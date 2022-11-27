Tourism
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
The last few years were dark ones for tourism in Thailand and around the world. The Covid-19 global pandemic closed borders and killed tourism in so many crucial areas. Khao San Road, the vibrant, bustling backpacker heaven of Thailand’s capital city of Bangkok quickly fell into a desolate ghost town. Now, the last pandemic restrictions have been lifted, and the government is constantly reporting floods of international tourists bringing Thailand back to life. But vendors on Khao San Road say they’re just not seeing the tourism numbers that were predicted even as all Covid restrictions have been lifted.
The popular tourist neighbourhood took a beating when restrictions started rolling out. Bars were among the first businesses to close, and authorities did everything they could to prevent poorly ventilated crowded places to operate in the face of an airborne disease. So Khao San Road – packed densely full of eating and drinking backpackers and cafes, street bars, and shops crowding them for their business – was a prime target to be shut down for most of the pandemic.
The Bangkok Post recently interview vendors on the street now though, and they all say that they have not seen the crowds come surging back even as the last of the pandemic restrictions were lifted last month. They are calling on the government the launch tourism campaigns luring international travellers back to Khao San Road and the surrounding area. One vendor selling clothing in a street stall appealed to foreigners to return.
“We’re still waiting for them…. come back to Khao San. We still need all of you. There are few foreign customers today. Before the pandemic, I earned around 5,000–6,000 baht a day, but now I earn just 1,000–2,000 baht a day. After the pandemic, most foreign tourists are more careful with spending. It’s even harder to close a sale each time. They want me to give them a big discount.”
Vendors called on the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to focus their efforts on raising awareness of unrestricted travel in Thailand. They also want help promoting that while many costs have skyrocketed in the industry, accommodation is still affordable on Khao San Road, and the area is linked to plenty of tourist attractions. The road lies just a short walk from the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaeo. Great shopping, dining, and other attractions are just a short hop away.
A pad thai seller said she was happy to be back to Khao San Road for the first time since the pandemic, even though she is earning half as much as before. But she called on the government to support the area, promoting holidays and events. Before Covid-19, Khao San was packed for every special event or holiday.
“We have not celebrated the New Year and the Songkran festivals together for two years. So, the government must organise these two big events next year and should regularly promote events every holiday to encourage tourists to visit.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
A thief, in a hole, in the roof, in the night
Drug policy outlines by PM, cash rewards to police in busts
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
World Cup to be shown in Thai prison
UK exports to Japan slump after ‘landmark’ free trade deal
Try These Weird Thai Foods… If You Dare
Thai gangs traffic Kenyans to Myanmar scam factories
Deep South emergency decree extended 3 months
Why Is Thailand So Cheap?
Phuket’s 5 best golf courses
Inmate who escaped Khon Kaen hospital back in custody
Masks recommended in crowds amid Covid increase
Squabbling beach vendor gives rival a single bullet warning
Russian invasion takes Thailand’s tourism forces by surprise
Late night drinking hopes dashed by Alcohol Control Committee
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
After APEC, Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19
Thai police form centre to suppress World Cup gambling
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
Meth addict kills and cooks pet dog that ‘ate his thoughts’ in northeast Thailand
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Chinese woman stabs fellow Chinese woman 27 times in Bangkok, Thailand
Row erupts over Thailand’s unfair allocation of World Cup games
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival to be backdrop of new film
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Sponsored3 days ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
-
Drugs3 days ago
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Business is booming on Khao San Road thanks to the World Cup
-
Phuket3 days ago
Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
-
Thailand3 days ago
Keeping it ‘reel’ as giant catfish season casts of in Thailand
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Police arrest transgender Thai women for filming and disseminating child porn online