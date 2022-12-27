Coronavirus (Covid-19)
King and Queen cleared of Covid-19 infection
His Royal Majesty King Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana have now recovered after being infected with the Covid-19 virus. The Bureau of the Royal Household had originally reported their infection on December 17. They now report that Their Majesties can now safely return to their royal duties after a full recovery.
The original statement was issued on December 17 after the king and queen were administered Covid screening tests late the night before evening. The day they had visited Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati who was hospitalised after falling unconscious while training her dogs, due to a heart condition.
It is common for them to be tested regularly for the coronavirus by His Majesty’s Medical Faculty, and the Royal Family took tests at 11.30pm after the visit. When the results were returned for the Covid test, the king and queen were found to be infected.
The Bureau of the Royal Household reported that the infection came with very few symptoms, and was not severe. As a result, though, the king was instructed to not take part in any royal duties for a while while he recovers from the virus so as not to infect anyone else. They were treated for their mild Covid with medication since the diagnosis.
Now after 10 days of rest and recovery, the king and queen retook antigen tests. This time the results came back negative. After a doctor’s examination, they were given the green light to begin their normal daily activities and duties again.
The Bureau of the Royal Household made the official announcement yesterday that the king and queen were fully recovered from Covid without any complications, according to the Bangkok Post.
For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand offers free entry to museums and parks during New Year
King and Queen cleared of Covid-19 infection
Bangkok Amongst Best Places to Celebrate New Years | GMT
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Bangkok court grants bail to Tuhao’s wife for 2 million baht
Phuket remembers anniversary of Indian Ocean Tsunami
Corpse wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt is a fisherman, not a HTMS Sukhothai sailor
Thaiger Cage hospitality digital pitch event to debut at Thailand Tourism Forum 2023
Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street | Thailand News Today
Mall of America shooting: one dead, five arrested
Scientists discover secret of see-thru frogs
Hongkongers to pay 4.5 baht for plastic bags
Pope calls for peace in Ukraine, Russians support Putin
Christmas Eve raid finds 40 underage pub patrons drinking
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
Petrol pump blown up in Yala terrorist attack
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
Group attacks Russian man near Phuket shopping mall
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Bangkok chosen as Asia’s 2nd most cycling-friendly city
As Thailand’s large waves rage, officials raise red flags on Hua Hin beaches
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
Navy rescues German man with heart failure from cruise ship in Gulf of Thailand
Thai man reportedly intoxicated injures Russian motorcyclist in Pattaya crash
Alcohol banned from festive gift baskets in Thailand
Burmese workers in Bangkok protest for 600 baht minimum wage
Patong lifeguards rescue Australian tourist who suddenly fell unconscious
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of24 hours ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Education3 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Destinations1 day ago
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
-
Thailand23 hours ago
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
-
Crime4 days ago
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
-
Crime4 days ago
Village chief survives accidentally shooting himself while driving in central Thailand
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok tops list of trending Airbnb destinations this year
-
Crime21 hours ago
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West