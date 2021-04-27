Face masks now required in 54 provinces in Thailand | Thaiger

So far, 54 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have imposed orders requiring the public to wear face masks while in public in an effort intended to slow the spread of Covid-19 which hit a record high this month. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

Since April 1, there have been 30,824 Covid-19 infections reported in Thailand, making up more than half of the country’s cumulative count since the start of the pandemic last year.

In Phuket, the vice governor warned that Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act stipulates a fine of up to 20,000 baht, and Section 18 of the same act states that mask violators are subject to jail sentences of up to 2 years plus up to 40,000 baht in fines.

The Phuket government also came up with a plan to deal with what the vice governor calls “problem foreigners” who refuse to wear a mask. The local government plans to make the rules very clear to foreigners living in Phuket. The vice governor says officials will “strictly enforce” the mask laws.

