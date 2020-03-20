image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Army disinfects Bangkok’s Lumphini Boxing Stadium

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Army disinfects Bangkok’s Lumphini Boxing Stadium | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Nation
Bangkok’s legendary Lumphini Boxing Stadium, which became a local epicentre of many infections of the Covid-19 coronavirus, was sprayed down with disinfectants early this morning. Soldiers from the army’s Chemical Department began spraying overnight at the city’s Central Ramindra Department Store and finished at Lad Pla Khao intersection, focusing on handrails, stairs and bus stops, and any public areas which are at high risk for contagion.

The Ministry of Public Health revealed this week that a boxing event held at the stadium on March 9 was responsible for a sharp rise in the number of infections in Thailand. Among those who contracted the virus there was event host and actor Matthew “Deane” Chanthavanij, who revealed in a short video posted on Instagram that he was infected with Covid-19. His wife Sarunrat Visutthithada, also known as Lydia, also later tested positive for the virus.

The deputy director of the army’s Chemical Department says that after disinfecting the stadium, the team will move on tomorrow to Lat Phrao district, starting at Central East Ville department store.

“We will also discuss with Lat Phrao District Office to see if any areas need special focus for disinfection.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bangkok governor issues stern warning over closures

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

19 hours ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

Bangkok governor issues stern warning over closures | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bangkok governor Asawin Kwanmuang - thaivisa

Bangkok’s governor Asawin Kwanmuang is warning business owners that they face heavy fines, even jail if they disobey orders to close. And in an apparent warning to police, he said “the same applies” to those responsible for ensuring the ban is enforced.

Asawin says six types of establishment have been ordered shut until the end of the month to try and curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus in the city.

They include bars, massage parlours, spas, entertainment venues, cinemas and theatres, fitness centres and boxing stadiums, and all boxing related activities.

Such businesses have been ordered to conduct a thorough cleaning and be ready to open in April, though Asawin warned that the ban will be extended if necessary. People who defy the ban can be fined up to 100,000 baht or jailed for up to a year, or both.

The governor called on all those responsible for enforcing the ban to “do their duty.”

He also advised the public to postpone weddings and ordinations, but said funerals could go ahead.

SOURCES: thaivisa | Channel 7

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Army disinfecting Bangkok streets

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

Army disinfecting Bangkok streets | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - The Nation

The Royal Thai Army this morning began spraying roads in Bangkok with disinfectant to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus . the Royal Thai Army units have been deployed to carry out the daily cleaning from 1am to 5am until the end of March.

A spokesman says the spraying, approved at a high-level meeting chaired by army chief Apirat Kongsompong, is performed by the Army Air Defense Artillery Unit and the Army Chemical Department, assisted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Trucks spray a disinfectant solution on roads that pass through crowded areas, operating in the early hours to avoid causing traffic jams. The cleaning is focussing on trading areas , transport stations, ports, education facilities, outdoor activity areas and public gathering points.

Army disinfecting Bangkok streets | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: – The Nation

The government has also imposed a two-week shutdown of nightspots and entertainment venues to combat the outbreak.

An army spokesman says it is an “opportune time” to clean the streets and roads.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The Nation

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bars, clubs and cinemas closed, but only in Bangkok and only for 14 days

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Bars, clubs and cinemas closed, but only in Bangkok and only for 14 days | The Thaiger

Such is the speed of the news cycle at the moment, we can hardly keep up with the updates and changes in the ongoing reactions by the Thai government to the Covid-19 story. This morning the Thai PM was ‘thinking’ about closing down bars and entertainment venues, now it’s actually happened, but only in and around Bangkok.

The Cabinet has approved a temporary closure of entertainment venues in Bangkok and Greater Bangkok for 14 days, starting from tomorrow (Wednesday). The government says they are stepping up measures to stem the Covid-19 Coronavirus outbreak.

Affected venues include movie theatres, bars and traditional massage parlours. Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that the resolution did not amount to putting the city or the country on lockdown as it did not restrict the movement of people.

“It only affects places of mass gatherings.”

SOURCE: The Nation

