King and Queen test positive for Covid-19

His Royal Majesty King Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana have been infected with the Covid-19 virus. The announcement was made today by the Bureau of the Royal Household, according to Prachachat.

The statement was issued after the king and queen were administered Covid screening tests late yesterday evening. It is common for them to be tested regularly for the coronavirus by His Majesty’s Medical Faculty, and the Royal Family took tests at 11.30pm yesterday.

When the results were returned for the Covid test, the king and queen were found to be infected. The Bureau of the Royal Household reported that the infection came with very few symptoms, and was not severe. As a result, though, the king was instructed to not take part in any royal duties for a while while he recovers from the virus so as not to infect anyone else.

Yesterday, the king was among the several members of the royal family who visited Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati who was hospitalised after falling unconscious while training her dogs, due to a heart condition.

It was not announced if any other members of the Royal Family, medical personnel, or other people around the hospital have been screened or tested positive for Covid after the king and queen became infected following their visit.

