Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
All the provincial totals (below) from the NBT.
Today’s Covid-19 infections were announced this morning and feature a new high in Covid-related deaths. 21 people have succumbed over the past 24 hour reporting period, according to the Thai Health Ministry. The people that died include 9 men and 12 women, aged between 39 and 90. 28,745 people remain in state-controlled care… 20,775 in hospitals, 7,970 in field hospitals. 829 patients are registered as “in a serious condition”, 270 on ventilators.
1,891 new Covid infections have also been reported. Thailand’s total cases has now reached 67,044 since the start of the pandemic in Thailand in January 2020. 1,884 of those are local community cases. The rise in today’s cases bucks the trend of a slow drop in numbers over the past 3 days of reporting.
Here are the provincial totals…
Here’s an infographic showing the dark red, red and orange zone provinces and a quick rundown of the restrictions in each at the moment…
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Medical, business sectors blame government over Covid-19
Corporations are losing faith in Thailand’s political leaders as many in the medical, financial and business sector are placing the blame on the Prayut government for the current Covid-19 situation. They claim that corruption and cronyism is hindering and dampening a more decisive and productive course of action.
The Chamber of Commerce has already offered logistical support to expedite vaccinations with private hospitals offering to buy their own vaccines for distribution. Legal hoops by the health ministry are holding up the process along with vacillation from the government about allowing private entities to purchase vaccines, separate from the government.
Thailand ranks 124th out of 154 countries on the percentage of adults who have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. And nearly 40,000 new Covid-19 infections have sprung from the third wave over the past 6 weeks.
An online campaign is gaining speed calling for the resignation of Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul helmed by a group called Mor Mai Thon, Thai for “doctors won’t tolerate this”. The campaign has gathered more than 200,000 signatures in the last few days on the recently-reinstated-in-Thailand petition site Change.org.
The strong move puts pressure on PM Prayut who had generally received the support of the middle class and the corporate sector since coming to power in a military coup in 2014. But with the countries medical crisis and shrinking economy, he may be losing that base. Business leaders have been critical of the slow vaccine rollout with the Thai Chamber of Commerce speaking out strongly about the damage to the economy as people are not getting vaccinated.
There’s more at stake here than just the vaccine roll out as the ruling Palang Pracharat coalition relies heavily on the support of the Bhumjaithai Party, led by the current Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin. The public spat between the PM and his minister has resulted in Anutin’s sidelining as Prayut takes control of the country’s Covid levers.
The business and tourism sector are pointing the finger at PM Prayut and his government for failing to distribute and administer the vaccines, and not encouraging citizens to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. Tourism officials believe that the more efficient vaccine roll out in neighbouring countries like Hong Kong, Singapore, and Vietnam will draw the tourists that cannot come into ill-prepared Thailand.
Delays in the domestic production of AstraZeneca by Siam Bioscience has drawn whispered criticism for fear of strong punishment under the countries lese majeste laws. The company has strong alleged links with the Thai royal family. Registration and approval for vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are still hanging in the balance and Sinovac is the main vaccine available in the country so far.
Last year the Thai government enjoyed praise for their strong containment of the Coronavirus outbreak and started this year on a positive note with efforts to acquire 63 million vaccines for half the population. But that praise is fading as missteps are not doing enough to contain the Covid-19 outbreak and vaccinate people against it.
Some political shuffling has taken place within the Thai government to try to quell the angry voices from the medical and business community. The PM has been granted stronger authority as a Covid czar to enforce laws like the Communicable Disease Act, stoking fears of authoritarian abuse. Thammasat University political scientist Prajak Kongkirati sees the move as an act of desperation.
“He has to show that he is doing something because the criticism is coming from his core supporters who he needs for political stability. The anger over vaccines has shaken Prayut’s support base.”
SOURCE: Nikkei Asia
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Returning Thais tested for Indian variant of Covid-19
A group of Thais just back from India who tested positive for Covid-19 are feared to have the very dangerous Indian variant. Health officials are rushing to confirm what strain of Covid-19 the returning travellers have. The Public Health Ministry already had labs analyzing samples to identify if it is indeed the Indian variant. India is currently deep in a pandemic crisis, with 385,000 infections yesterday and nearly 3,500 dead from the mutated variant of Covid-19 battering the country now.
Lab results are expected in the next day or two and will be released as soon as they are conclusive. A spokesman for the Public Health Ministry said that Thailand has already enacted the strictest safety measures to curb transmission, and they want to avoid a public panic. Rumours had already been spread on social media that eight Thai students had contracted the new variant and now returned from India to Thailand.
More online rumours were spreading that the students had visited the Old Siam Shopping Plaza in central Bangkok creating the need to disinfect the mall and close facilities for 3 days. The shopping plaza denied rumours that a Covid-19 infected Indian person visited their location. They have reviewed video footage with health officials as well as the timelines of all known infected people and found nobody with Covid-19 had been seen entering the mall.
The director for the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention gave partial support in dispelling the rumour, confirming that there were no credible reports of the Indian variant in Thailand so far, and therefore none at the mall. On the other hand, he said the plaza did have infected visitors from Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar.
The Old Siam Shopping Plaza is threatening legal action against people spreading rumours online using Thailand’s strict defamation laws.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Vaccine appointments from today via Mor Prom LINE account
Thailand has launched the Mor Prom account on the Line app today where locals can register to get their vaccine appointments. While 16 million people earmarked as vulnerable will get top priority for the free vaccines, everyone can sign up now, though it appears to be for Thai citizens only. Starting today, people can register for vaccination using the Line app by contacting Mor Prom, which is Thai for “doctor’s ready”.
The CCSA suggested for those who are not tech-friendly, register at your local hospital or with a health volunteer or clinic. A spokesperson even suggested asking a younger relative for help. They stressed that people already on the priority list do not need to flood the system today, as registration will be ongoing for a long time.
People with chronic conditions and seniors get priority to minimise Covid-19 deaths. Half the Coronavirus deaths in Thailand had underlying health conditions or were elderly, according to the chair of the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Committee who is also the Deputy Minister for Public Health. While everyone can sign up with the Mor Prom app,
11.7 million Thai people over the age of 60 will be first in line, followed by 4.3 million people labelled as vulnerable due to underlying illnesses like stroke, kidney failure, heart and blood vessel conditions, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, cancer, and obesity. The government has confirmed that foreigners will be included in the country’s vaccine roll out, but not at this stage.
The first priority group will be vaccinated starting June 7 and continuing through to the end of July. The public health ministry is confident that there will be enough vaccines and inoculations by the time the Mor Prom vaccine appointments are in full swing to reach the 70% threshold by the end of the year in order to achieve her immunity. AstraZeneca is set to 6 million vaccines in June and 10 million more in July, plus the local Siam Bioscience say they will be in full production of the AstraZeneca vaccine domestically in case of any importing delays.
The Mor Prom Line account is operated by the Thai Public Health Ministry and features a menu of helpful tools on its chat page. You can click register to fill in your first and last name, home province, and national ID card number. You can also click add people in order to register other people like family members or friends that may not be on the Line app. Once registered, vaccine appointments can be booked.
All applicants will be checked against the eligibility list the government keeps for priority vaccines. Before your appointment, you will receive alerts via Line with information about your appointment and on observing side effects, along with booking the follow-up appointment for your second vaccine. Rescheduling is also an option for those needing to change vaccine appointments.
This new Line account hopes to hasten Covid-19 vaccinations at a time when the pandemic is surging throughout the country. Infections and death rates have grown more quickly than in past ‘waves’ with the B117 variant of Covid-19 currently sweeping across Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
Medical, business sectors blame government over Covid-19
Returning Thais tested for Indian variant of Covid-19
Vaccine appointments from today via Mor Prom LINE account
Covid UPDATE: 1,891 new infections, 21 deaths
Thai people not given choice which Covid-19 vaccine they receive
Activist Penguin transferred to hospital due to hunger strike
Deja Vu: Cruise ship in Japan finds Covid-19 infection
Covid-19 and the coup may push half of Myanmar into poverty
Thailand News Today | ‘Soft’ curfews around the country, Phuket restrictions extended | April 30
New Covid-19 infections fall, but critical cases rise
Thailand’s airlines getting airport fee waivers to help with rehabilitation
Patrol at Thai-Myanmar border arrest more than 200 migrants over the past 4 days
Pickup truck driver swerves into water off Pattaya
Brazil’s Covid death toll rivalling US
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
Government insists Phuket re-opening will go ahead as planned
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
- Bangkok2 days ago
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
- Expats3 days ago
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules