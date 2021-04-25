Phuket: even “problem foreigners” must mask up or 20k fine | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket: even “problem foreigners” must mask up or 20k fine
Phuket government officials have threatened to strictly enforce the 20,000 baht face mask fine and contact consular officials for foreigners that refuse to mask up. The vice governor of Phuket has issued a stern warning that all people are required to wear face masks in public at all times. As Covid-19’s third wave sweeps the country, and Phuket has begun to require Covid-19 tests on arrival as the local government struggles to try to contain infections.
After an emergency meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall, the vice governor reminded the public that the order to wear masks in public was issued in January. He requested that everyone, Thais and foreigners, wear a mask to fully cooperates with the mandate now. The vice governor pointed out that Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act stipulates a fine of up to 20,000 baht, and Section 18 of the same act states that mask violators are subject to jail sentences of up to 2 years plus up to 40,000 baht in fines.
He also specifically mentioned the troubling issue of what they labelled “problem foreigners” – those expats and travellers that refuse to wear a mask in public.
“Cooperation between Thais and foreigners is requested to wear a mask because wearing a mask will reduce the transmission of infection from person to person to a great extent. If everyone participates, wearing a mask will help prevent the spread of Covid-19, thus we are asking for special cooperation.”
The Phuket government made a 2-step plan to deal with “problem foreigners” who protest mask-wearing. The first step is a meeting with all councils in Phuket and province officials to make sure regulations are clear and understood and then have those rules clarified to foreigners in a public campaign to raise awareness. If that gentle approach proves unsuccessful the next step is to begin to prosecute anyone who breaks the mandate and refuses to wear a mask. That includes contacting foreign consulates for foreigners violating the mandate.
The government has been publicising a campaign of DMHTT (though apparently only in Thai) to stress the safety measures needed to combat the spread of Covid-19. The M stands for Mask-wearing as the vice governor stressed. The 5-point campaign reminds people of the need for:
- Distancing
- Mask wearing
- Hand washing
- Testing (checking temperature and testing for Covid-19)
- Thai Chana (the contract tracing app to check in everywhere you go)
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
Today there are another 2,438 new Covid-19 infections. Meanwhile the BMA have announced the closure of 31 additional business types as of midnight tonight around Bangkok. There are additional announcements pending for other Thai provinces today.
The number is a slight drop on Saturday’s total of 2,839 new infections. But Sunday’s totals are often lower due to the reporting from provinces.
Read about the additional Bangkok closures HERE.
Thailand has now reached 55,460 reported Covid cases since the local outbreak started on January 13, 2020. Far from being a ‘foreign’ problem, only 3,271 Covid infections, out of the total of over 55,000, have come from overseas. The rest are all local transmissions.
24,207 people in state care – 19,274 in public hospitals & 4,933 in state-run field hospitals. 507 people in a serious condition , 138 on ventilators.
The number of people who have received Covid vaccine doses in the past 24 hours…
1st dose – 14,675
2nd dose – 4,033
TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED – 1,124,153
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Half a million more Sinovac vaccines have arrived in Thailand, while tomorrow another 2 million Favipiravir antiviral pills arrive. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has been pushing to increase Thailand’s supply of both vaccines and medicine to treat patients already infected with Covid-19.
This brings Thailand up to 2.5 million Sinovac jabs in the race to vaccinate the population amid a skyrocketing outbreak. An additional 1 million vaccines are expected from Sinovac Biotech in the middle of May.
All 77 provinces have begun the vaccination process with 834,000 people receiving their first injection already and 130,000 people fully vaccinated with their first and second jabs completed. Thailand will soon reach the million vaccinated mark. The new batch won’t be immediately administered to people as it first needs to pass inspection by the Department of Medical Sciences. Once cleared for safety, the Department of Disease Control will distribute the jabs across the country.
The new jabs are earmarked for distribution to people in the 18 to 29 year old age demographic in the first target groups in Thailand’s vaccination rollout plans. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha declared last week that Thailand will negotiate with 2 or 3 other vaccine producers to secure 35 million more doses, as the government intends to have 100 million jabs in total in order to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of 2021.
While the country currently has the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also been approved for use in Thailand. Siam Bioscience has also been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine domestically. Pfizer can’t be approved until 1 month after it is registered for use with the Food and Drug Administration.
After the Thai government announced they would allow the private sector to import and distribute Covid-19 vaccines, private companies are expected to purchase 10 million to 15 million jabs for their employees. The Board of Trade of Thailand and the Chamber of Commerce will most likely lead the push to obtain and administer vaccines privately.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
50 Buddhist nuns positive for Covid at Chiang Mai dharma practice centre
50 Buddhist nuns have tested positive for Covid-19, causing the Chiang Mai dharma practice centre, where they live, to be closed. The Chiang Mai public health office closed the centre, located in the main city district for 2 weeks from Saturday. People who took part in activities at the centre from April 7 are being asked to take a Covid test at the field hospital in the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre.
The dharma practice centre is also being investigated for allegedly providing other services without permission, including free traditional disease treatments like herniated discs, knee pain, and tendinitis. 20 patients that were first linked to the Covid cluster at the centre have been under care since Friday. Yesterday saw 14 more infections linked to the centre, totalling 34. Today, that number has risen to 50.
3 more clusters were identified with the first being at a company where 13 workers in the same division tested positive for the virus. One of the workers who visited an entertainment venue is thought to have spread the virus to his coworkers. He was asymptomatic and went to work infected, ate meals with coworkers and attended meetings. The workers says he did not know he was infected.
The second cluster sprouted from a funeral in Om Koi district. An infected person participated in the funeral, passing the virus to 7 others. Now, 200 people who were in close contact with the infected person are being tested. The third cluster arose from a party in a direct-sales firm where 25 people were infected.
Today, there are another 2,438 new Covid-19 infections reported in Thailand. The number is a sight drop on Saturday’s total of 2,839 new infections. But Sunday’s totals are often lower due to the reporting from provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
