortem. Police will notify the Australian Ambassador and the man’s family.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Late-night alcohol ban in Phuket, bars to close at midnight
Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant
Angry passenger attacks motorbike driver following collision in Pattaya – VIDEO
Roi Et records first case of Covid-19 in employee from Chon Buri karaoke bar
National police investigate narcotic drug cocktail suspected of causing 6 deaths in Bangkok
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
Trump ban is indefinite: Facebook exec
Thai health officials form vaccine rollout committee
21 Thais test positive for Covid-19 after allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thai labour market bounces back despite the pandemic
Can Phuket survive? Interview with Bill Barnett | VIDEO
Elephant dies after month of treatment for gunshot wounds, 40 bullets found in the body
Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO
Police raid 5 homes and businesses suspected of gambling, arrest 21 people
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
Covid-19 control measures by province
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
“Red zone” restrictions tighten, legal action for concealing travel information
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thai PM promises free Covid vaccine for half the population in initial rollout
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket
- Thailand4 days ago
Questions raised about when Covid-19 vaccine will be available to expats
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Travel documents now required for 5 provinces hit hardest by Covid
- Crime4 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at Pattaya Beach
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket governor announces new restrictions for travel to Phuket, effective now
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
245 new cases, 181 locally transmitted-Covid update
- Pattaya3 days ago
Australian dies after falling from Pattaya condo balcony
Galaxy
Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 12:40 pm
“driver and his 2 passengers”
So, they were 3 on the motorbike? Is this allowed? I think NO.
No comments on that?
It seems that 1 injured had no helmet?
When do the laws of the driving code will be respected in this country? Just the use of the single direction light would be great and better than nothing.