Thai courts getting tough on face mask violations
People caught not wearing a face mask in a public space face stiff penalties, with the courts fining at least 9 people so far this week. Officials are cracking down on face mask violations as disease prevention measures are ramped up to curtail the spread of Covid-19. Certainly Thai police have shown their fervour for the crackdown and have been stopping people in all parts of the country.
The Bangkok Post reports that fines of 1,000 – 4,000 baht have been dished out, with the maximum penalty for not wearing a mask being 20,000 baht.
Suriyan Hongvilai from the Office of the Judiciary says the fines are decided based on the circumstances and the seriousness of the offence. Provincial officials have mandated mask-wearing in public spaces in nearly all circumstances, with the exception of when eating, drinking, or exercising. The mask mandate is now in place in 63 of the 77 Thai provinces. It is also compulsory for car drivers to wear a mask if they have 1 or more passengers in the vehicle with them. And, even if travelling by car with someone they live with, the rule still applies.
The Bangkok Post reports that, on Monday, 2 people were fined 2,000 baht each at a court in the southern province of Surat Thani after failing to wear face masks. However, it’s understood the penalty was halved as a result of them pleading guilty. Also in Surat Thani, another person was fined 1,000 baht the following day.
Also on Tuesday, a provincial court in central Thailand fined 2 people caught without face masks. The court in Ayutthaya handed down fines of 4,000 baht each, with another 2 people fined the same amount in the southern province of Yala. In each of these cases however, the fines were also halved as a result of guilty pleas from the accused.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Covid UPDATE: 1,871 new infections, 10 deaths
1,871 new Covid-19 cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by Thailand’s Public Health Ministry, raising the total count since the start of the pandemic last year to 63,570 Covid-19 infections and 188 fatalities. Covid-related deaths in Thailand have been reported each day since April 17.
Today’s numbers continue a general downward trend in the reported cases since April 23 when 2,839 infections were reported, a record daily total.
In Chon Buri, 112 new cases were confirmed today by the Chon Buri Health Department, a slight increase from yesterday’s count of 108. Since April 1, a total of 2,265 Covid-19 cases and 2 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the coastal province, which includes Pattaya. There are currently 1,584 active cases in the province.
More information will be released today at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing at 11:30am.
SOURCE: Pattaya News | Khaosod
Locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine will be available by June
AstraZeneca Thailand has released a statement to confirm that doses of its locally-produced vaccine will be available by June. Siam Bioscience has been given the sole rights to manufacture the vaccine within Thailand, with an AstraZeneca representative saying the manufacturing process has progressed significantly. The Bangkok Post reports that the Food and Drug Administration has worked with the government to ensure the vaccine could go into production swiftly. James Teague from AstraZeneca Thailand says the vaccine is being produced locally in accordance with the same standards of quality and safety that apply elsewhere.
“AstraZeneca and our global manufacturing partners, including Siam Bioscience, are committed to maintaining the highest safety and quality standards of our products. Numerous safety tests and quality control measures are carried out at each step. We are working as quickly as possible to supply the vaccine to the Thai government to overcome the ongoing pandemic. Thailand will play a central role to support our neighbours in Southeast Asia to combat Covid-19. Together we can join hands to fight this pandemic.”
According to the Bangkok Post, the Public Health Ministry says the first doses will be administered to 16 million people on June 7. At least 70% of the population in high-risk areas like Bangkok, Chon Buri, and Chiang Mai need to be vaccinated as a priority, in order to slow the spread of the virus across the rest of the country. The first 16 million to receive the locally-produced doses have already had their names registered on the Mor Prom app, due to launch on May 1.
Included in that group are around 11.7 million people over the age of 60 and a further 4.3 million with health conditions that put them at greater risk, including respiratory disease, heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, cancer, stroke, and obesity. From July, a second group of 31 million people between the ages of 18 and 59 can register online to be vaccinated. They can expect to receive their first dose from August.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Locals threaten to burn hall if converted to field hospital
Citing fears of Covid-19 spreading, terrified locals threatened to burn down a Nakhon Si Thammarat conference hall authorities were preparing as a possible field hospital. The hall in the Muang district was one of several locations provincial authorities were readying as potential makeshift medical care facilities if the Covid-19 outbreak worsens. As of now, the governor chose 3 sites at Phra Phrom Hospital, Walailak University and Phor Than Khlai Hospital to be used for field hospitals, so far avoiding this panicked backlash.
Residents hung banners in front of Thung Thalad conference hall with messages of opposition, with one sign saying directly that if the municipality sets up a field hospital, the residents of Na Khian will burn it down. Local leaders explain that the townspeople are terrified that patients will be brought from other areas with their Covid-19 infections and the medical facility would bring an outbreak of Coronavirus in their neighbourhood.
The local residents did offer a concession, however, as an alternative to the hall they threatened to burn if converted to a field hospital. Townspeople said they would allow Ban Khlong Din School to use one building as a quarantine facility only for local people who are at risk of infection. The 3 field hospitals that the provincial communicable disease control panel had already agreed to set up would only be used to treat patients from established hospitals who were experiencing only mild symptoms.
In Nakhon Si Thammarat now, tourist-friendly walking streets and markets are temporarily closed and fresh markets and flea markets would also be closed for 2 days to undergo a thorough cleaning and disinfection. Service establishments and other Covid-19 prone businesses had been closed for 14 days, but that order was extended indefinitely until the outbreak calms. Festivals and other large group gatherings have been cancelled and banned as well. The only exception is for funerals, where Covid-19 safety protocols must be strictly enforced and attendees limited to 50 people.
SOURCE: Phuket News
