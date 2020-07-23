Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Global aviation recovery could take 3 years – Survey
“Widespread recovery of the global airline industry could be up to three years away.”
That’s the consensus out of n industry poll conducted as part of FlightPlan: Charting a Course into the Future. 500 professionals around the world were asked questions about the likely recovery of the global aviation industry. Apart from the dire predictions of a slow recovery over the next three years, there was also a sense of optimism as the industry looked to data analytics, AI and IoT to drive the recovery.
• 60% of respondents expect a recovery between 18 months to three years
• 85% predict that domestic travel will recover quicker than international travel
• 70% expect point-to-point travel will bounce back quicker than hub and spoke routes, with low-cost carriers leading the way ahead of their more ‘cumbersome’ and top-heavy carrier cousins
• Only 7% believe governments have uniformly done enough to support the industry
• 57% said that “contactless catering” was an important issue during the recovery period
• 88% of respondents expected slower turnarounds between flights due to the “deep cleaning” now required, which could have a significant impact on flight schedules.
• 44% said they expect to see empty middle seats as a standard feature of the passenger journey in the coming months despite contrary guidance given by IATA back in May.
“Airlines will have to continue to make flight safety and hygiene a long-term and sustained priority.”
The Asia Pacific’s domestic aviation sector has been the most resilient and the fastest to show signs of recovery amid the Covid-19 crisis. Countries in the region account for 50% of the top 20 domestic aviation markets in July, according to travel data analytics provider Cirium. Vietnam, Indonesia and South Korea were the only countries in the world to show growth in domestic air travel during July.
Thailand’s borders remain officially closed with only limited cargo and repatriation flights, along with a few scheduled international flights for passengers trying to return home. The Kingdom has extended it emergency decree another month (up to the end of August now), and the visa amnesty up to September 26. Reading between the lines, it would appear that Thailand won’t be re-opening its borders to international tourism for at least a few months.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Tourism
Tourism sector facing massive closures
Thailand’s tourism sector, long seen as a lifeline for the nation’s battered economy, is in a meltdown; more than 30% of tourism-related businesses have left the market with many more expected to follow, according to the Tourism Council of Thailand. The president of the TCT says the tourism industry predicts further deterioration after 6 months of the Covid-19 crisis, as many businesses are closing operations or selling off assets, deciding not to wait for an uncertain recovery.
He says the types of businesses most affected by the crisis are tour operators, bus services with small fleets, restaurants, souvenir shops and hotels that focused on foreign tour groups, especially the Chinese market. He says the TCT is still collecting the exact number of members fleeing the sector, which he believes amounts to more than 30% in the first half of the year, as Thailand continues to seal its borders to international tourists.
The Tourism Department said 1,111 tour operators in the January-June period surrendered their licenses and asked for the return of their guarantees.
The figure peaked in June as 262 companies permanently quit the market; withdrawals in the second quarter made up 65.4% of all withdrawals in the first half as tourism staggered from lockdown measures.
If travel bubbles aren’t implemented this year, more than 30% of outbound operators will have to permanently shut down, according to the president of the Thai Travel Agents Association.
Currently, most operators have put off making any decisions as they wait for further details on travel bubble agreements with other countries. After the recent cases of an Egyptian airman in Rayong and the daughter of a Sudanese diplomat in Bangkok, these agreements may take even longer, as doctors and academics urge caution.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
South east Asia’s budget airline dilemma
South east Asia’s low-cost carriers are staggering as demand plunges, and countries are ever-wary about re-opening their borders, raising questions whether they will be needing any new planes in the short to medium term.
Malaysia’s AirAsia Group and Vietnam’s VietJet are publicly canvassing their cashflow and funding problems. Indonesia’s Lion Air has shelved a planned flotation this year. But prior to the ‘disruption’, there were questions raised about whether new aircraft ordered during a frenzied decade of new plane orders by south east Asian carriers would ever end up actually being delivered. Whilst the high-profile owners were popping the champagne with sales executives from Airbus and Boeing, bankers and leasing bosses were scratching their heads wondering how it was all going to happen.
The three main regional companies, all with ‘franchises’ in countries outside their home bases, have a collective 938 planes on order. They lease most of their existing fleets of 480 aircraft. They all had plans to nearly double their fleet in the next few years as the new aircraft come off the assembly line.
As the region starts to re-open airports and start up the engines on their grounded fleets, the flights, for now, are almost entirely domestic. Despite getting almost no help, compared to their national carrier cousins – Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways (currently wading through bankruptcy proceedings), Garuda, Vietnam Airlines, Malaysia Airlines – they have been the first to rebound and get back into the sky after the first wave of Covid-19 subsided (well, in some countries).
The lower cost structures gave them the flexibility to benefit first from any the glimpses of recovery. They also have a lower cash-burn due to their smaller financial footprint.
But, barring their return to domestic routes, the prospects of international flights remain dim… for now. Even when the shutters are up and the borders re-open, the flights will remain limited as the flying public won’t be cashed up to travel with economies in tatters and unemployment rampant – the last thing on people’s minds will be discretionary spending on travel. The makes aviation pundits worry if the backlog of new orders will ever go ahead, at least in the next decade or so.
Robert Martin, CEO of BOC Aviation in Singapore, told Reuters. that one area he was concerned about “is all those low-cost carriers who ordered too many aircraft”.
“I think there will still be work to be done on those during the third quarter.”
For the past decade, the region’s burgeoning middle class, growing disposable incomes, open skies policies and support from governments and regulators, made the ASEAN countries lucrative prospects for plane-makers and aircraft leasing companies.
Boeing predicted, just five months ago at the Singapore Air Show, that SE Asian airlines will need 4,500 airplanes over the next 20 years. A few months down the track and the impacts from the pandemic have almost completely closed down regional international aviation – employees are being furloughed, shiny new aircraft remain undelivered, passengers are sparse and manufacturers and leasing companies are absorbing losses.
From a position of high demand earlier in the year, is now the prospect of mass cancellations on aircraft orders. The International Bureau of Aviation now estimates there will be an oversupply of up to 2,500 planes globally over the next 20 months.
Singapore-based aviation analyst Brendan Sobie notes that, even with domestic recovery, you don’t have international.
“They are carrying too large of a fleet and can’t fully utilise the fleet because you can’t operate it back of clock on international flights at night.”
Despite this, VietJet only last month, told its shareholders it plans to go ahead with 12 new Airbus jets to the fleet this year.
Before the pandemic kicked off in the region VietJet had ordered planes from both Airbus and Boeing so it could launch subsidiaries in multiple countries. So far the only offshoot has been in Thailand – Thai VietJet – where it competes against Thai Air Asia and Thai Lion Air.
AirAsia says they expect to reach 70-75% of normal capacity by the end of the year, assuming everything keeps heading in the right direction. But the pandemic has already proven that nothing is set in stone and there have been as many backward steps as forward ones. They’ve already told Airbus they won’t be receiving any of the scheduled new planes this year.
Lion Air, the first airline to suffer from the Boeing 737 Max debacle, has threatened to cancel its order for any more 737 Max jets. Lion Air Flight 610 was a scheduled domestic flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang. On October 29, 2018, the plane crashed into the Java Sea 13 minutes after takeoff, killing all 189 passengers and crew. An Ethiopian 737 Max crashed in similar circumstances months later, causing the grounding of the entire world fleet of 737 Max jets.
Whilst the low-budget carriers continue to get their fleets back into the skies they still have hundreds of planes gathering dust and have a long road ahead before they will be needing any new planes. Even so, they may find it easier, and cheaper, to lease older, unused planes that are laying idle from the rest of the world’s fleets.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Emergency Decree, Phase 6 to be discussed in coming weeks: CCSA
Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said in a press conference this morning that discussions on the Emergency Decree and a “Phase 6” of lifting Covid-19 restrictions and reopening the country are expected in the upcoming weeks.
A meeting is expected of the committees, including the CCSA and the National Security Council, responsible for easing restrictions and rules in the coming week. Several items are being considered for Phase 6, including:
- Allowing more foreign workers into the country, especially migrant workers with the proper documentation and procedures.
- Food and beverage industry product displays. It is unclear whether this includes the previously banned “beer cheer girls” for bars and nightlife.
- Loosening rules and restrictions on the film and television industry to allow larger productions in more areas.
- Allowing more groups of foreigners to enter the country; specifically mentioned were Thai Elite Visa members.
Details on these items,which are subject to change, are not yet available and are expected later in the week. No specific dates were given on when Phase 6 might begin.
Taweesin says foreign workers are critical to many Thai industries and the longer they’re were kept out, the more begin considering coming illegally, sidestepping proper quarantine and increasing the risk of a new wave of virus infections.
As for the Emergency Decree, Taweesin said this would be addressed the following week at a meeting of the National Security Council.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Global aviation recovery could take 3 years – Survey
American busted for fraud in Bangkok
Phuket to get 3 billion baht medical tourism hub
Chiang Mai madam arrested over underage gay sex shop
Last Qantas 747 flight draws kangaroo logo in the sky to mark final voyage – VIDEO
Sudden downpour floods Pattaya’s main roads
“Priceless” ancient manuscripts vanish from university, feared stolen and sold
6 escaped buffalo rescued by Buddhist nun
Chiang Mai eatery fined for alcohol promotion
Isaan students say they’ll defy protest ban
Government says Emergency Decree extension won’t ban protests
310 out of 50,000 repatriates tested positive for Covid-19: minister
Tourism sector facing massive closures
Thailand’s Covid task force to make preparations in event of “second wave”
Bangkok police seize fake drugs, cosmetics, supplements in factory raid
Somkid’s departure sees baht drop further
Why are Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers so low?
Cabinet to decide on third visa extension for foreigners
Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
Congratulations! Winners of yesterday’s Thai lottery draw
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
More details on visa amnesty “grace period” proposal
Huge anti-government protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument
Proposal being ‘examined’ by authorities for a possible visa amnesty extension
Thailand to allow medical tourism within 2 weeks
Chinese aviation bans flights from 2 Thai carriers for bringing Covid-19 into China
The future is now: 5G taking off in Thailand
Thailand’s over-zealous virus control is killing the economy
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phase 6 to be announced this week, will allow more groups to come to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Extension of visa amnesty, extension of emergency decree
- Politics2 days ago
Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening