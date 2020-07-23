Crime
Bangkok “sadist” arrested for man’s death, woman’s abduction
Bangkok police have arrested a man for the abduction of a woman and the death of her boyfriend in the city’s Lumpini Park Tuesday night. Authorities say he is a sexual sadist who preyed on sex workers in the downtown area.
Police say a woman, identified only as “A”, was lured into his Volkswagen van. A man named only as “B”, said to be the woman’s boyfriend, then jumped onto the front of the van in an attempt to make it stop.
Instead, the van drove off and collided with the Thai Belgian bridge at the intersection of Rama IV road. “B” was seriously injured and later died.
Officers of the Region 5 and Thung Mahamek police arrested the 40 year old suspect yesterday. He is not the owner of the van but an employee.
He reportedly admitted to often going to the park at night to pick up prostitutes for sex in the vehicle. He would then attack them with equipment he kept in the van.
Sanook reports that working girls in the area knew about the man's activities and spoke about it together.
Crime
American busted for fraud in Bangkok
An American man in Bangkok has been arrested and faces charges of defrauding a Thai investor out of 300,000 baht. Immigration police arrested the 37 year old for allegedly conning the victim into investing in an application to search for condominiums, jobs, cleaning and other services.
The man, identified only as “Matthew”, was arrested under a warrant obtained by immigration officials, after they received notification from Lumpini Police Station about a Thai investor who “lost money to a foreign man.” The victim was enticed to register a company to create an application to help users find condominium rooms, jobs, maids, babysitters and other services.
The victim became interested in the opportunity and invested 300,000 baht, but after the money was handed over, no company was registered as promised.
The victim says he repeatedly asked the suspect where his money went. The man reportedly claimed that it was used to create an adult video website, but gave no details as to website’s address.
Officers collected evidence and submitted it to the court for an arrest warrant. Investigation showed that the suspect was hiding at a hotel in Bangkok. He’s now in custody and awaiting prosecution.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Thai Residents
Crime
“Priceless” ancient manuscripts vanish from university, feared stolen and sold
“Hundreds” of priceless historical manuscripts have been stolen from the Arts and Cultural Centre of the Nakhon Si Thammarat Rabhabhat University. A senior monk said the ancient folding-book paper manuscripts, known as “samut khoi”, contained stories and drawings featuring local history, traditions and culture, and might have been stolen and sold to people unaware that they belonged to the university.
The university’s rector has been suspended from duty by the university council. He says the books were stolen from the Arts and Cultural Centre more than 10 years ago, before he became rector.
He denies any involvement in the theft and says his suspension was related to the administration of the university and various complaints brought against him. He has filed a petition for justice with the Nakhon Si Thammarat Administrative Court.
The rector says he set up a committee to investigate the theft, filed a police report and asked the Department of Investigation to help with the investigation.
A public plea has been made for anyone who has what they believe might be one or more of the manuscripts to return them to the university. A centre has been set up by the university to accept the returned books.
A senior monk who helped establish the centre says anyone who returns any one of the missing books will not face legal action, as it’s quite possible they were not aware it was stolen .
On July 19, one of the missing manuscripts was returned to the university centre via a Buddhist centre in Bangkok.The next day, 3 large boxes containing more of the missing books arrived at the centre by post from the northeastern Khon Kaen province. They’re being kept at the Nakhon Si Thammarat Museum unopened, pending examination.
The monk said more are expected to be returned from Phetchaburi, Lampang and Rayong provinces, but didn’t elabourate.
The university’s acting rector says he expects the investigation to be completed in 30 days. A number of witnesses have already been investigated.
He believes insiders were involved in the theft.
The university’s assistant rector, acting as director of the Arts and Cultural Centre, said the centre has been closed for forensic examination.
He says he reported the disappearance of 309 historical works, but did not reveal how many such books were kept at the centre.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai Life
6 escaped buffalo rescued by Buddhist nun
6 buffalo who broke loose from a Bangkok slaughterhouse and onto city streets this morning will be saved by a nun who owns a farm for rescued farm animals. Phakjira Hatthakitchamroen, who owns Punissarapab Farm in the western province of Ratchaburi, is collecting funds to buy the animals from the slaughterhouse in the Srinagarindra area. They were spotted wandering On Nut Road next to zipping cars in a series of clips and photos that went viral online earlier today.
“We eat their kids and meat, and they help us till the earth but they have no place to live. It’s not fair to the buffalo. Farmers aren’t even keeping buffalo nowadays. I’m telling you, in 3 years we will see no more buffalo.”
The 6 buffalo will set Phakrija back about 290,000 baht. The nun says she’s received 30,000 baht in donations so far, borrowed 150,000 baht from a friend, and put down 10,000 baht of her own money as a deposit.
Saving animals from slaughter is regarded as a merit-making act by many Buddhists.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
