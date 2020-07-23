Connect with us

Crime

Bangkok “sadist” arrested for man’s death, woman’s abduction

Jack Burton

Published 

53 mins ago

 on 

Bangkok &#8220;sadist&#8221; arrested for man&#8217;s death, woman&#8217;s abduction
PHOTO: Thairath
Bangkok police have arrested a man for the abduction of a woman and the death of her boyfriend in the city’s Lumpini Park Tuesday night. Authorities say he is a sexual sadist who preyed on sex workers in the downtown area.

Police say a woman, identified only as “A”, was lured into his Volkswagen van. A man named only as “B”, said to be the woman’s boyfriend, then jumped onto the front of the van in an attempt to make it stop.

Instead, the van drove off and collided with the Thai Belgian bridge at the intersection of Rama IV road. “B” was seriously injured and later died.

Officers of the Region 5 and Thung Mahamek police arrested the 40 year old suspect yesterday. He is not the owner of the van but an employee.

He reportedly admitted to often going to the park at night to pick up prostitutes for sex in the vehicle. He would then attack them with equipment he kept in the van.

Sanook reports that working girls in the area knew about the man’s activities and spoke about it together.

SOURCES: thaivisa | Sanook

News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton



