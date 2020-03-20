Government House sanitised, coronavirus impact to last “at least a year” | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government House sanitised, coronavirus impact to last “at least a year”
“Thailand’s population will face the impact of the coronavirus for at least a year, it is the time to unite, not pointing fingers and we will go through it together.”
The Government House compound in Bangkok has been ‘sanitised’ after a security officer for Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. Uttama himself has been in self-isolation since Wednesday when the aide was confirmed as a newly infected patient.
Workers sprayed disinfectant throughout the compound, concentrating on the command building where the aide accompanied Uttama to a regular Tuesday Cabinet meeting. The officer says he did not share the minister’s vehicle.
Uttama is the most senior government official to go into self-isolation to date, and is still waiting for his coronavirus test results. The weekly Cabinet meeting was chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. All officials who worked at Government House on Tuesday have been ordered to have health checks, and everyone who came to close contact with the security officer ordered to take self-isolation at home for 14 days.
Yesterday morning the Army’s Chemical Department began disinfecting Bangkok’s city streets in an attempt to fight the spread of the virus in the Thailand capital. A spokesman said it would continue the cleanup, focusing on train stations, handrails, bus stops and other areas at high risk of contagion every night until at least March 31.
Meanwhile, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha met with a team of medical experts again yesterday to assess the progress of disease control efforts.
The government’s Covid-19 taskforce held a media briefing yesterday to reiterate its efforts to slow down the outbreak. New measures were announced earlier in the week.
Today, the government announced 50 new cases in the Kingdom, bringing the total to 322.
Day and night – Bangkok deep cleaning phase
Deputy Bangkok Governor Sakonthi Pattiyakul, posted on his Facebook, revealing that Bangkok is in its “deep cleaning phase” and all 50 districts will be affected. Focusing on the ground and public seating, authorities will first use disinfectant sprays to spray down everything then use a wipe with at least 70% alcohol to minimise any potential Covid-19 threats. This will continue until the Coronavirus situations in Thailand has improved.
The deputy governor says…
“The bus stops will be deep cleaned 2 times a day at 2pm and 9pm and all BTS stations will be deep cleaned 4 times a day during 5.30-6am, 10.30-11am,3.30-4pm, and from 8.30-9pm. All trains will then be disinfected again after BTS shuts down for the night.”
“This will continue until the Covid-19 situation improves. The public workers are angels of Bangkok, every single one of them across the 50 districts. They will continue to clean all public areas all day, no small spots will be missed such as the staircase handles on the bridges, the bus stops, public walkways and chairs.
Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Army, General Apirat Kongsompong has ordered the Royal Thai Army Chemical Department to disinfect all public areas that may be in risk of the Covid-19. This includes nightclubs, bars, malls, and tourist areas.
Areas affected includes Rama 1 Road, Pathum Wan, Rachaprasong Road, China Town, and other areas in Bangkok City.
The disinfectant used is Benzalkonium Chloride known as Sanisol 0.05%. This disinfectant has proven to effectively kill the Novel Coronavirus.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Army disinfects Bangkok’s Lumphini Boxing Stadium
Bangkok’s legendary Lumphini Boxing Stadium, which became a local epicentre of many infections of the Covid-19 coronavirus, was sprayed down with disinfectants early this morning. Soldiers from the army’s Chemical Department began spraying overnight at the city’s Central Ramindra Department Store and finished at Lad Pla Khao intersection, focusing on handrails, stairs and bus stops, and any public areas which are at high risk for contagion.
The Ministry of Public Health revealed this week that a boxing event held at the stadium on March 9 was responsible for a sharp rise in the number of infections in Thailand. Among those who contracted the virus there was event host and actor Matthew “Deane” Chanthavanij, who revealed in a short video posted on Instagram that he was infected with Covid-19. His wife Sarunrat Visutthithada, also known as Lydia, also later tested positive for the virus.
View this post on Instagram
ไม่ได้ล้อเล่นครับ เรื่องจริงครับผมใครที่สัมผัสผมในช่วงสามสี่วันที่ผ่านมาเฝ้าดูอาการนะครับ เดี๋ยวจะแจ้งรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมหลังจากนี้ This is NOT a joke, for those that have been in close contact with me the last few days please take precautions I have the Covid -19 virus #covid19
The deputy director of the army’s Chemical Department says that after disinfecting the stadium, the team will move on tomorrow to Lat Phrao district, starting at Central East Ville department store.
“We will also discuss with Lat Phrao District Office to see if any areas need special focus for disinfection.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok governor issues stern warning over closures
Bangkok’s governor Asawin Kwanmuang is warning business owners that they face heavy fines, even jail if they disobey orders to close. And in an apparent warning to police, he said “the same applies” to those responsible for ensuring the ban is enforced.
Asawin says six types of establishment have been ordered shut until the end of the month to try and curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus in the city.
They include bars, massage parlours, spas, entertainment venues, cinemas and theatres, fitness centres and boxing stadiums, and all boxing related activities.
Such businesses have been ordered to conduct a thorough cleaning and be ready to open in April, though Asawin warned that the ban will be extended if necessary. People who defy the ban can be fined up to 100,000 baht or jailed for up to a year, or both.
The governor called on all those responsible for enforcing the ban to “do their duty.”
He also advised the public to postpone weddings and ordinations, but said funerals could go ahead.
