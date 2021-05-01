Insurgency
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Trouble in the ‘south’. Attacks against civilians and rangers. Insurgents attack Thai soldiers – the sorts of headlines that people have read about Thailand’s southern conflict for the past 70 years or so.
Thaiger readers may wonder who’s fighting who, and why. The area has been coined the ‘deep south’ or the ‘restive south’ and has become, statistically, a more bloody conflict than the situation on the Gaza Peninsula in the middle east – it just gets a lot less international coverage.
Where is the ‘south’? The three Thai provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, and sometimes Songkhla, are the locations where most of the violence takes place, all near or bordering Malaysia. The border, usually fluid with tourists and local trade, are now closed due to the current Covid situation.
Despite successive Thai and Malaysian governments throwing words and resources at the problem, very little has been done to reduce the spate of violence, usually affecting southern civilians as well.
The South Thailand insurgency (Thai: ความไม่สงบในชายแดนภาคใต้ของประเทศไทย; Malay: Pemberontakan di Selatan Thailand) is an ongoing conflict centered around southern Thailand’s disputed border region with Malaysia. Although there’s been bubbling discontent around the region since the start of the 20th century, it emerged as a serious issue for the Malaysian and Thai governments in 1948 as an ethnic and religious separatist insurgency in the historical Malay Patani region.
It has become a more complex ‘land grab’, and increasingly violent since the early 2000s due to drug cartels, oil smuggling networks, and occasionally even pirates.
The former Sultanate of Patani, which included the southern Thai provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, also known as the three Southern Border Provinces (SBP), as well as parts of neighbouring Songkhla province and the northeastern part of Malaysia (Kelantan), was conquered and, except for Kelantan, has been governed by, Thailand (formerly The Kingdom Siam) since 1785.
Although low-level separatist violence had occurred in the region for decades, the campaign escalated after 2001, with a major recurrence in 2004, and has occasionally spilled over into other provinces. Incidents blamed on southern insurgents, including bombings, have reached as far as the capital Bangkok and the holiday island Phuket.
In 2005, PM Thaksin Shinawatra assumed wide ranging emergency powers to deal with the southern violence, but his actions served only to escalate the insurgency. In September 2006, Thaksin was ousted in one of Thailand’s periodic military coups.
The subsequent junta implemented a major policy shift, replacing Thaksin’s earlier approach with a campaign to win over the “hearts and minds” of the insurgents. That didn’t have much effect either.
Despite little progress in curbing the violence, the junta declared that security was improving and that peace would come to the region by 2008. By March of that year, however, the death toll had surpassed 3,000.
During the Democrat-led government of Abhisit Vejjajiva, Foreign Minister Kasit Piromya noted a “sense of optimism,” but by the end of 2010 insurgency-related violence had increased, confounding the government’s optimism. Finally in March 2011, the government conceded that violence was increasing and could not be solved in a few months.
Local leaders have persistently demanded at least a level of autonomy from Thailand for the Patani region and some of the separatist insurgent movements have made a series of demands for peace talks and negotiations. However, these groups have been largely sidelined by the Barisan Revolusi Nasional-Koordinasi (BRN-C), the Muslim fundamentalist group currently spearheading the insurgency. The BRN-C has as its announced aim to make southern Thailand ungovernable and it has largely been successful.
Estimates of the strength of the insurgency vary greatly. In 2004 General Pallop Pinmanee claimed that there were only 500 hardcore ‘jihadists’. Other estimates say there as many as 15,000 armed insurgents. Around 2004 some Thai analysts believed that foreign Islamic terrorist groups were infiltrating the area, and that foreign funds and arms were being brought in, though again, such claims were balanced by an equally large body of opinion suggesting this remains a distinctly local conflict.
Is it safe to travel through Thailand’s south? Mostly, yes. There is a lot of security and patrols around the area these days and the attacks are relatively rare. The Thai government have much better intel about possible attacks than in the past and react quickly to any potential security problems.
Over 6,500 people died and almost 12,000 were injured between 2004 and 2015 in a formerly ethnic separatist insurgency, which has currently been taken over by hard-line jihadis and pitted them against both the Thai-speaking Buddhist minority and local Muslims who have a moderate approach or who support the Thai government.
You can read another aspect of the southern conflict from The Thaiger…
Boom boom on the border – Thailand’s unlikely red-light district
For a timeline of major events in the Southern Insurgency, click HERE.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Insurgency
Former negotiator says peace in Thailand’s deep south can be reached with ongoing discussions
With the ongoing violence from the religious separatist insurgency in Thailand’s deep south, a former member of the Thai negotiating team says the discussions between the government and Malay-Muslim dissidents need to continue to bring peace and unity.
The Southern provinces Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat near Malaysia have been plagued with violence for years. Since the separatist movement in Thailand’s deep south re-emerged in 2004, there have been 7,224 deaths and 13,427 injuries linked to the conflict from early 2004 to February 2021, according to the Deep South Watch Database.
Just last night, a 31 year old police officer in Yala was killed in an explosion after suspected militants threw a pipe bomb at a police observation post in the Raman district. Another officer, who is 29 years old, was injured in the blast.
Saturday morning in Pattani, 3 family members driving through the area were attacked by suspected insurgents. Shots were fired at the family’s car and a bullet hit the driver’s head, killing him. Reports say the attackers then poured petrol on the vehicle and set it on fire. One family member was able to flee the scene before the car erupted in flames.
Former deputy permanent-secretary for defence, Nipat Thonglek, who had served as an appointed member of the Thai negotiating team, says he’s optimistic about the process of achieving peace in the South. He says there must be ongoing discussions to reach resolutions and agreements.
“From my experience when I had the opportunity to attend meetings with these dissidents….. all want to see their people in the deep South enjoy a good quality of life and strong health so they will be better able to spend their lives normally… They want to see their children have a better education and their people get the sleep they need each night and have enough food to eat.”
In the past, Nipat had negotiated with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional, an Islamic organisation in the area known as the leader of the Southern Thailand insurgency, to set up safety zones that were free from violence for 15 days. He says his work in the past set the basis for the government’s current plan to declare safety zones.
“I see the number of attacks and casualties is falling when compared with past years.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Crime
3 family members shot and burned in Pattani attack
A heavily-armed motorbike gang in Pattani shot and then burned 3 family members making a delivery from Songkla to Narathiwat in an alleged terrorist attack. The murders took place early on Saturday morning on the main road from Narathiwat to Pattani, where forensic teams have found more than 30 bullet casings. Police expect swift arrests and blame local insurgents for the attack.
At about 6.30 am, police were called to a burning wreck in the centre of the highway with the bodies of Suporn Kittiprapanan, 58, his daughter Jiraporn, and his grandson Santipattana trapped inside the blaze. They had been delivering foam and plastic products in their bronze Toyota Hilux in the Sai Buri district of Pattani.
The car was reportedly chased by 2 bikes with 2 people on each motorbike. The bikes sped past the car and the passenger on each bike then began shooting at the car. The driver was shot in the head and the car lurched out of control into a ditch in the centre divide of the highway. The motorbikes followed the Hilux into the ditch and continued to shoot into the car with what is believed to be M16 or M19 assault rifles. They then poured petrol over the car and set it on fire. Witnesses of the Pattani attack reported other cars being shot at and another car being set on fire as well.
The man died at the wheel and his daughter was found dead hidden under the console of the car. The grandson managed to flee the car before it was set on fire, and rescuers found him and transported him to the hospital before he succumbed to his gunshot wounds. The victims lived in Hat Yai and are believed to be completely innocent in an unprovoked execution.
Top officials of the Pattani Provincial Administrative Organisation indicated that they believe the horrific attack committed by the motorbike gang to be the work of a local crime boss in the Sai Buri district. They said the warlord had connections to insurgency groups that have been active recently in the southern provinces near the Malaysian border. Attacks like this had occurred before, particularly along the border, but an attack this sadistic and savage hadn’t been seen for a long time.
Police vowed to use clues and evidence collected at the scene, along with forensic analysis of the shell casings to pursue the attack perpetrators. Security agencies will beef up protection in the Pattani area, as well as share data and intelligence about the continued insurgency with hopes of quickly identifying the attackers and bringing about swift justice.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Insurgency
Suspected insurgent shot and killed by rangers after bomb attack in Narathiwat
Rangers in Thailand’s deep south shot and killed a suspected insurgent and arrested 2 others after an attack at a defence volunteer outpost. The southern province Narathiwat, which borders Malaysia, has been plagued with violence from the religious separatist insurgency with ongoing reports of roadside bomb explosions, as well as armed and sometimes fatal clashes with rangers.
Yesterday, police in Narathiwat received a report that a bomb had been thrown at a volunteer outpost in the Yi-ngo district. Authorities suspect the attack is linked to the insurgency. No one was injured in the explosion. Witnesses say around 6 men who drove in on 3 motorbikes attacked the outpost.
About a kilometre away from the outpost, rangers patrolling the area spotted people they suspect are the attackers. As the officers moved in, guns were fired. The officers and the suspected insurgents exchanged shots for about 5 minutes. One man was shot and killed. The rangers were not injured in the clash.
The rangers arrested 2 men. The other 2 suspects fled the scene. Officers seized an assault rifle and 3 motorbikes.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Japanese man who ran 12m baht scam arrested in Pattaya
URGENT: Call for testing, Covid-19 on 7 Phuket flights
UN Security Council issues watered-down Myanmar statement
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
Medical, business sectors blame government over Covid-19
Returning Thais tested for Indian variant of Covid-19
Vaccine appointments from today via Mor Prom LINE account
Covid UPDATE: 1,891 new infections, 21 deaths
Thai people not given choice which Covid-19 vaccine they receive
Activist Penguin transferred to hospital due to hunger strike
Deja Vu: Cruise ship in Japan finds Covid-19 infection
Covid-19 and the coup may push half of Myanmar into poverty
Thailand News Today | ‘Soft’ curfews around the country, Phuket restrictions extended | April 30
New Covid-19 infections fall, but critical cases rise
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
Health Minister says he’s going nowhere as opposition calls for his resignation
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
- Bangkok2 days ago
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
- Expats3 days ago
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Samui tourism official calls for inter-provincial travel ban to flatten the curve prior to July re-opening