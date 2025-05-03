No plans to quit: Roi Et man wins 12 million baht, keeps working

In the northeastern province of Roi Et, a 45 year old department store employee experienced a significant change in fortune after winning 12 million baht from two first-prize lottery tickets. Despite his newfound wealth, he plans to continue working.

Yesterday, May 2, Vilai Phakacherd visited Roi Et Police Station to register his lottery win as evidence before claiming his prize money. Colleagues and police officers gathered to celebrate his good fortune.

Vilai, also known as “Pe Pued,” shared that prior to winning, he dreamt of his grandfather, who is still alive. Curious about his grandfather’s birth year, he learned it was 2488 in the Thai calendar (1945 in western calendar). While searching for lottery tickets ending in 488 at Ban Chiang Mai market in Pho Chai district, Roi Et province, he could only find numbers ending in 388. He decided to purchase two tickets and went about his daily routine, later sharing his purchase with colleagues and a local vendor.

“I wasn’t sure if I would be lucky, but I remembered buying tickets ending in 88. So, I asked the vendor and my colleagues to check the numbers. To our surprise, both tickets won the first prize. Everyone was overjoyed and cheering,” he recounted before leaving work to report the win to the police.

Despite winning millions, Vilai intends to continue his job and use part of the money to improve his grandfather’s home, which is in poor condition. He also plans to support his family, contribute to his local temple, and aid disadvantaged children. Vilai has worked at the department store since its opening in 2014, earning a salary of over 20,000 baht. He remains committed to his job and plans to manage his new fortune prudently, reported KhaoSod.

In another win from the previous draw, a vegetable vendor from Bo Win market in Chon Buri became an overnight millionaire after winning the first prize in the Thai government lottery on April 16, worth 12 million baht. The lucky vendor and her husband purchased the winning tickets following a religious merit-making visit to a local temple.