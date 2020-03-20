Thailand confirms 50 new Covid-19 cases, including infant | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand confirms 50 new Covid-19 cases, including infant
Thailand today confirmed 50 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, bringing the total to 322 since the virus first arrived in the Kingdom in January. Suwannachai Watthaningcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, made the announcement at today’s press briefing by the Ministry of Public Health. 278 patients remain hospitalised, 43 have returned home, and there has been one death from complications related to the disease.
The 50 new patients include…
• 18 who visited the Lumphini Stadium in Bangkok, including spectators, boxing officials and administrators
• 5 who contracted the virus at bars and entertainment venues
• 12 people, including a 6 month old child, who had contact with previous patients
• 6 who attended religious ceremonies in the southern provinces of Pattani and Songkhla
• 9 patients returning from abroad, including 2 Thais returning from England
The remainder were Burmese who had been working in crowded locations.
Around the world, the total number of cases today (as of 1pm Thai time) has reached 245,913 with a major spike in US cases which has now reached 14,366 cases.
SOURCE: Khaosod
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Follow Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand here – live tracker
Understandably residents in Thailand are wanting to know where the current Covid-19 Coronavirus cases are around the Kingdom.
HERE’S an interactive map to follow the cases around the country.
Check todays latest news on the Coronavirus cases in Thailand here…Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
33 new cases announced for Thailand, total rises to 147
Yesterday’s announcement of 32 new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus, the most on any single day in Thailand, has been surpassed today with the announcement of 33 new cases for Monday. The total number of infections in Thailand is now 147 people. 36 patients have recovered, 108 are still in hospital and one person has died.
Seventeen of the new cases are people who came from overseas, and people who are closely related to them. The other cases are associated with people already identified as infected by the Covid-19 virus.
Closures
Deputy Thai PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm announced today that the Government will close all state and private universities, schools, international schools and tuition schools, boxing and sports facilities, bars, cinemas and other venues with capacities of more than 50 people.
Other establishments, such as restaurants, stores and shops, will be required to take precautionary steps to stem the virus, such as thermal scanners and the availability of hand sanitisers.
Earlier today, following an urgent meeting of the Covid-19 Administration Centre chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, he approved a motion to postpone the Songkran holidays from April 13-15 to later, undisclosed dates. Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Thanadirek made the announcement on her Twitter account this afternoon. Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year festival.
Stage 3 preparations
Dr. Wissanu says the Government is instructing all state, private, local, military and police hospitals to arrange for more beds. Retired doctors, medical personnel and volunteers have been asked to be on standby for mobilisation if the situation becomes worse.
All ministries and departments have been instructed to arrange staggered working hours. The Government is negotiating with the SET (Stock Exchange of Thailand) to organise the postponement of any shareholder meetings scheduled to take place in April. They say they will make teleconferencing of these meetings “legal” under the circumstances.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Three new coronavirus cases raises Thailand total to 53
The number of confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand has now reached 53 with 3 new cases announced yesterday. The Thai Ministry of Public Health announced that the new cases brought the Thai total to 53, with 33 patients already fully recovered. One person has died and the others remain in hospitals for treatment.
One of the new cases is a 41 year old woman, who hadn’t been travelling overseas but was in close contact with a Thai man, Thailand’s 45th case, who has already been treated at Bangkok’s Rajavithi Hospital.
The other two cases are a 46 year old Thai woman who has just returned from Italy. Her 47 year old husband did travel with her but fell sick last Saturday with a high fever and muscle aches.
He went to a hospital first, testing positive for coronavirus. His wife was then tested. Both had been in voluntary home quarantine. They are now receiving treatment in Nakhon Pathom province.
A total of 188 Thais, returning from working illegally in South Korea (the so-called ‘ghosts’), including 88 men and 100 women, are currently quarantined at the Sattahip naval base, south of Pattaya.
5 of the group are pregnant, 4 are children and 11 remain “unwell’.
Yesterday it was reported that the number of tourist arrivals fell 44.3% in February, compared to February 2019, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Visitors from China, Thailand’s largest market for tourists, tumbled 85.3%, according to the TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Israel travel ban rankles Thailand
Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37
Phuket immigration offers 30 day extensions for stranded foreigners
Culture clash over foreigners’ refusal to wear face masks
7 imprisoned for selling over-priced face masks
Day and night – Bangkok deep cleaning phase
Government House sanitised, coronavirus impact to last “at least a year”
Thailand confirms 50 new Covid-19 cases, including infant
Army disinfects Bangkok’s Lumphini Boxing Stadium
Returning Thais face being turned away if they can’t show “fit-to-fly” health certificate
Hot and stormy in the North, cloudy with possible showers in the South
Chiang Mai orders lights out and fences up
First cases of Covid-19 announced in Phuket
PM says all air passengers must show health certificates, insurance
Thai Chamber of Commerce assures public, discourages panic buying
Forest fire hikes up PM2.5 in Chiang Mai
Visitors from 15 locations must show health certificates, insurance before boarding flights to Thailand
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Buriram provincial government initiates Thailand’s first partial lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Top 10 things you should know about Covid-19 coronavirus
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chaing Mai venue owners don’t agree with shutdown plans
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bars, clubs and cinemas closed, but only in Bangkok and only for 14 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
33 new cases: Thailand’s biggest single day jump
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya to close “all entertainment venues”
- Economy4 days ago
Thai government planning more economic stimulus packages
- Economy2 days ago
Cabinet approval to reduce water, power bills by 3%