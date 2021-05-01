Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Nowhere to hide: Face masks required in all 77 Thai provinces
You hate them. We hate them. We all hate wearing them. You hate endless reporting on them. We hate writing over and over about it. But… Face masks. They are no longer optional anywhere in Thailand.
First face masks became compulsory in a few places, then 31 provinces. Phuket even singled out “problem foreigners” refusing to wear masks. Soon 54 provinces implemented mask mandates. Then 63 provinces, as authorities showed people they were serious by started enforcing and cracking down on violators.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand announced – while including a complete list of all 77 provinces of Thailand – that face masks are required to be worn in public, indoors and outdoors, at all times. And the rule is being enforced with fines of up to 20,000 baht. First offences are 6,000 baht and escalate quickly for repeat offenders with 2nd offences paying 12,000 baht and after that 20,000 baht for a third offence.
21 people died of Covid-19 today in Thailand with over 1,800 new infections recorded, a rise after a week of daily decreases. over 67,000 people have contracted Covid-19 in Thailand and 270 people are on ventilators at the moment of this writing.
Whatever your personal beliefs on face masks might be, regardless of the science even, wearing a face mask is now the law in every corner of Thailand. You are not special, you do not get an exception. PM Prayut did not even get an exception. Just wear your face masks people!
The TAT also stressed that all travellers should follow their DMHTT scheme to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- D – Distancing
- M – Mask wearing
- H – Handwashing
- T – Temperature check
- T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.
Here’s a list of provinces requiring face masks in public now. (Hint: it’s all 77 of them.)
|NORTHEASTERN REGION
Amnat Charoen
Bueng Kan
Buri Ram
Chaiyaphum
Kalasin
Khon Kaen
Loei
Maha Sarakham
Mukdahan
Nakhon Phanom
Nakhon Ratchasima
Nong Bua Lam Phu
Nong Khai
Roi Et
Sakon Nakhon
Si Sa Ket
Surin
Ubon Ratchathani
Udon Thani
YasothonCENTRAL REGION
Ang Thong
Ayutthaya
Bangkok
Chai Nat
Lop Buri
Kanchanaburi (only at markets, flea markets and floating markets)
Nakhon Nayok
Nakhon Pathom
Nonthaburi
Pathum Thani
Phetchaburi
Prachuap Khiri Khan
Ratchaburi
Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon
Samut Songkhram (voluntarily)
Saraburi
Sing Buri
Suphan Buri
|NORTHERN REGION
Chiang Mai
Chiang Rai
Kamphaeng Phet
Lampang
Lamphun
Mae Hong Son
Nan
Nakhon Sawan
Phayao
Phetchabun
Phichit
Phitsanulok
Phrae
Sukhothai
Tak
Uthai Thani
UttaraditEASTERN REGION
Chachoengsao
Chanthaburi
Chon Buri
Prachin Buri
Rayong
Sa Kaeo
Trat
SOUTHERN REGION
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail and Tourism Authority Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
URGENT: Call for testing, Covid-19 on 7 Phuket flights
Authorities are calling for immediate quarantine and Covid-19 testing for 157 passengers of 7 flights to and from Phuket in the last few weeks. Passengers on these 7 domestic flights, mostly between Phuket and Bangkok, are considered at risk after Covid-19 infections were found on each flight.
Seating charts were released with seat numbers and rows where Covid-19 infections and at-risk passengers were seated on each Phuket flight, but they are urging anyone who was on these flights to report and get tested. They request passengers to go to the nearest hospital to their home for treatment. People are also urged to call 094-593-8875 or 062-243-5116 for more information or any questions.
|CARRIER
|FLIGHT #
|ROUTE
|DATE
|TIME
|DETAILS
|Thai AirAsia
|FD3027
|Don Mueang-Phuket
|April 15
|5:50pm
|24 passengers, rows B, C, D, E and F. 2 infected passengers
|Thai VietJet
|VZ401
|Chiang Rai-Phuket
|April 16
|11:05am
|24 passengers, rows B, C, D, E and F. 1 infected passenger
|Thai AirAsia
|FD4110
|Suvarnabhumi-Phuket
|April 20
|12:06pm
|28 passengers, rows A, B, C, D, E and F. 2 infected passengers
|Thai Smile
|W285
|Suvarnabhumi-Phuket
|April 21
|12:30am
|14 passengers, rows C, H, J and K. 1 infected passenger
|Thai VietJet
|VZ301
|Phuket-Bangkok
|April 23
|1:40am
|19 passengers, rows C, D, E and F. 1 infected passenger
|Thai VietJet
|VZ316
|Suvarnabhumi-Phuket
|April 25
|6:30pm
|19 passengers, rows A, B, C, and D. 1 infected passenger
|Thai VietJet
|VZ308
|Suvarnabhumi-Phuket
|April 26
|6:00pm
|24 passengers, rows A, B, C, D, and E. 1 infected passenger
Covid-19 safety control measures have been in place since April 19, with restrictions for travellers from 18 provinces designated at the time as red zones. And everyone entering Phuket is now required to have a certification that they tested negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours or proof that they have received 2 vaccine shots. Anyone not qualified will be restricted from entering Phuket until they are tested on arrival.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
All the provincial totals (below) from the NBT.
Today’s Covid-19 infections were announced this morning and feature a new high in Covid-related deaths. 21 people have succumbed over the past 24 hour reporting period, according to the Thai Health Ministry. The people that died include 9 men and 12 women, aged between 39 and 90. 28,745 people remain in state-controlled care… 20,775 in hospitals, 7,970 in field hospitals. 829 patients are registered as “in a serious condition”, 270 on ventilators.
1,891 new Covid infections have also been reported. Thailand’s total cases has now reached 67,044 since the start of the pandemic in Thailand in January 2020. 1,884 of those are local community cases. The rise in today’s cases bucks the trend of a slow drop in numbers over the past 3 days of reporting.
Here are the provincial totals…
Here’s an infographic showing the dark red, red and orange zone provinces and a quick rundown of the restrictions in each at the moment…
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Medical, business sectors blame government over Covid-19
Corporations are losing faith in Thailand’s political leaders as many in the medical, financial and business sector are placing the blame on the Prayut government for the current Covid-19 situation. They claim that corruption and cronyism is hindering and dampening a more decisive and productive course of action.
The Chamber of Commerce has already offered logistical support to expedite vaccinations with private hospitals offering to buy their own vaccines for distribution. Legal hoops by the health ministry are holding up the process along with vacillation from the government about allowing private entities to purchase vaccines, separate from the government.
Thailand ranks 124th out of 154 countries on the percentage of adults who have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. And nearly 40,000 new Covid-19 infections have sprung from the third wave over the past 6 weeks.
An online campaign is gaining speed calling for the resignation of Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul helmed by a group called Mor Mai Thon, Thai for “doctors won’t tolerate this”. The campaign has gathered more than 200,000 signatures in the last few days on the recently-reinstated-in-Thailand petition site Change.org.
The strong move puts pressure on PM Prayut who had generally received the support of the middle class and the corporate sector since coming to power in a military coup in 2014. But with the countries medical crisis and shrinking economy, he may be losing that base. Business leaders have been critical of the slow vaccine rollout with the Thai Chamber of Commerce speaking out strongly about the damage to the economy as people are not getting vaccinated.
There’s more at stake here than just the vaccine roll out as the ruling Palang Pracharat coalition relies heavily on the support of the Bhumjaithai Party, led by the current Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin. The public spat between the PM and his minister has resulted in Anutin’s sidelining as Prayut takes control of the country’s Covid levers.
The business and tourism sector are pointing the finger at PM Prayut and his government for failing to distribute and administer the vaccines, and not encouraging citizens to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. Tourism officials believe that the more efficient vaccine roll out in neighbouring countries like Hong Kong, Singapore, and Vietnam will draw the tourists that cannot come into ill-prepared Thailand.
Delays in the domestic production of AstraZeneca by Siam Bioscience has drawn whispered criticism for fear of strong punishment under the countries lese majeste laws. The company has strong links with the Thai royal family.
“Siam Bioscience is a biopharmaceuticals manufacturer founded in 2009 through the King’s Fund, which was set up by the Late King Rama IX to improve health and wellbeing.”
Registration and approval for vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are still hanging in the balance and Sinovac is the main vaccine available in the country so far.
Last year the Thai government enjoyed praise for their strong containment of the Coronavirus outbreak and started this year on a positive note with efforts to acquire 63 million vaccines for half the population. But that praise is fading as missteps are not doing enough to contain the Covid-19 outbreak and vaccinate people against it.
Some political shuffling has taken place within the Thai government to try to quell the angry voices from the medical and business community. The PM has been granted stronger authority as a Covid czar to enforce laws like the Communicable Disease Act, stoking fears of authoritarian abuse. Thammasat University political scientist Prajak Kongkirati sees the move as an act of desperation.
“He has to show that he is doing something because the criticism is coming from his core supporters who he needs for political stability. The anger over vaccines has shaken Prayut’s support base.”
SOURCE: Nikkei Asia
