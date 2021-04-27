Face masks now required in 54 provinces in Thailand | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Face masks now required in 54 provinces in Thailand
So far, 54 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have imposed orders requiring the public to wear face masks while in public in an effort intended to slow the spread of Covid-19 which hit a record high this month. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
Since April 1, there have been 30,824 Covid-19 infections reported in Thailand, making up more than half of the country’s cumulative count since the start of the pandemic last year.
In Phuket, the vice governor warned that Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act stipulates a fine of up to 20,000 baht, and Section 18 of the same act states that mask violators are subject to jail sentences of up to 2 years plus up to 40,000 baht in fines.
The Phuket government also came up with a plan to deal with what the vice governor calls “problem foreigners” who refuse to wear a mask. The local government plans to make the rules very clear to foreigners living in Phuket. The vice governor says officials will “strictly enforce” the mask laws.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Check-in counters at Bangkok airport now used for Covid-19 vaccine screening
Following the drastic slowdown of air travel due to the pandemic, empty check-in counters at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport are now being used to service those registering for a Covid-19 vaccine including frontline workers, Airports of Thailand employees, and staff at the airport.
On the airport’s fourth floor for departures, 42 of the check-in desks are now run by local healthcare workers and are being used as screening points where people register for the vaccination and have their temperature and blood pressure checked. They are then given an appointment card.
An operations manager at the airport says that facilitating the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine will help build confidence among passengers. Thailand recently shortened the mandatory quarantine period for those entering Thailand from overseas to 7 days for vaccinated travellers and 10 days for travellers who are coming from countries that have not reported a mutated strain of the virus.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Thai government aims to administer 300,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine each day to fully vaccinate 50 million people in Thailand by the end of the year.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
India’s appeal to receive foreign aid has been granted, as multiple nations are sending help to deal with its dire Covid-19 situation, which has seen over 2,800 deaths from yesterday alone. As infections and death rates are exploding, emergency medical supplies arrived today from abroad with the first shipmen arriving from the UK. Ventilators and oxygen concentrators were delivered as critics of the Indian government say people are succumbing to the virus because of the inability to received the most basic medical services.
India’s new Covid infections remained above 300,000 for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, while its armed forces pledged urgent medical aid to help battle the staggering spike in infections. Apart from the 2,800 deaths recorded yesterday, the nation saw 323, 144 new infections, with overwhelmed hospitals continuing to turn away patients due to a shortage of beds and oxygen supplies.
The notion that India is literally running out of oxygen is quite accurate, as the bulk of foreign aid promised is of oxygen containers and respirators.
“India was there for us, and we will be there for them.”
Germany and Canada have also promised to send aid, with France also saying it will send 8 oxygen production units as well as oxygen containers and respirators.
The World Health Organisation chief, Tedros Adhan om Ghebreyesus, has described India’s situation as “beyond heartbreaking” and says the organisation is doing everything it can to provide much-needed equipment and supplies.
Meanwhile, Thailand, Singapore, Bangladesh and Britain, are trying to curb travel from India to prevent more virulent virus variants from entering their borders. Just today, authorities in Thailand are set to discuss whether to allow those from high-risk countries to enter the Kingdom under a mandatory quarantine period of 21 days.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,179 new cases, 15 deaths, Provincial totals
2,179 new Covid-19 cases and 15 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control. Since the start of the pandemic last year, Thailand has reported 59,687 Covid-19 infections and 163 coronavirus-related deaths.
The recent wave of infections over the past month makes up more than half of Thailand’s total count with 30,824 people infected with Covid-19 since April 1. This month, 69 Covid patients have died.
There are now 25,973 active Covid-19 infections in Thailand including 628 people who are in serious condition and 169 patients who are on a ventilator.
Of the 15 new Covid-related deaths, 9 were in Bangkok. A spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says most of the fatalities were people with pre-existing conditions of diabetes, heart disease, cancer, or asthma.
Over the past month, Covid-19 has been linked to the deaths of 69 people. A spokesperson for the CCSA says 55% of those fatalities have been people over 60 years old.
While most deaths are older adults and the elderly, recently a number of young adults in their 20s and 30s have died after contracting Covid-19. Most of those patients were obese or had pre-existing conditions of diabetes.
Disease control measures
The following provinces have an official request for people to stay home during the following times. But they’re not curfews, just requests, for now.
• Nonthaburi, 9pm – 4am
• Samut Sakhon, 11pm – 4am
• Pathum Thani, 9pm – 4am
• Surat Thani, 10pm – 4am
• Samut Prakan, 9pm – 4am
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Face masks now required in 54 provinces in Thailand
Check-in counters at Bangkok airport now used for Covid-19 vaccine screening
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Covid UPDATE: 2,179 new cases, 15 deaths, Provincial totals
Thailand sets grim record of highest daily Covid deaths since start of pandemic
Karen army takes over Burmese military base along Thai-Myanmar border
Koh Samet to close from today for at least 2 weeks, Koh Chang may follow
Foreign investors eye business in Thailand as hotels face closure during new outbreak
Restrictions tighten, but some say it’s not enough to control the outbreak in Thailand
Thailand’s government schools may see another delay in reopening
Hua Hin to submit October re-opening plan for government approval
Bangkok car riders must wear face masks if 2 or more people in car
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Lockdown decision expected tomorrow for Bangkok
Officials threaten to prosecute clinics, labs that violate Covid control measures
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
Entertainment venues the source of 6,020 Covid-19 infections
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
Thai hotels consider temporary shutdown amid low tourist demand
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Indonesia3 days ago
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
- Bangkok1 day ago
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Health Minister says he’s going nowhere as opposition calls for his resignation