Covid travel restrictions return tomorrow

It’s probably just a coincidence, but just as China is easing their travel blocks and allowing its citizens to travel abroad, Covid-19 travel restrictions are officially back. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has recently announced a set of rules that will apply to all non-Thai arrivals between January 9 and 31.

These rules come as the country anticipates an influx of tourists from China, while the country has been ravaged by its biggest-ever wave of coronavirus infections. Despite Covid numbers that the government hasn’t been transparent about, but are said to be in the millions, the Chinese government lifted travel restrictions anyway, beginning today.

According to the CAAT, non-Thai passengers who are 18 or older must present documentation proving that they have received at least two vaccines. Alternatively, a doctor’s certificate indicating that they have recovered from a Covid infection in the past 180 days. Those who are not vaccinated must provide a doctor’s letter explaining their exemption.

For non-Thai passengers arriving from countries that refuse entry to infected individuals, they must have taken out specific Covid insurance, valid for the duration of their stay in Thailand plus an additional seven days, before travelling to Thailand. Business travellers and aircrew that are heading to Thailand must also provide letters of guarantee from their employers.

There are a few exceptions to the new coronavirus requirements. Thai passport holders will not need to show vaccination certification and health insurance coverage. Passengers in transit can also skip these requirements, but must still meet all the requirements of their arrival country.

The responsibility to check and confirm many of these new Covid restrictions falls to the airlines. Airlines must check the required documents of their passengers. If any passenger is unable to provide the necessary documentation, the airline should deny them boarding as they not be permitted to enter Thailand.

While on flights, airlines are tasked with ensuring that passengers wear face masks, except while eating or in emergencies. Finally, passengers who develop Covid symptoms during their journey will be advised to take rapid antigen tests upon arrival at their destination.

So far, these Covid restrictions are in place only for the rest of this month, likely in an effort to avoid a Covid surge coming from Chinese travellers. The broad requirements were placed on all travellers assumably because China threatened retaliation against any country that placed specific restrictions against travellers from China.

