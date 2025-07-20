Woman arrested for trafficking teens at Udon Thani karaoke bar

Police uncover dark secret behind local nightlife hotspot

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 20, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division arrested a 46 year old woman in Udon Thani for using a karaoke venue as a front for prostitution. She allegedly lured three 16 year old girls into the trade, charging 300 baht as a commission.

Today, July 20, Police Major General Songklot Gerkkritaya instructed Police Colonel Sarawut Chantawong and Police Lieutenant Colonel Saksit Nilmith to apprehend Sirijanya for human trafficking by exploiting prostitution. The arrest took place at a karaoke bar in Ban Dung subdistrict, Ban Dung district, Udon Thani province.

Before the arrest, police uncovered that minors were being solicited at the karaoke bar. Surveillance was conducted, and undercover personnel were dispatched to gather more evidence inside the establishment.

During the operation, undercover agents observed three girls, believed to be under 18, offering sexual services at 1,500 baht (US$45) each, totalling 4,500 baht (US$140). Payments were directed to Sirijanya, the bar’s owner.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

After completing the transaction, the girls were taken to a resort. At this point, surveillance officers were signalled to proceed with the arrest. Sirijanya was found with 4,300 baht (US$130), which was evidence of the transaction.

During interrogation, Sirijanya confessed to owning the karaoke bar and facilitating the prostitution of minors. She admitted to deducting 300 baht (US$9) from each 1,500 baht fee (US$45), providing the remaining 1,200 baht (US$37) to the girls as their payment.

The victims, identified as A, B, and C, all 16 years old, were rescued and handed over to the appropriate care agencies, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, police recently carried out a significant raid at a well-known traditional massage parlour in Mueang district, Lop Buri, uncovering illegal prostitution activities. Officers posed as customers, receiving an hour-long oil massage before being offered additional illicit services on June 29.

Police Major General Songkrod Krikkritaya instructed Police Colonel Warit Pathumarak, Police Lieutenant Colonel Supot Thongmaeng, and Lop Buri health officials to arrest 30 year old Wilaiwan (surname withheld). She faces charges of soliciting prostitution in public and running a brothel for personal profit.

Crime News

