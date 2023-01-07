Connect with us

Indian travel slowing due to new restrictions

PHOTO: Indian travel to Thailand is slowing with new Covid restrictions. (via National News)

The massive Indian demographic for Thai tourism has been slowing due to new Covid-19 travel restrictions the Indian government has implemented. Travellers returning from Thailand are now required to take an RT-PCR test, an expensive inconvenience that is discouraging many from travelling.

The so-called meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) segment and independent travellers have been particularly put off by this new restriction. Enchantive Asia, a tour company specialising in clientele from the Indian subcontinent, estimates that corporate meetings from India will be reduced by at least 40% with many organisations suspending all travel plans in the first quarter.

Some companies that have already made payments are choosing to reduce the number of people attending corporate travel events. Travel hesitancy is a growing problem due to the test requirement before boarding and unclear measures in the event of a positive test result in Thailand.

The first quarter is typically a busy period for corporate meetings, as companies rush to use up budget money for the fiscal year before reporting financial statements in March. However, the requirement for RT-PCR tests, as well as extra Covid insurance, has led to an increase in costs for corporate travel, breaking the budget allocated for these trips.

Some groups may postpone their trips to the second quarter, or at least until restrictions are eased. Thailand will lose a large amount of tourism revenue in the first three months of the year, but the second quarter is also typically strong for Indian Mice meetings if restrictions are lifted by then.

Independent travellers and tourist families are also hesitant to plan holidays to Thailand, with more of their trips being cancelled or rescheduled. They don’t want to deal with the hassle of taking Covid tests and paying extra.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand reported that last year that India ranked second in terms of arrivals to Thailand, with 965,994 visitors. Only Malaysia, with its easy border crossing trips drew more travellers, with 1.9 million arrivals.

 

Soidog
2023-01-07 18:09
Best news I’ve read for a while. I was rather hoping China would be locked down for the next 50 years. I’m sorry it’s opened up again. 
Ivo_Shandor
2023-01-07 19:23
Sometimes a good news!
Anqs
2023-01-07 19:47
I dont blame the Indian authorites..Indians tend to travel for shopping and they buy a lot of clothes and shoes and visit temples also unlike disrespectful chinese tourists the Indians tend to be respectful towards thai culture .. .hope the…
Bernhard
2023-01-07 22:01
Not the smartest decision, imho. First: Omikron doesn't cause much severe illness, except in the a population group, that is too old to travel. Second: even the best vaccines don't prevent from infections or from being infectious. Third: the Chinese…
Soidog
2023-01-07 22:47
42 minutes ago, Bernhard said: and buying a special health insurance before travelling to Thailand To be fair, most normal travel insurance these days will cover you for Covid. My Virgin travel insurance certainly does. My concern is more about…

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

