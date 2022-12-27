Connect with us

King and Queen cleared of Covid-19 infection

PHOTO: The King and Queen have been cleared of Covid-19. (via Wason Wanichakorn)

His Royal Majesty King Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana have now recovered after being infected with the Covid-19 virus.  The Bureau of the Royal Household had originally reported their infection on December 17. They now report that Their Majesties can now safely return to their royal duties after a full recovery.

The original statement was issued on December 17 after the king and queen were administered Covid screening tests late the night before evening. The day they had visited Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati who was hospitalised after falling unconscious while training her dogs, due to a heart condition.

It is common for them to be tested regularly for the coronavirus by His Majesty’s Medical Faculty, and the Royal Family took tests at 11.30pm after the visit. When the results were returned for the Covid test, the king and queen were found to be infected.

The Bureau of the Royal Household reported that the infection came with very few symptoms, and was not severe. As a result, though, the king was instructed to not take part in any royal duties for a while while he recovers from the virus so as not to infect anyone else. They were treated for their mild Covid with medication since the diagnosis.

Now after 10 days of rest and recovery, the king and queen retook antigen tests. This time the results came back negative. After a doctor’s examination, they were given the green light to begin their normal daily activities and duties again.

The Bureau of the Royal Household made the official announcement yesterday that the king and queen were fully recovered from Covid without any complications, according to the Bangkok Post.

